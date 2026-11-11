7 IKEA deals that look way more expensive than they are — shop early Black Friday finds on furniture and decor from $2
IKEA finds that deliver big style for less
Ready to give your home a seasonal refresh? There’s no better time than now, thanks to IKEA’s early Black Friday sale. IKEA Family members get exclusive early access to special deals before Black Friday. Not a member yet? Joining is free, so you can sign up and start saving!
Right now, we're seeing tons of great deals on furniture, decor and accessories that will make your home look a little more luxe. To save you time, I’ve rounded up the items I’d personally add to my cart from the sale — and they start at just $2. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite IKEA deals.
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- IKEA JÄMLIK Scented Candle: was $4 now $2
- IKEA GLADELIG 18-Piece Dinnerware Set: was $79 now $59
- IKEA SNÖBYAR Table Lamp: was $99 now $79
- IKEA BONDHOLMEN Loveseat: was $329 now $259
- IKEA ONSEVIG Low Pile Rug: was $249 now $149
- IKEA BONDHOLMEN Storage Combination: was $265 now $217
- UPPLAND Sofa with Chaise: was $1,249 now $999
IKEA Home Deals
This scented candle delivers 40 hours of burning time and a super sweet scent of vanilla, warm milk and coconut. For just $2, how could you say no?
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This glazed dinnerware set is perfect for both everyday dining and entertaining guests during the holiday season. It comes with 18 pieces and includes dinner plates, small plates and bowls. The set offers a timeless feel with a unique design.
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This ceramic lamp will offer a warm and cozy light whether you place is it on a table in your living room or on your bedside table. The tiny lamp is both decorative and functional,
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I'm loving the colors of this faded oriental rug that will look lovely under your dining room table or the sofa. It's the perfect choice if you're looking for something stylish, durable and stain-resistant.
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This is a great piece of furniture that doubles as storage. It features adjustable shelves inside, so you can customize your storage as needed. You can also use to display decorative items on the top surface.
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This cute and comfy loveseat will look great whether you place it in your garden or pair it with a dining table. We're loving its unique back rest design and that it's made with high-quality, durable eucalyptus.
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This cute and comfy couch will be your new favorite place to relax. Available in 6 different colors, the 3-seat sofa and chaise has deep seat cushions that are both supportive and soft.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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