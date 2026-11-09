The guy taking over DC Studios did the Nate Bargatze movie — is Superman going to be ok?

In a sudden and surprising move, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced they were stepping down today (Nov. 11). The unexpected move (via Variety) comes just as Skydance acquired Warner Bros. Discovery for $111 billion in October.

The duo had led WB's attempt at revitalizing its comic book movies for the last four years and are being replaced by a former Marvel producer, Jeremy Latcham.

Under Gunn and Safran, it's been a mixed bag. Last year's "Superman" was a massive hit while this summer's "Supergirl" bombed out of the box office, even if we liked it more than most. However, the just-released body-horror R-rated "Clayface" has been a modest success.

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In our Clayface review, we found Matt Hagen's performance and the practical effects entertaining, even if it didn't feel like a DC film. However, as Alix Blackburn noted, "I can't help feeling that “Clayface” leaves some serious potential untapped."

There are also the TV shows "Peacemaker" and "Lanterns", divisive but interesting projects that are worth your time.

So, who is Jeremy Latcham, and what does his hiring say about the future of the DC Universe?

Marvel-ification

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Latcham only has 12 credits on his IMDB page, but he was on the ground floor at the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Variety reports he joined Marvel in 2004 and worked his way up to an associate producer on "Iron Man" and a co-producer on "Iron Man 2."

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Later, he became an executive producer on the first and second Avengers movies as well as Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Gunn directed and wrote the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

"We’ve shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel, and we’re eager to see the perspective he brings to DC’s next chapter," Gunn and Safran said in a statement.

If there was a golden era of Marvel movies, the run from the first Iron Man to "Avengers: Endgame" is it, and Latcham was there for most of it, reportedly working closely with Marvel head Kevin Feige.

Latcham went solo around 2018 with the Tarantino-esque "Bad Times at the El Royale," which is too long and probably too clever by half, but a solid evening. He also produced the D&D movie "Honor Among Thieves," a personal favorite even if it didn't set the box office on fire.

That movie came out in 2023, and Latcham's most recent credit is the deeply boring Nate Bargatze vehicle "The Breadwinner."

I suspect Latcham is expected to bring a Marvel structure and formula to the DC Universe, which has been scattershot even under Gunn.

The difference between the DC Universe and what Marvel has built over the last 18 years is the characters. DC is defined by inherently mythological heroes, whereas Marvel, outside of some of its more operatic teams, has tended to be more character-driven.

It makes for archetypes that people have strong opinions about, and I'm not sold on the idea that the Marvel formula can work with the myths of DC. As with Marvel, DC's best successes have come from characters that aren't part of the holy trinity or the Justice League, à la Peacemaker or Gunn's Suicide Squad, and I guess the first Shazam.

What's next?

(Image credit: Jonathan Olley & © DC Comics; Warner Bros. Entertainment)

We're still waiting for the delayed "The Batman: Part 2" with Robert Pattinson, which paused production in October as director Matt Reeves deals with a family matter.

James Gunn's is directing his Superman follow up "Man of Tomorrow." And on the TV side of things, "The People v. Gorilla Grodd" show is expected to launch in 2027 starring Jimmy Teatro and Skyler Gisondo.

It may be a year or two before we really see what Latcham has in store for the DC Universe.

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