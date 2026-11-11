Ready to give your home a seasonal refresh? There’s no better time than now, thanks to IKEA’s early Black Friday sale. IKEA Family members get exclusive early access to special deals before Black Friday. Not a member yet? Joining is free, so you can sign up and start saving!

Right now, we're seeing tons of great deals on furniture, decor and accessories that will make your home look a little more luxe. To save you time, I’ve rounded up the items I’d personally add to my cart from the sale — and they start at just $2. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite IKEA deals.

IKEA Home Deals

JÄMLIK Scented Candle: was $4 now $2 at IKEA This scented candle delivers 40 hours of burning time and a super sweet scent of vanilla, warm milk and coconut. For just $2, how could you say no? Read more Read less ▼

GLADELIG 18-Piece Dinnerware Set: was $79 now $59 at IKEA This glazed dinnerware set is perfect for both everyday dining and entertaining guests during the holiday season. It comes with 18 pieces and includes dinner plates, small plates and bowls. The set offers a timeless feel with a unique design. Read more Read less ▼

SNÖBYAR Table Lamp: was $99 now $79 at IKEA This ceramic lamp will offer a warm and cozy light whether you place is it on a table in your living room or on your bedside table. The tiny lamp is both decorative and functional, Read more Read less ▼

ONSEVIG Low Pile Rug: was $249 now $149 at IKEA I'm loving the colors of this faded oriental rug that will look lovely under your dining room table or the sofa. It's the perfect choice if you're looking for something stylish, durable and stain-resistant. Read more Read less ▼

BESTÅ Storage Combination With Doors: was $265 now $217 at IKEA This is a great piece of furniture that doubles as storage. It features adjustable shelves inside, so you can customize your storage as needed. You can also use to display decorative items on the top surface. Read more Read less ▼

BONDHOLMEN Loveseat: was $329 now $229 at IKEA This cute and comfy loveseat will look great whether you place it in your garden or pair it with a dining table. We're loving its unique back rest design and that it's made with high-quality, durable eucalyptus. Read more Read less ▼