11 new movies are streaming this week on Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max and more — here’s the top 5 you need to watch (Nov. 10-16)

This week’s selection of new movies across the best streaming services is set, and there’s a little something for everybody, from seasonal flicks to twisting thrillers. Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+ and Apple TV will have new offerings, alongside arrivals on premium streaming. With so many movies to consider, I’m picking the highlights of this week’s fresh films.

Netflix is giving subscribers variety; first up, there’s Tyler Perry’s latest, “The Gospel of Christmas.” A holiday original about the power of community (and featuring really impressive singing pipes). Or if that’s not quite your speed, how about “Heartland?” A new mystery thriller set in Music City. Other noteworthy arrivals include an inspirational biopic on Apple TV, a throwback sci-fi adventure on HBO Max, and the “Paw Patrol” movie on Paramount+. I guarantee the little ones will love that one!

Below, you’ll find full details on my top picks this week, followed by a rundown of all the new movies heading to streaming this week. And be sure to check out our guide to the top new TV shows this week.

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5 top new movies to stream this week

‘Heart of the Beast’ (PVOD)

Heart of the Beast | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe - YouTube Watch On

Not since 2018’s “A Star is Born” have I heard as much sobbing in a movie theater as I did when watching “Heart of the Beast” in a cinema back in September. This survival thriller is a real tearjerker. But it’s also an exhilarating ride that really focuses on the survival aspect of its genre. And while Brad Pitt's name is biggest on the poster, the real scene-stealer is Odin, a German Shepherd that you will absolutely fall in love with. So, “Heart of the Beast” is indeed very intense, but it's also very tender.

Pitt stars as James Belmont, a former military man, traveling through the Alaskan wilderness with his loyal companion, a former combat dog. After Belmont suffers a heart attack while flying his plane, the pair crash into the unforgiving landscape and face a grueling trek to return to civilization. Battling the harsh elements and naive animal predators, the conditions would likely kill any other man and dog, but Belmont and Odin are made of strong stuff.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting November 10

‘The Gospel of Christmas’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry has always been one of Hollywood’s most productive creatives, but in 2026 he’s gone into overdrive. “The Gospel of Christmas” is the filmmaker's fourth Netflix project of the year after “Joe’s College Road Trip,” “Why Did I Get Married Again?” and “Doing Life.” It’s also the streamer’s second major holiday original of the year, and considering Perry’s track record of delivering movies that subscribers love, I’m confident it’ll be very popular this week.

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In this Christmas movie with a faith-based twist, a struggling pastor (Tank) inherits his family’s church in a broken New York neighborhood. With the threat of foreclosure and personal temptations around every corner, this lapsed man of faith needs the local community to get by, and turns out they might just need him as well. With overflowing holiday spirit and some very soulful singing, “The Gospel of Christmas” shows the power of community, and that even the most wayward soul can be found.

Watch on Netflix starting November 11

‘Being Heumann’ (Apple TV)

Being Heumann — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Director Sian Heder, the filmmaker behind the Best Picture-winning “CODA,” follows up with a biographical drama adapted from the memoir of Judith Heumann, an inspirational disability rights activist. A little less saccharine than Heder’s previous movie, a good thing in my book, “Being Heumann” holds a strong 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise dished out for the screenplay, cast, and most importantly for the movie’s focus on vital disability activism and representation.

After being ignored by bureaucrats, including Joseph A. Califano Jr., the United States Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare (Mark Ruffalo), in 1977, Judy Heumann (Ruth Madeley) and a scrappy group of outsiders stage the longest occupation of a federal building in American history, demanding that their voices be heard. “Being Heumann” assembles the largest cast of disabled actors in movie history, a key achievement, with disability representation one of the movie’s foundational pillars. This Apple original is a stirring biopic that chronicles how Judy and her allies led a revolution that changed the lives of millions.

Watch on Apple TV starting November 13

‘The End of Oak Street’ (HBO Max)

The End of Oak Street | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The End of Oak Street” feels like an ‘80s movie that got left on a shelf somewhere and then released in 2026. It’s got huge Amblin energy! Directed by David Robert Mitchell, it tips its cap and then some to the Steven Spielberg classics that dominated the decade. Its throwback charms are especially appropriate as its narrative is hooked on an ordinary street block being thrust back in time. Oh, and it stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, two very capable leads; the former, in particular, is great as a strong-willed mother fighting to protect her kids.

Set in the 1980s (of course), it sees an unexplained cosmic event transport a Michigan suburb to prehistoric times, when fearsome dinosaurs roamed the land. Caught up in the chaos are the Platt family, led by a husband and wife (McGregor and Hathaway), who are also dealing with marital issues. To survive in this hostile environment, the family needs to pull together and try to avoid the dinosaurs stalking their once welcoming suburban streets.

Watch on HBO Max starting November 13

‘Heartland’ (Netflix)

Heartland | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s original movie slate for November isn’t just holiday movies. Case in point, “Heartland.” This new mystery thriller combines the ever-popular thriller genre with country music, which is having a resurgence. On paper, it looks like a very appealing combination; throw in an Oscar winner to anchor the movie, and “Heartland” could be a candidate for the Netflix No. 1 spot this week. Of all my picks this week, “Heartland” is definitely the most intriguing.

Jessica Chastain plays Misty Jones, a former country music star now living in seclusion. When her niece (played by IRL country star Carter Faith) goes missing, Misty returns to Nashville to investigate. This forces her to grapple with her own past and also delve into Music City’s underbelly. Turns out the country music capital is a whole lot less glamorous behind the curtains. Fingers crossed this Netflix original doesn’t disappoint.

Watch on Netflix starting November 13

New movies on streaming this week (Nov. 10-16)

Here's a full list of the new movies arriving on streaming services this week. This list is subject to change.

NOVEMBER 10

‘American Doctor’ (PVOD)

‘Crawlers’ (PVOD)

‘Heart of the Beast’ (PVOD)

‘The Incomer’ (PVOD)

‘Other Mommy’ (PVOD)

NOVEMBER 11

‘Avdeon’ (Netflix)

‘The Gospel of Christmas’ (Netflix)

NOVEMBER 12

‘Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie’ (Paramount+)

NOVEMBER 13

‘Being Heumann’ (Apple+)

‘The End of the Oak Street’ (HBO Max)

‘Heartland’ (Netflix)

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