Which is the best DreamCloud mattress? Everything you need to know

DreamCloud is known for creating some of the best mattresses for all sleepers, both in terms of value and comfortable support. The brand's signature mattress, the DreamCloud Hybrid, is the brand’s cheapest model and one of the most popular luxury beds in America thanks to the ample support it provides to back, stomach, and side sleepers.

However, there’s more to DreamCloud than its flagship bed. The sleep brand, owned by Nectar Sleep's parent company Resident Home, offers six different memory foam and hybrid mattresses, and each suit different sleep styles, budgets and body types.

Here we'll give you a breakdown of each DreamCloud mattress, detailing the price, design, performance and which type of sleeper they will and won’t suit. While there are three mattress types to choose from — The DreamCloud Mattress, The DreamCloud Premier, and the DreamCloud Premier Rest — each mattress comes in two different versions: hybrid or memory foam.

While the best hybrid mattresses are usually more expensive than all-foam beds, DreamCloud’s hybrid are actually cheaper than the memory foam versions. But while hybrids provide sturdier support and enhanced breathability, pick the memory foam version if you prioritize deeper pressure relief or you sleep with a restless partner.

All DreamCloud mattresses come with the same perks too: a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns. Plus, you rarely have to pay MSRP for a DreamCloud mattress thanks to the best DreamCloud mattress sales and deals . that roll around each month to save you anywhere from 40-50% off.

The best DreamCloud mattress overall

This signature, best-selling hybrid mattress is all-rounder, providing enough support for back, stomach, and side sleepers. The cheapest DreamCloud bed, this luxurious, classic mattress ranks high on both our best luxury mattresses and best hybrid mattresses guide. In our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review , testers loved the luxurious feel of the cashmere-blend top and the contouring pressure relief of the multiple layers of gel memory foam and coil layer.

While we feel it is firmer than its self-proclaimed 6.5 firmness rating, the DreamCloud Hybrid provides enough support for back, stomach, and side sleepers. People with lighter, more petite frames may find it a bit too firm, however, as some of our more petite testers initially struggled to settle in. While this mattress is great value for money, it doesn’t have the best pressure relief compared to the other DreamCloud beds (but still a great amount overall).

Testes also found that the edge support isn’t the strongest and couples may also find the DreamCloud Hybrid isn’t the greatest at limiting motion transfer compared to its all-foam counterpart. However, it sleeps cool (but not as cool as the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, as we found in our Nectar vs DreamCloud comparison guide ) and reviewers deemed it a great value luxury hybrid for almost all sleepers, especially those with back and joint pain.

Read more: DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review

The best DreamCloud mattress for back sleepers

The Premier Hybrid is a popular upgrade from the DreamCloud Hybrid, with more support and soft comfort. This mid-range, medium-firm mattress sits between the firm DreamCloud Hybrid and the ultra-plush DreamCloud Premier Rest, providing more pressure relief than the DreamCloud but more firmness than the Premier Rest.

In our DreamCloud Premier Hybrid review , our testers loved the luxury hotel comfort it provides, and found that it delivers a lot of support, too. Our back, combination, and stomach sleepers were happy sleeping on this mattress, while its sturdiness and stable edge support has earned it a spot on our guide to the best mattresses for heavy people . Side sleepers and lightweight sleepers may find it too firm, though, and couples may notice some motion transfer.

While its cover could also be plusher (it uses a Euro Top rather than Pillow Top), the top is great for back and stomach sleepers, and doesn’t restrict airflow like pillow tops. In fact, our head tester ( whose insomnia is sometimes triggered by hot nights) slept incredibly cool and sweat-free. Overall, a great hybrid mattress for anyone looking for luxury and firmness.

Read more: DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress review

The best luxury DreamCloud mattress

3. The DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid Also the best luxury DreamCloud mattress for side sleepers Specifications Type: Hybrid Materials: Memory foam and springs Firmness: 6.5 Height: 16” MSRP: $1,849 - $2,498 Today's Best Deals View at DreamCloud View at Mattress Firm View at DreamCloud Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good motion isolation + Thick transition layer for spinal support + Plush and luxurious finish Reasons to avoid - Pillow top may sleep too hot - Some may not like the body-hug feel

As the most premium of the three hybrids, The Premier Rest Hybrid prides itself on its maximum plushness and comfort. With more opulent features than the other two, the Premier Rest’s plush, deluxe Pillow Top and the extra body-hugging layers of comfort foam will be a hit with side and lightweight sleepers.

It’s also a great alternative to the Saatva Classic (i.e. our favourite mattress) if you’re sharing a bed with a restless sleeper and looking for stronger motion isolation.. Out of the three hybrids, this mattress provides the best pressure relief and promotes proper spine alignment with its extra thick transition layer of foam.

However, if you’re a stomach or heavyweight sleeper (or simply don’t like the sink-in soft feel), this bed may be a bit too plush for you. Hot sleeper should also be aware that, while it has a layer of coils for ensuring airflow, its Pillow Top may actually restrict the airflow and cause the bed to sleep hot. However, this is an ultra-plush premium bed that will supply side sleepers with a lot of luxurious comfort.

The best DreamCloud mattress for side sleepers

4. The DreamCloud Memory Foam The best DreamCloud mattress for side sleepers Specifications Type: All-foam Materials: Memory Foam Firmness: 6.5 Height: 12” MSRP: $789 - $2,078 Today's Best Deals View at DreamCloud (Twin) View at DreamCloud (Full) View at DreamCloud (Queen) View at DreamCloud (King) Reasons to buy + More plushness than its hybrid counterpart + Better at isolating motion transfer + Breathable cashmere surface Reasons to avoid - Not for people who dislike a ‘sink-in’ feel

The all-foam version of the classic DreamCloud Hybrid, the DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress provides extra plushness and pressure relief. The extra memory foam also means it does a better job at limiting motion transfer (an issue with the hybrid version), so couples shouldn’t find themselves being disturbed by a restless partner.

The lack of coils and more memory foam does, however, mean it isn’t as cooling as the hybrid version, but it does come with a breathable cashmere surface which shouldn’t sleep too hot. This foam bed isn’t as firm as the DreamCloud Hybrid, which should bode well for side sleepers, but may be too soft for stomach, back, and heavyweight sleepers;

Overall, this mattress provides a sturdy support base and soft layers for side sleepers, and anyone who found the hybrid version too firm should be happy with this plush bed.

DreamCloud mattress FAQ

Is DreamCloud a good mattress?

We've reviewed the DreamCloud Hybrid and the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid and both mattresses performed incredibly well during our series of in-house tests. These are very well made beds that would sell for a lot more if bought in store.

In fact, we often recommend the DreamCloud Hybrid as the best budget alternative to our top-ranking mattress of the year, the Saatva Classic (read our Saatva Classic mattress review for more information). While it only comes in a medium-firm feel (which we rate as being on the firmer side of medium-firm), compared to Saatva's three different firmness levels, it's over half the price and a great all-rounder for most sleepers.

DreamCloud mattresses aren't perfect though, and some of them could do better in terms of edge support and motion isolation. But in terms of sheer value for money and a luxury feel and finish for less, we feel DreamCloud beds are well worth it.

Where are DreamCloud mattresses made?

According to the FDA, DreamCloud mattresses are made with imported materials, so they are not made exclusively in America. So while some of the materials used in a DreamCloud mattress may have been manufactured in the States, this isn't a bed made in the USA in the way a Helix, WinkBed, Bear, Layla or Saatva mattress is.

However, Resident Home, the parent company that owns Nectar Sleep and Awara Sleep, recently opened its first manufacturing facility in Jeffersonville, IN.