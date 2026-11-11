12 early Black Friday kitchen gadget deals: save up to 50% on KitchenAid mixers, Shark steam mops, Instant Pot and more
There are big appliance deals to be found in Amazon's early Black Friday sale
It's not quite Black Friday yet, but that hasn't stopped the online retailers getting started with the early deals. Amazon is already offering a wide range of discounts on hundreds of products.
For this article I've rounded up 12 deals on a huge range of kitchen appliances. These are great savings of up to 50% off on big brands like Shark, Instant Pot, Toshiba and more.
The savings really are exceptional here — just check out the discount on the Shark Turboblade Bladeless Tower Fan, which also doubles as a heater! If you spot something that you like here then make sure to decide quickly as once these deals are gone, they're gone!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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