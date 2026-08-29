I turned my yellowed pillow bright white again using a $1 medicine cabinet staple

I love sinking into a fresh, bright white pillow, so imagine my horror when I discovered one of my pillows had yellowed and was covered in stains. A build-up of body oils, sweat, cosmetic products and more – or natural old age of the pillow – seeping into the fabric and oxidizing over time can cause pillows to turn yellow.

I tried a range of cleaning methods to see if any of them could restore my pillow to bright white again, and while some did lift a few stains here and there, only one ingredient worked all over... a $1 staple you'll find in most medicine cabinets.

Here's how I used this unassuming stain remover to restore my pillow to bright white – and why it works when other methods fail.

The $1 ingredient that restored my yellowing pillow to bright white

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Antiseptic 3% hydrogen peroxide is a medicine cabinet staple, but it's also excellent for removing yellow stains from pillows.

After being told by textile and cleaning specialists about its stain-busting properties, I decided to give it a try on my yellowing pillow.

Disclaimer To use hydrogen peroxide as a safe cleaner, always use a 3% concentration of hydrogen peroxide, avoid mixing it with other chemicals, and protect hands with gloves. As hydrogen peroxide has a mild bleaching effect, avoid using on dark-colored fabrics and delicate materials such as silk, wool and cashmere.

Turns out, there's good reason why 3% hydrogen peroxide has a reputation as a wonder ingredient. It restored my pillows to mint condition, and it required low effort and an even lower cost.

Here's how I used it to lift deep-set stains from my yellowing pillow...

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How I used hydrogen peroxide to remove yellow pillow stains

To get rid of deep-set, yellowish stains, I placed my pillow in an empty bathtub. I then filled a clean spray bottle with 3% hydrogen peroxide and spritzed it all over the pillow and then let it sit for 30 minutes.

After the half hour was up, I worked the hydrogen peroxide into the pillow with an old toothbrush. As the electric toothbrush scrubbed away at the pillow, I noticed the stains beginning to fade and flake off.

Following the pillow's cleaning instructions, I placed the hydrogen peroxide-covered pillow into the washing machine for 1 hour. Once the cycle was over, I opened the washing machine to reveal a bright white pillow that's back to its pristine self.

To dry the pillow, I absorbed any excess water with a light-colored towel and then place it in the dryer with three tennis balls for extra fluffiness (yes, the hack works).

Here's a very satisfying before and after shot of the formerly grubby pillow:

The kit you'll need

Save 33% 1. Utopia Bedding Pillow Protectors : was $14.99 now $9.99 at Amazon If you want to keep your pillows free of stains in the first place, try this four-pack of pillow protectors. Offering waterproof safeguarding, these encasements can be zipped up for 360° protection from bed bugs, dust mites, and accidents. Last month, these encasements were on sale for $12.99, but a new 33% discount takes them down to $9.99 instead.

2. up&up 3% Hydrogen Peroxide Multipurpose Cleaner: $0.99 at Target You can find our star stain-removing ingredient for just under $1 at Target. Originally intended as a topical solution for minor cuts and scrapes, 3% hydrogen peroxide is a CleanTok essential. Simply add to a spray bottle, mist the pillow, let it sit, scrub, then pop in the washing machine.

Save 30% 3. Teyssor Spray Bottles 2 Packs: was $9.99 now $6.99 at Amazon For easy application of your chosen cleaning method, try this two-pack of empty spray bottles from Amazon. Designed in two different colors so you can can keep track of what bottle is filled with what, these spray bottles are made for DIY cleaning solutions and are now 30% off.

The pillow cleaning methods I don't recommend

The safest pillow cleaning method is following the care label to the letter, which usually involves an appropriate laundry detergent and water setting.

However, ingredients like 3% hydrogen peroxide are perfect if your pillow stains are too stubborn for laundry detergent.

That said, for the sake of science I tried the weirdest pillow cleaning ingredients that have been doing the rounds on social media. Unfortunately, the majority of them are best avoided...

Citrus acid can degrade fabric. (Image credit: Future)

For example, CleanTok heralds vodka as a stain remover. I was not impressed by the results. I also tested shaving foam after seeing so many videos hyping its stain-removing powers, only to be left disappointed by my still yellow pillows.

And while some hacks sort of worked, they came with a disclaimer. Like the viral lemon slice soak — research shows that citrus acid degrades fabric. Another popular cleaning staple, baking soda, should not be used on your memory foam pillows

My advice? If you want to keep the best pillows in top condition, follow the care label to the letter.

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