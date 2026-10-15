What to watch tonight: 39 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (Oct. 15)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with a chilling horror pick on Shudder.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 15), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 7 biggest new shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘The Diplomat’ (season 4 premiere) (Netflix)

The Diplomat: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Political drama-thriller series

What it's about: Kate Wyler’s (Keri Russell) carefully negotiated peace between the US and UK crumbles after a catastrophic incident. Meanwhile, President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) and Vice President Hal Wyler’s (Rufus Sewell) secret plot to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon threatens to push America toward war. As Kate fights to contain the international crisis and save her marriage, she joins forces with an uneasy ally to stop the dangerous conspiracy.

Why you should watch it: “The Diplomat” season 4 is a must-watch for fans of political thrillers, with gripping international conspiracies, shocking twists and plenty of personal drama. Keri Russell delivers another standout performance as Kate Wyler, while Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford bring even more firepower to the cast. Messy relationships and escalating global stakes make this eight-episode season seriously addictive.

Watch "The Diplomat" season 4 on Netflix now

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‘Crystal Lake’ (series premiere) (Peacock)

Crystal Lake | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror series

What it's about: Set before the original "Friday the 13th," "Crystal Lake" explores the tragic events that transform Pamela Voorhees (Linda Cardellini) into one of horror's most infamous killers. Nearly a year after her young son Jason drowns at summer camp, Pamela remains consumed by grief. When two strangers arrive investigating her past, a disturbing chain of events unfolds, exposing dark secrets and leaving the town questioning who Pamela really is.

Why you should watch it: Horror fans won't want to miss "Crystal Lake," a bloody prequel to the iconic "Friday the 13th" franchise. Linda Cardellini delivers a standout performance as Pamela Voorhees, while gruesome practical effects, creative kills and a nostalgic '70s setting bring plenty of slasher thrills. With dark secrets, unsettling twists and plenty of callbacks, it's a must-watch for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Watch "Crystal Lake" on Peacock now

‘Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief’ (2010) (Tubi)

Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief - HD Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Fantasy adventure movie

What it's about: When teenager Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman) discovers he's the son of Greek sea god Poseidon, his ordinary life takes a mythical turn. Accused of stealing Zeus' powerful lightning bolt, Percy embarks on a dangerous cross-country quest with his friends Grover (Brandon T. Jackson) and Annabeth (Alexandra Daddario) to recover the weapon, rescue his kidnapped mother from the Underworld and prevent a devastating war between the Olympian gods.

Why you should watch it: If you're in the mood for a fun fantasy adventure, "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" delivers Greek mythology, exciting monster battles and a likeable young cast. Logan Lerman leads this action-packed quest, which brings ancient gods into the modern world. It's an entertaining pick for family movie nights, especially if you enjoy magical worlds and heroes discovering their hidden powers.

Watch "Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief" on Tubi now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, Oct 15

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Hollywood Arts" (Netflix series)

"The Diplomat" (season 4 premiere)

"Balaraw: Blood Island" (season 1)

"The Storm" (2026)

"Garuda: Dare To Dream" (2026)

"Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love" (2025)

"Transformers One" (2024)

PRIME VIDEO

Thursday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks visit the Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"South Park" (season 29 new episode)

UEFA Europa League (12:45 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET match windows)

HBO MAX

"Corregidora: The Darkest Night in Mexican Soccer" (HBO Original Series)

"Untold Stories of the ER" (season 14) (TLC)

MLB American League: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians (1 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Abbott Elementary" (season 6 new episode) (ABC)

"American Horror Story: 13" (two new episodes)

"American Horror Story Official Podcast" (finale episode)

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Scrubs" (season 2 new episode) (ABC)

"Shark Tank" (season 18 new episode) (ABC)

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" (season 5 new episode) (ABC)

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to Football" (season 1) (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"Crystal Lake" (series premiere)

2026 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup (stop 3)

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football – East Carolina vs. UAB (ESPN) – 7:30pm ET

College Football – Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion (ESPN2) – 7:30pm ET

NHL – New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils – 7pm ET

NHL – Seattle Kraken vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 7pm ET

NHL – New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators – 7pm ET

NHL – Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 7pm ET

NHL – Vancouver Canucks vs. Florida Panthers – 7pm ET

NHL – Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings – 7:30pm ET

NHL – St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild – 8pm ET

NHL – Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 8pm ET

NHL – Utah Mammoth vs. Edmonton Oilers – 9pm ET

NHL – Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights – 10pm ET

TUBI

"Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (2010)

"The Royals" (seasons 1-4)

SHUDDER

"Etheria Film Night 2026"

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