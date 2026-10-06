I’m watching a horror movie every day in October 2026 — and today’s pick is one of the most iconic slashers ever made (Oct. 6)

I’ve always loved horror, but October is when I really get to indulge in it. I love the colder weather, the darker evenings and, obviously, the fact that Halloween is just around the corner. There’s something about this time of year that makes watching horror movies feel even better. Give me a dark room, a blanket and a genuinely creepy movie and I’m pretty much sorted.

31 days of horror Hi, welcome to 31 days of horror, where I’m challenging myself to watch one horror movie every single day for 31 days in October. Some are old favorites I haven’t seen in years, while others are films I’ve never seen before.

So this year, I’m taking my love of horror a little further. I’m challenging myself to watch one horror movie every day for 31 days, taking me from Oct. 1 all the way through Halloween. Some of these are old favorites I haven’t watched in years and desperately need a refresher on, while others are films I’ve somehow never seen before.

For day five, I’m watching “Friday the 13th,” the 1980 slasher movie directed by Sean S. Cunningham about a group of counselors reopening the infamous Camp Crystal Lake, only to find themselves being stalked by a mysterious killer. I’ve recorded my reaction and thoughts after watching it, so you can follow along with my 31-day horror challenge below (along with a transcript of my video). Will I make it through the month? There’s only one way to find out.

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What is ‘Friday the 13th’ about?

Friday the 13th Official Trailer #1 (1980) - Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“Friday the 13th” follows a group of young counselors who arrive at Camp Crystal Lake to help prepare the long-abandoned summer camp for its reopening. The group includes Alice Hardy (Adrienne King), Steve Christy (Peter Brouwer), Bill (Harry Crosby), Brenda (Laurie Bartram), Jack (Kevin Bacon), Marcie (Jeannine Taylor), Ned (Mark Nelson), and Annie (Robbi Morgan). The camp has a disturbing history, including the drowning of a young boy named Jason Voorhees and the murders of two counselors years earlier.

Despite warnings from locals, Steve leaves the counselors to finish preparing the camp while he heads into town. Back at camp, the others settle into their work, but someone is watching them. As a storm rolls in, the counselors begin disappearing one by one, leaving Alice increasingly isolated as she tries to figure out who is behind the killings.

My thoughts after watching ‘Friday the 13th’

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / Entertainment Pictures / Alamy)

I’m honestly still surprised that “Friday the 13th” has gone from being poorly received when it was first released to becoming such a beloved cult classic. It’s interesting to watch it now knowing just how much of an impact the franchise would eventually have on the slasher genre. It’s pretty obvious that the movie borrows heavily from “Halloween,” but I still think it manages to tell its own tragic story and, more importantly, introduces one of the most iconic villains in horror history.

I wouldn’t say it’s the strongest of the major slasher franchises. For me, “Halloween,” “Scream” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” are all stronger, but there’s no denying that “Friday the 13th” has become a staple of the genre. There are some genuinely impressive practical effects and cinematography here, while Harry Manfredini’s score remains one of the film’s biggest strengths. It’s instantly recognizable and adds so much to the atmosphere.

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(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / Entertainment Pictures / Alamy)

One thing I didn’t remember was just how many of the kills happen off screen, which feels a little disappointing for such an iconic slasher. However, when the movie does put the violence front and center, those sequences are often very well handled, with the camera work and performances doing a lot to build tension.

Camp Crystal Lake is also an important part of the movie’s legacy. The location has become just as recognisable as the franchise itself, which makes the upcoming “Crystal Lake” prequel series particularly interesting. The series will explore the story of Jason’s mother, Pamela Voorhees, and expand the mythology surrounding the camp. “Friday the 13th” might rank a little lower on my list compared with some of the other horror classics, but I still think it’s an essential watch this time of year.

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