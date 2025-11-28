<a id="elk-8ae7489d-46d3-4d1c-afe7-bbedaebd373f"></a><h2 id="i-m-bringing-you-all-the-best-uk-black-friday-deals-live">I'm bringing you all the best UK Black Friday deals LIVE</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="526c36e7-3a5c-4f3a-8385-0ef1e2a4c078"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="LTT7rp2JNfwsapPyekr2Lb" name="UK Black Friday deals 2025 live" alt="UK Black Friday deals 2025 live" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/LTT7rp2JNfwsapPyekr2Lb.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Ninja / Beats / Suri / Apple / Asus / Fitbit / Lego / Oura)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="72c12d9a-f1b7-471f-b1b9-a1795187f6d3">It's officially Black Friday, so if you've been holding off pressing 'pay' on your Amazon basket, now is the time to act.</p><p>At Tom's Guide, we spend all year testing the latest and greatest products. So who better to walk you through the best deals the UK has to offer this year?</p><p>Stay tuned as I bring you all the top savings from retailers like Amazon, John Lewis, AO, Curry's, Argos, Boots, and many many more.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>