I played Super Mario Party Jamboree on the Switch 2 — and it’s the best reason yet to get a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

Unlike the PS5 or the Xbox Series X, the original Switch and now the Nintendo Switch 2 is a console that’s even better when played with friends and family, especially when you’re all in the same room together.

Whether you're racing through the latest tracks in Mario Kart World or working your way to the planet’s core in co-op mode in Donkey Kong Bananza, there’s something special about games with local multiplayer or couch co-op support. That’s why Nintendo fans have been playing Mario Party together for over 25 years now.

With the Switch 2 though, Nintendo has taken things up a notch by adding camera support to Mario Party. While Super Mario Party Jamboree was a lot of fun on the Switch, the new Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game and its Jamboree TV expansion add some unique additions to the core Mario Party gameplay. Not only can you literally put yourself in the game with the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera and even play some minigames using full-body motion controls, but you can also play other ones using Mouse Mode with the Switch 2 Joy-Cons.

I got to try out Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV back in April when I first went hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2 and I’ve been thinking about it ever since. This week though, I got to play the full game from the comfort of my own home — mostly at my desk since my toddler was sick all week — and it’s definitely worth picking up a Switch 2 Camera for or seeing if one of the best webcams you already own will work with it.

Whether you’re new to Mario Party or are a seasoned player that still remembers getting Mario Party Palm back on the N64, here’s why I strongly recommend plugging in a camera while playing Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV on the Switch 2.

Camera at the ready

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

After adding my Switch 2 to the black and white desk setup I recently put together, I plugged in the Switch 2 Camera Nintendo sent over alongside Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV for me to check out.

One thing that I immediately liked about this camera is that it doesn’t have a hardwired cable which let me use a much shorter one for simpler cable management. I also found the included stand to be really helpful when finding the perfect angle for playing with it at my desk.

With the Switch 2 Camera set up, it was time to dive into Nintendo’s new Jamboree TV expansion for Super Mario Party Jamboree. Right from the start, you need to position yourself within a red circle so that your live video feed can be displayed next to your character as you play through the game. If you’re worried about being too far from the camera, don’t be, as you can zoom in closer using the triggers on your Joy-Cons or on the Switch 2 Pro Controller.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Once you and everyone else you’re playing with has their faces in the game, you’re ready to start playing Mario Party. One thing that really fascinated me back when I first saw Nintendo’s new Jamboree TV expansion in action is that even though you only have one camera, the game and your Switch 2 is able to zero in on each person’s face.

Just like in Mario Kart World when playing with the Switch 2 camera, this is a live video feed instead of a static image. In Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV, you get to see the faces of everyone you’re playing with (either online or on the same couch) as you make your way across the game’s various boards.

I really think this is a game changer in Mario Party as when something big happens like another player getting a star or making it to the end of a board, you don’t have to look over to see everyone else’s reactions. Instead, you can see them right on your TV, so you’re not taken out of the action.

Alongside seeing your friends and family as you play, there are also several minigames that are played using full-body motion controls.

From balancing Goombas on top of your head to punching question blocks to get rings, I had a lot of fun playing all of these different minigames, even when I was paired up with three strangers at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in New York earlier this year. Now I can’t wait to play them with my friends and family once I can finally have people over again.

Motion controls meet Mouse Mode

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Given that I was playing on my own instead of with a full house, I decided to work my way through Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV’s various minigames. While I’ve played some of them before on the original Switch, this was my first time playing them on the Switch 2 with its larger Joy-Con controllers. I also tried out some of the new minigames that are only available in the Jamboree TV expansion.

First off, the game runs even better on the Switch 2 and its visuals look absolutely gorgeous on the MSI QD-OLED monitor I have set up in my office. I’m sure it would look just as good on one of the best OLED TVs out in your living room though. While jumping into minigames took a bit longer in the original Super Mario Party Jamboree, they opened almost instantly on the Switch 2.

I started out playing some of the minigames with motion control support as I’m a sucker for flailing my Joy-Cons around. With a Joy-Con turned sideways, I played through a few rounds of Tilt-a-Golf before moving on to the Roll with It minigame. As expected, this was a lot of fun but it was also more comfortable with the Switch 2’s larger Joy-Cons in hand.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

From there, I wanted to test out some of the new Jamboree TV exclusive minigames, specifically the ones that use the Switch 2’s Mouse Mode. Of the ones I tried, What’s the Scoop? was my favorite as who doesn’t like quickly putting together ice cream cones? Even on my own with a CPU-controlled Monty Mole, we still managed to make quite a few ice cream cones and even some multi-flavored, triple-decker ones.

Growing up I always enjoyed playing air hockey, so the next Mouse Mode minigame I tried was Shell Hockey. It starts off slow with you and another player trying to send a turtle shell over to the other team’s net. However, after a bit, multiple turtles and their subsequent shells show up on screen and things get more chaotic which was a lot of fun.

I have to admit, I’ve only scratched the surface when it comes to all that Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV has to offer.

The original game was packed with loads of boards and minigames, so if you enjoyed it, the new Jamboree TV expansion is a no-brainer. However, if you haven’t played a Mario Party game on the Nintendo Switch yet, this new version of Super Mario Party Jamboree is easy to recommend, especially if your board game nights have turned into mini LAN parties.

Joining the party face to face

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you aren’t fully sold on the Switch 2 yet or you haven’t managed to get one yet even after following our Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live blog, a game like this is the perfect example of what Nintendo’s follow-up to its first hybrid console offers.

Sure, there are definitely similar experiences to what was possible on the original Switch. However, there are also plenty of new ones like Mouse Mode, Game Chat and games like Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV with Switch 2 Camera integrations. This is just the start though and I can almost guarantee that Nintendo is likely cooking up new ways to use the Switch 2 Camera.

What impressed me the most back when I first played this game was that even though we were just using a standard webcam, myself and those strangers I played Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV with were getting a Kinect-like experience.

When I jumped up and punched question blocks for coins, I really had that feeling as if I was actually in the game and not just playing it. The same was true when we were on a TV show hosted by Bowser and what I was doing in real life — like moving my head, laughing or even talking to the other players — showed up in the game even though I was just another person in the crowd since it wasn’t my turn.

I’m definitely going to try out Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV with some supported webcams besides the official Switch 2 Camera but at $54, it’s a reasonably priced accessory that can add a lot to your Switch 2 experience right now and I’m betting even more as the new console matures.