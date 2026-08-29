My white sneakers had turned yellow. Years of wear and accumulated grime from a recent festival had turned them from crisp white to a dingy pale yellow. I considered replacing them, but these were my favorite pair: comfortable and perfectly broken in.

Before giving up, I decided to try one last thing. I discovered a surprisingly simple method that most people overlook: a cleaning solution that addresses the specific causes of yellowing without harsh chemicals.

Within an hour, my sneakers looked brand new again. The transformation was dramatic enough that I started using this method on every pair of white sneakers I own. Here's exactly what I did.

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The solution involves mixing baking soda with hydrogen peroxide to create a paste. This combination is powerful enough to lift oxidation and embedded stains without household bleach's harshness.

This baking soda and hydrogen peroxide paste is formulated specifically for canvas and mesh. If you are cleaning leather, swap the peroxide for plain water to protect the finish. You'll find full details on treating specific materials further down.

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Apply the paste directly to yellowed areas and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. The longer you wait, the more effective it becomes. Use a soft brush to gently work the paste into the fabric, moving in circular motions.

Then simply rinse thoroughly with clean water and repeat if stubborn yellowing remains.

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After first application I found the difference noticeable, but a second round really handled any remaining stubborn discoloration.

Let your freshly whitened and brightened sneakers air dry completely before wearing.

Handling different sneaker materials

Canvas sneakers respond beautifully to the baking soda and hydrogen peroxide method, but mesh and leather need slight adjustments.

For mesh sneakers, use the same paste but apply it more gently since mesh can snag easily. Work in one direction rather than circular motions.

Leather sneakers prefer a different approach. Make a paste with baking soda and water instead, skipping the hydrogen peroxide. Apply it gently and wipe clean with a damp cloth.

Test any cleaning solution on a hidden area first to ensure it doesn't damage your specific sneaker material. The key is adapting the method to what your sneakers are made from.

Don't forget the soles and laces

Yellowing isn't just about the main sneaker body. The rubber soles and laces matter too. Start with a Magic Eraser on the soles, which works remarkably well on stubborn yellowing without damaging rubber.

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For laces, remove them and soak them in the same baking soda and hydrogen peroxide solution for 15-20 minutes, then rinse and air dry. Dirty laces make clean sneakers look worse, so this step is worth the effort.

The soles are often overlooked, but they're visible when you wear the sneakers and contribute to the overall appearance. Cleaning them completes the restoration and makes the entire sneaker look brand new.

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