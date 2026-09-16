There's so much more to explore in Hawkins, so let "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 fill in those gaps for you.

Here's how to watch "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 online from anywhere with this VPN.

'Stranger Things: Tales From 85' S2 - release dates, streaming options "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 lands in its entirety on Thursday, September 17. The series will drop on Netflix globally.

• Global - Netflix

• Watch Netflix anywhere — use NordVPN

"Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 takes place in the winter and around Valentine's Day, as the Hawkins Investigators Club face off against ghosts, sprites, and some mysterious, glowing plant life in an attempt to stop more portals to the Upside Down tearing their way into town. If you thought the Demogorgons and Vecna were the only monsters for Eleven, Mike, Max and the gang to worry about, think again.

While "Stranger Things" riffed on classic '80s sci-fi stories like "Poltergeist" and "E.T.", it seems this animated spin-off is more in-keeping with "Ghostbusters", which is never a bad thing. There are ten new episodes to dive into, and they're all dropping in one place globally, on the same date.

So, here's how to watch "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Stranger Things: Tales From 85' season 2 on Netflix around the world

"Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 will land on Netflix with a global release on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

A Netflix subscription, the basic version with ads, costs the following in different regions: ▶︎ £5.99 per month in the U.K. ▶︎ $8.99 per month in the U.S. ▶︎ C$7.99 per month in Canada ▶︎ A$9.99 per month in Australia Can't access your home netflix subscription? Watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN. We'll explain how to do that below...

How to watch 'Stranger Things: Tales From 85' season 2 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 should be available no matter where you are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back home and access your usual streaming services.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does and we use it daily for streaming...

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✅ Unlocks Netflix Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Netflix to watch "Stranger Things: Tales From 85" season 2 online and on-demand.

'Stranger Things: Tales From 85' season 2 — all you need to know

'Stranger Things: Tales From 85' season 2 – trailer

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

'Stranger Things: Tales from 85' season 2 – voice cast

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as the voice of Eleven

as the voice of Eleven Luca Diaz as the voice of Mike Wheeler

as the voice of Mike Wheeler Braxton Quinney as the voice of Dustin Henerson

as the voice of Dustin Henerson Elisha "EJ" Williams as the voice of Lucas Sinclair

as the voice of Lucas Sinclair Ben Plessala as the voice of Will Byers

as the voice of Will Byers Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as the voice of Max Mayfield

as the voice of Max Mayfield Odessa A'zion as the voice of Nikki Baxter

as the voice of Nikki Baxter Janeane Garofalo as the voice of Anna Baxter

as the voice of Anna Baxter Brett Gipson as the voice of Chief Jim Hopper

as the voice of Chief Jim Hopper Lou Diamond Phillips as the voice of Daniel Fischer

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