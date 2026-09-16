How to watch 'Stranger Things: Tales from 85' season 2 online from anywhere
Head back to Hawkins for this animated adventure with Eleven and her friends
There's so much more to explore in Hawkins, so let "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 fill in those gaps for you.
Here's how to watch "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 online from anywhere with this VPN.
"Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 takes place in the winter and around Valentine's Day, as the Hawkins Investigators Club face off against ghosts, sprites, and some mysterious, glowing plant life in an attempt to stop more portals to the Upside Down tearing their way into town. If you thought the Demogorgons and Vecna were the only monsters for Eleven, Mike, Max and the gang to worry about, think again.
While "Stranger Things" riffed on classic '80s sci-fi stories like "Poltergeist" and "E.T.", it seems this animated spin-off is more in-keeping with "Ghostbusters", which is never a bad thing. There are ten new episodes to dive into, and they're all dropping in one place globally, on the same date.
So, here's how to watch "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 online and from anywhere.
How to watch 'Stranger Things: Tales From 85' season 2 on Netflix around the world
"Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 will land on Netflix with a global release on Thursday, September 17, 2026.
A Netflix subscription, the basic version with ads, costs the following in different regions:
▶︎ £5.99 per month in the U.K.
▶︎ $8.99 per month in the U.S.
▶︎ C$7.99 per month in Canada
▶︎ A$9.99 per month in Australia
Can't access your home netflix subscription? Watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN. We'll explain how to do that below...
How to watch 'Stranger Things: Tales From 85' season 2 from anywhere
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 should be available no matter where you are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back home and access your usual streaming services.
Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does and we use it daily for streaming...
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Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Netflix to watch "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 online and on-demand.
'Stranger Things: Tales From 85' season 2 — all you need to know
'Stranger Things: Tales From 85' season 2 – trailer
'Stranger Things: Tales from 85' season 2 – voice cast
- Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as the voice of Eleven
- Luca Diaz as the voice of Mike Wheeler
- Braxton Quinney as the voice of Dustin Henerson
- Elisha "EJ" Williams as the voice of Lucas Sinclair
- Ben Plessala as the voice of Will Byers
- Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as the voice of Max Mayfield
- Odessa A'zion as the voice of Nikki Baxter
- Janeane Garofalo as the voice of Anna Baxter
- Brett Gipson as the voice of Chief Jim Hopper
- Lou Diamond Phillips as the voice of Daniel Fischer
More from Tom's Guide
- The 5 best Netflix shows for you to stream this week
- The best VPN service
- Netflix's new 'Stranger Things' spinoff offers a fresh paranormal mystery
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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