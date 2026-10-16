Michael Myers’ favorite time of year is almost here. With Halloween right around the corner, the new on Prime Video in October 2026 schedule is peppered with spooky shows.

First up for your streaming consideration is “Carrie”. This outstanding update of Stephen King’s iconic novel is an eight-part supernatural chiller helmed by Mike Flanagan. Sensitively handled and genuinely unsettling, newcomer Summer H. Howell shines as the bullied teen who deals with trauma by developing telekinetic powers.

Craving something equally twisted? May I present “Helluva Boss”. Now back for its third season, this adult animation with the odd musical interlude once again follows Blitzo and his demonic crew as they carry out hits for the grudge-bearing residents of Hell.

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Lastly, we have “Chucky”. All three seasons of this small-screen spin on the legendary homicidal doll are now available to stream. Good Guys definitely don’t finish last in this darkly comedic reboot of a legit horror icon.

Hungry for more details? Here are three top picks that are worth streaming on Prime Video this weekend. Get ready to carve those pumpkins, people. All Hallow’s Eve is almost upon us.

'Carrie' (2026)

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it’s about: In this modern update of a horror classic, Carrie White is played by Summer H. Howell. The action picks up right after the bright but socially ostracized teen loses her father. Having been homeschooled her whole life, the sudden passing of her parent forces Carrie to attend public school for the first time. Cue a vicious cycle of bullying from her classmates that touches upon the perils of social media abuse. The mental anguish Carrie suffers soon awakens telekinetic abilities, culminating in a famously bloody prom night.

Why you should watch it: A reimagination of Brian De Palma’s iconic 1977 horror film, which was based on the hit Stephen King novel, “Carrie” is the ideal binge-watch for this Halloween season. The modern take on teen bullying hits hard, and newcomer Howell is absolutely superb in the titular role.

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Stream "Carrie" on Prime Video now

'Helluva Boss' (2019)

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it’s about: A dark adult animation that follows the musical misadventures of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals). This not-so-merry band of demonic assassins is tasked with handling the wet work of disgruntled sinners serving eternity in Hell, all of whom want to enact revenge on the living. I.M.P.’s leader Blitzo and their team can’t reach Earth without a magic book, so the loud-mouthed ghoul is forced into a romance with the demon prince Stolas, who just so happens to possess such a supernatural tome.

Why you should watch it: “Helluva Boss” has come a hell of a long way since its origins as an animated YouTube sketch series. Season three is the longest yet, with a promised 15 episodes (the last eight are set to air in 2027). The show’s demented laughs and colorful musical numbers deliver twisted good times.

Stream "Helluva Boss" on Prime Video now

'Chucky' (2021)

Chucky (2021) | TV Series Trailer | Chucky Official - YouTube Watch On

What it’s about: The most famous killer doll in the history of cinema comes to the small screen in a three-season show that combines chuckles and knife-wielding deaths. Unlike the movies, this streaming hit features flashbacks that lift the lid on Chucky’s past to a time when he was known as the Lakeshore Strangler. In the present, the former Charles Lee Ray terrorizes a town in New Jersey after he’s picked up by a lonely teen. Fan favorites from the flicks also return, including Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine — our devil doll’s love interest first seen in 1998’s “Bride of Chucky”.

Why you should watch it: Brad Dourif is in typically delicious form playing the Good Guy doll gone bad. Though season one is relatively grounded (well, by killer doll standards), the action soon escalates, with the possessed proceedings eventually reaching the White House. Do we wanna play, Chucky? You bet!

Stream "Chucky" on Prime Video now

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