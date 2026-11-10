Hallmark Christmas movies 2026 — when and where to stream all 24 original movies this holiday season

Sure, it's still early on in the holiday season, but already we're looking forward to cuddling up with a cup of hot chocolate and an equally sweet Hallmark Christmas movie. Every year, the Hallmark Channel gifts viewers a spirited lineup of holiday movies and romantic comedies to help you get into the yuletide spirit, and 2026 is no exception.

This holiday season, the romance-loving network will debut 20+ original movies in the weeks leading up to December 25, as well as an array of new series and returning TV favorites, in an annual TV extravaganza Hallmark calls the "Countdown to Christmas."

New Hallmark holiday movies are airing every weekend from now through December 21. And don't worry, if you miss any of those titles during their first broadcast, you can catch reruns on Hallmark or stream the flicks on Hallmark Plus the day after their premieres.

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Ready to get into the holiday spirit? Mark your calendars because here's the complete 2026 Hallmark Christmas movies guide and schedule.

All movie premieres air at 8 p.m. ET/PT unless otherwise designated.

Nov. 7-8

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

"Merry Memories"

Stars: Lindura, Brendan Morgan

Logline: Michaela (Lindura) is a rigid accountant who steps in to help her brother care for his young son Danny (Omi Fitzpatrick-Gonzales) while Danny’s military mom is deployed over Christmas. When Danny is assigned to create a holiday scrapbook for his mom, Michaela reluctantly accepts help from his free-spirited substitute teacher, Bryan (Morgan), whose creativity clashes with her need for preciseness and control. As they set out to capture festive moments for the scrapbook unexpected mishaps turn into meaningful traditions – and sparks begin to fly. Through Danny’s project, Michaela learns to embrace imperfection and open her heart, while Bryan rethinks his future as a traveling substitute teacher.

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SUNDAY, NOV. 8

"Holiday Unplugged"

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Juan Pablo Di Pace

Logline: Sally (DeLoach), an art teacher, has spent the last 10 years honoring the memory of her late husband Jake while raising their children, Keegan (Brandon Ironside) and Boo (Remy Marthaller). Feeling like she’s finally ready for love, she joins a dating app and is matched with Damon (Di Pace), her former colleague who taught her kids’ kindergarten class. Jake had co-founded a web platform that preserved family home videos. When a server migration wipes out Sally’s treasured videos of him – and her phone containing backup copies accidentally shatters – the only hope is finding the original tapes. She doesn’t want Keegan and Boo to know about the missing videos so to buy time until they’re recovered, Sally institutes a screen-free Christmas for her family while secretly searching for the tapes. After she connects with Damon at his uncle’s antique store, he joins the hunt and the two grow closer. Keegan and Boo soon discover the joys of unplugging and spending quality time with their grandparents, who also come around and embrace the experiment after begrudgingly agreeing. With every lead exhausted, Sally is forced to admit the videos may be gone forever. As the fate of the tapes is in flux, the family learns the importance of cherishing old memories and creating new ones.

Nov. 13-15

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

"My Christmas Cowboy"

Stars: Amy Acker, Luke Macfarlane

Logline: Meg (Acker) set aside her newscaster aspirations after a disastrous audition experience in college and has been happy as a news producer in her small town of Fern, Texas. Billy Kane (Macfarlane), her former college crush and audition partner, is a well-known celebrity host in Hollywood on the brink of losing his career after an on-camera gaffe. At the advice of his publicist, Billy begrudgingly returns to Texas to lay low and spend the holidays with his sister (Canning) and her family. When Meg and Billy cross paths he’s happy to see her but her feelings are on the frostier side – she’s still upset he took advantage of her failed audition to get the gig himself. Meg finds herself seeing Billy more than she’d like since his nephew Graham (Isaiah Haegert) is in the horse therapy program her dad runs at their ranch. With their annual Reindeer Roundup holiday event coming up Meg’s dad gets sidelined after an injury. Her dad enlists Billy to serve as its host, much to Meg’s chagrin. With the Reindeer Roundup just days away, Meg teaches Billy basic riding and roping skills to get him ready for his hosting duties. In the process, they slowly reconnect and Meg sees there’s more to him than Hollywood glitz. As their connection grows, each of them helps give the other the courage to step outside their comfort zones and find new joy – and possibly love – in unexpected ways.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

"The Nights Before Christmas"

Stars: Tyler Hynes, Laci J Mailey

Logline: One Christmas Eve Marty (Hynes), whose life is in a bit of a rut, finds himself wishing he had more time. Thanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve – again. Confused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal and begins to truly appreciate the sights, sounds and people of New York City that previously went unnoticed. With this gift of time, he expands his world by learning how to play a new instrument, picking up new languages and reading…every single book. But when Marty meets Chloe (Mailey), a newly out-of-work journalist having a tough day, he falls hard for her. The only problem is that when the morning of December 24 comes once again, she doesn’t know who he is. As the Christmas Eves continue to repeat themselves, Marty makes it his mission to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day – hopefully with Chloe by his side.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

"Mistletoe and Mimosas"

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Kristoffer Polaha, Jennifer Robertson

Logline: Claire Bennett (Mowry-Housley) is a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York. When she returns, Claire discovers the bar comes with high debt – her Uncle Lou was overly generous to people in town while the booming business of Algorithm, an upscale and trendy new club, added insult to injury. She intends to turn things around before Christmas and sell to someone who will preserve her uncle’s legacy and then return to her life in the city. Claire meets Zach (Polaha), Algorithm’s part owner and manager, who tells her they want to buy The Tipsy Reindeer so they can expand. Claire bristles at the proposition and they agree to face off in a 12 Days of Christmas-inspired series of festive events to see who can bring in the most business – if Claire wins, Zach will use his contacts to find the right buyer but if Zach emerges victorious, Claire agrees to consider Algorithm’s offer. As they compete over the course of the 12 days their attraction is undeniable. Rivalry leads to romance and the two are faced with figuring out how their shifting priorities might somehow lead them down the same road, together.

Nov 20-22

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

"Our Holiday Playbook"

Stars: Taylor Cole, Charles Michael Davis.

Logline: When Lexi Bell (Cole) returns home for the holidays, she faces a beloved family tradition she’d rather avoid: the fiercely competitive Bell Bowl, an annual Christmas flag football showdown between her father and uncle that has fueled decades of sibling rivalry. But when an injury sidelines her brother-in-law it looks like Lexi’s family’s losing streak will remain unbroken. To give them a fighting chance, she strikes a deal with Eddie (Davis), a former local football star-turned teacher – Lexi will use her baking know-how to help Eddie best his brother in their annual bake-off if he’ll pose as her boyfriend and meet the “eligibility requirement” to play on their team. As they navigate each other’s festive family gatherings, traditions and celebrations, what started as a transactional partnership begins to become something more as Lexi and Eddie find themselves feeling less and less like their romantic relationship is just pretend. As the two clans battle it out on the field, regardless of who takes home the trophy Lexi may have already won at love.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

"Christmas in Blue Dog Valley"

Stars: Erin Cahill, Andrew Walker

Logline: On-set veterinarian Goldie MacKenzie (Cahill) leaves the glamour of Hollywood behind to buy a family-run veterinary clinic in tight-knit Blue Dog Valley, arriving just in time for the town’s cherished Christmas season. When Dr. Gable, the clinic’s longtime owner, unexpectedly ends up out of town, Goldie is hosted by his handsome son Cohen (Walker), the black sheep of the family because he decided to forego their expectation of becoming a vet. Cohen and Goldie get off on the wrong foot, but when the folks of Blue Dog Valley cold shoulder “the newcomer,” Cohen teams up with Goldie to win over even the frostiest of community members. Goldie is also aided by the mysterious canine she dubs Blue whose spontaneous appearances always seem to guide Goldie to exactly where she needs to be. As Goldie works hard to prove herself to the townspeople when furry and Christmas crises arise, she finds herself pulled towards the very heart of her new-found home...and a certain black sheep.

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

"Double Booked for the Holidays"

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Owain Yeoman, Stephen Hagan

Logline: There’s only one thing identical twins, quiet and bookish Abigail (Cook) and globe-trotting event planner Charlie (Cook), agree on is that this first Christmas without their mom will be difficult. When they unexpectedly get a last-minute chance to travel to Wales and spend a week running the Story Shoppe, an AirBnb/bookshop in Hay-on-Wye, they jump at the opportunity. Abigail is particularly excited, given the town’s role as the backdrop of the bestselling Winterton Chronicles, her all-time favorite Regency holiday romances. Upon arrival, Abigail dives into setting up the bookshop’s window display with help from the friendly next-door barista, Tom (Yeoman), who is also a fan of the Winterton Chronicles. Meanwhile, Charlie meets the dashing Lord Rhys (Hagan), the great-nephew of Evelyn Calon, who wrote the book series. Abigail is charmed by a series of thoughtful Christmas ornaments she assumes are from Rhys (but are actually from Tom), while Charlie and Rhys grow closer as they help plan the Winterton Ball at Rhys’ castle. Mistaken identities lead to a series of merry mix-ups as Rhys and Tom woo the sisters, unaware they are twins. On the night of the ball, however, the sisters’ double secret is discovered. As the truth is unwrapped, the crisscrossed lovers discover that the perfect holiday happy ending isn’t always by the book.

Nov. 26-29

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

"Christmas Delivered"

Stars: Autumn Reeser, Wes Brown

Logline: Determined to unwind from the stresses and loneliness of her everyday life, Kimberly Carr (Reeser) travels to Canada to spend Christmas with her grandmother, JoJo (Linda Darlow), at her beautiful, cozy farmhouse. Kimberly's plans for a restorative holiday are turned upside down when she crosses paths with Ben Chambers (Brown), owner of a local tree farm and new Christmas tree delivery app called TreeBen. Ben's a dreamer who never looks before he leaps while Kimberly is methodical and lives her life based on practicality – the two couldn't be more different. But when Ben’s app is plagued by an onslaught of issues, Kimberly uses her tech expertise to help him out and ensure that no one in town is deprived of a Christmas tree...even though she isn’t convinced of the need for the app in such a small town. As they team up to deliver trees in his red truck, Kimberly and Ben discover they may have more in common than they realized. In the process, Kimberly begins to question if she’s truly happy with her life or if she’s ready for a change and – just maybe – ready for romance.

FRIDAY, NOV. 27

"The Christmas Eve Feast"

*Premieres 6pm ET/PT

Stars: Daniella Monet, Kevin McGarry

Logline: Silvana “Silvy” Gianetti (Monet) is disillusioned with her job as the Executive Chef at a swanky restaurant in New York. Growing up in a large and loving Italian-American family, Silvy is drawn to the food and comfort of her home. When her beloved Nonna suffers a minor wrist injury, Silvy is called back home to Boston’s Italian North End to prepare the family’s beloved “Feast of the Seven Fishes” Christmas Eve dinner. As she preps for the big feast, her family is joined by Ethan (McGarry), a photographer who is documenting different family traditions around town and who’s become close to her Nonna. After a rocky start with Ethan, things begin to heat up as Silvy grows to appreciate the heart and soul he puts into capturing the magic of the little moments and a romance could be simmering. Every day leading up to Christmas Eve, Silvy gathers in the kitchen with her Nonna, mom and aunt to prepare the pasta, struffoli and other Italian classics near and dear to Silvy’s heart. This special family time reminds her of the kind of cooking that truly brings her joy and leads Silvy to rethink where she belongs and gets a clear picture of who should be by her side.

"Return to Santa"

Stars: Paul Campbell, Rachel Boston

Logline: Hopeful and dreamy eight-year-old Jake (Campbell) writes a letter to Santa with all his most fantastical wishes. But when the letter gets lost in the North Pole, young Jake wakes up disappointed, and no longer a believer. Decades later Santa discovers the misplaced letter and immediately sets out to make things right. Now an adult, Jake’s life is about to get turned upside down when the appearance of his childhood wishes clash with his practical life. All while his childhood best friend Julie (Boston) rather unexpectedly moved back to town. As Santa continues to check off Jake’s list, Jake and Julie combine forces to anticipate each new wishes’ chaotic consequences, all while growing closer to each other – and possibly leading Jake closer to his most important childhood dream.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

"The Most Wonderful Secret"

*Premieres 6pm ET/PT

Stars: Tammin Sursok, Peter Porte

Logline: Every Christmas, a small town honors the memory of a beloved teacher who once spread joy through her “Secret Norma” gifts each holiday by creating a whimsical and heartfelt scavenger hunt for one worthy recipient. When burned-out art teacher Vanessa (Sursok) visits her widowed brother and niece Esther for the holidays, she is surprised to be chosen as the next “Secret Norma” recipient. Hoping to bring Esther some Christmas magic, Vanessa decides to help revive the town’s holiday block party. Her handsome electrician neighbor Spencer (Porte) offers help with the preparations if Vanessa will help him sell his mother Norma’s house. As Vanessa solves the riddles of “Secret Norma” and plans the block party, her passion for teaching art begins to spark along with her feelings for the charming electrician next door.

"Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True"

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, Taegen Burns, Asher Alexander

Logline: Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

"Eight Nights for Love"

*Premieres 6pm ET/PT

Stars: Hunter King, Dan Jeannotte

Logline: Hannah (King), who works for a large auction house in New York City, is excited for her best friend Ethan (Jeannotte) to return home for a visit during Hannukah and is looking forward to some much-needed time off from work That plan is short lived when Ethan shares the news that he’s convinced the daughter of his wealthy boss to use Hannah’s auction house to sell their family’s collection of Judaica with the condition that Hannah handles the sale. Complicating her holiday further, she meets the mysterious Pearl (Felicia Shulman), who gifts her with an antique menorah that is anything but ordinary as it takes her back to a different times of her life each night of Hanukkah, with Pearl as her guide. This front row seat past moments – including some that involve Ethan – leads Hannah to reflect, break out of her comfort zone and overcome her fear of failure. Thanks to her trips through the past, and as she and Ethan spend time together in the present Hannah realizes she has feelings for him she never acknowledged. Through this journey, Hannah makes some bold decisions about her life – and love – that are sure to make this Hanukkah one to remember.

"Miles to Christmas"

Stars: Ashley Williams, Steve Lund, Alison Sweeney

Logline: When an early snowstorm sweeps through the Midwest, punctual, straight-laced “suit” Cassidy Fields (Williams) is forced to hitch a ride with free spirited, music loving Johanna “Jo” Woods (Sweeney) in her bother Chase’s (Lund) 18-wheeler to the nearest airport to catch another flight. However, when Jo’s flight successfully takes off and Cassidy’s is cancelled again at the last minute, she joins Chase on the road back to Tennessee from Chicago to make it home in time to spend Christmas with her father. Quickly, Cassidy and Chase’s connection begins to spark. Through losing the car keys, stopping to partake in a Mrs. Claus parade and a surprise run-in with Jo, whose plane got grounded mid-flight due to weather, Cassidy builds bonds with both siblings as they all challenge one another’s life philosophies. As the trio pushes past every obstacle, they work to embrace their differences and find that the fastest way home is when they lean on one another for help.

Dec. 4-6

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

"The Snowflake Effect"

Stars: Heather Hemmens, Mark Ghanimé

Logline: When driven corporate attorney Tanya (Hemmens) rushes into a charming gift shop searching for a last-minute White Elephant gift, she crosses paths with Jason (Ghanimé), a handsome, laid-back clerk. Their brief encounter leads Tanya to purchase a beautiful antique glass snowflake which, unbeknownst to her or Jason, is a good luck charm that carries a generations-old Christmas tradition. However, since the ornament is entered into a holiday gift exchange rather than gifted with proper intention, Tanya suddenly finds herself on the receiving end of everyone else’s misfortune. After Jason’s Aunt Coco (Jayne Eastwood) explains the snowflake’s magical lore, Tanya reluctantly teams up with Jason to track down the snowflake as it makes its way from one recipient to the next across Chicago before Christmas Day or she’ll be stuck with bad luck until next Christmas. Along the way, the pair is swept into festive holiday adventures, unexpected encounters and a journey that challenges Tanya’s carefully structured life. As they race against the clock to undo the snowflake’s magic, Tanya and Jason’s relationship turns into something more and they may find that their biggest stroke of luck was meeting each other.

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

"A Grand Biltmore Christmas"

Stars: Holland Roden, Niall Matter, Andie MacDowell, James Trevena, Jonathan Frakes, Rachel Boston, Wes Brown.

Logline: As Biltmore House opens for the first time on Christmas Eve 1895, 13-year-old Elizabeth and her family are holiday guests. When she notices Michael, a fellow teen caught trespassing by the staff, Elizabeth comes to his rescue by claiming to know him, much to his relief. The two share an instant connection and set out to explore Biltmore but Michael inexplicably vanishes. Twenty years later, Elizabeth (Roden) is spending Christmas at Biltmore and this time is accompanied by James (Trevena), a suitor her Aunt Maysilee (MacDowell), is keen for her to wed. When a stranger asks Elizabeth to dance at the Christmas gala she’s shocked to discover it’s Michael (Matter). Thrilled to reunite with her friend, she throws herself into his arms. But the world around her changes in an instant when Elizabeth is transported into the modern world with Michael, a tourist from the present day who had traveled to the past 20 years prior with the help of a magical hourglass in Biltmore’s library. Now, Elizabeth and Michael must find a way to send her back to her time, while not arousing the suspicion of Michael’s mother and sister during their family vacation. As Elizabeth experiences life and Christmas in the 21st century, she and Michael become close. When the time comes for her to return to 1915, Elizabeth must decide whether she’ll resume the life that’s been chosen for her or if her heart will lead her down a new path in the present.



SUNDAY, DEC. 6

"An Angel in My Stocking"

Stars: Fionna Gubelmann, Marco Grazzini, Siobhan Williams, Nancy Robertson

Logline: Amanda (Gubelmann) and Jack (Grazzini) had a whirlwind romance and got married after knowing each other for only three months. Their first – and only – Christmas together was calamitous and was the beginning of the end to their brief marriage. Three years post-divorce and still harboring an aversion to the holiday, Amanda is heading to Vermont with her sister Lucy (Williams) to enjoy an un-Christmasy getaway…and finds that Jack is on their flight. En route, Amanda meets Margaret (Kane), a quirky traveler who disappears without a trace and without being seen by anyone else, leaving Amanda mystified. Bad weather diverts the plane to the remote town of Pinecone Lake, leaving Amanda with the last person she wants to be stranded with – Jack. Shortly after arrival, Margaret inexplicably reappears and convinces a confused Amanda that she is in fact her guardian angel and has been her entire life. As the days leading to Christmas pass by, Amanda slowly begins to feel connected to the community and, with Margaret’s guidance, sees beyond past circumstances and follows her heart to where – and with whom – she truly belongs.

Dec. 11-13

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

"Christmas in Canterbury"

Stars: Jessy Schram, Will Kemp

Logline: Rose (Schram) arrives in Canterbury, England eager to spend the holidays with her childhood friend Asha (Sohm Kapila) as she leaves behind her hometown of Vienna, OH following the passing of her beloved Grandma Bud. Having first met in a children’s choir they went on to pursue careers as choir masters. As Rose arrives Asha is put on bed rest in the final days of her pregnancy. Rose steps in when the headmistress offers her the job…not realizing there was confusion over which Vienna children’s choir she worked with. Rose’s “glass half full” attitude is tested when she crosses paths with Harrison (Kemp), the traditionalist boys’ choir master who has an unwavering allegiance to history and precedents. The boys’ choir always performs at the annual Christmas Eve concert in Canterbury Cathedral but Rose questions why the girls don’t have the opportunity. When the school’s headmistress decides the two choirs should compete against each other for the honor, they get to work to prepare their students. Along the way, their rivalry sparks a romance and these two seemingly opposites from opposite sides of the pond discover they may not be so different after all.

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

"Snow Globe Town"

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, Scott Michael Foster

Logline: Inspired by Brad Paisley’s song “Snow Globe Town,” this heartfelt holiday romance follows Emily Church (Sustad), who joins her sister Zoe and Zoe’s longtime boyfriend on a Christmas getaway to Pine Grove, the town famously known as the Christmas Proposal Capital of America. Expecting to help capture a photos of Zoe’s perfect engagement moment as is their family’s tradition, Emily instead finds herself unexpectedly sidelined by the town’s couples-only traditions and paired with Bert Baxter (Foster), a skeptical journalist researching the celebrated romantic legacy inspired by his grandfather. As Emily quietly works behind the scenes to help Zoe’s proposal plans come together, she and Bert are drawn into the town’s festive traditions, holiday competitions and Christmas celebrations. Along the way they discover a shared outlook on love and life that challenges both of their expectations. As old assumptions are tested and new possibilities emerge, Pine Grove reminds them that love, family and the spirit of Christmas often arrive in the most unexpected ways.

SUNDAY, DEC. 13

"Noelle Nomads"

Stars: Benjamin Ayres, Torrey DeVitto, Holland Roden.

Logline: Joseph has to deliver a gift from his late father to a campground, but things go wrong at every turn. With the help of Nora, he learns to embrace nature and its beauty.

Dec. 19-20

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

"Barking All the Way"

Stars: Ian Harding, Tori Anderson

Logline: Billie (Anderson) is a workaholic realtor who heads home for Christmas but her journey is derailed after loveable, but chaotic canine named Yappy almost causes her car to crash. After talking to Yappy’s owner, the mysterious, yet oddly familiar Mrs. C, Billie agrees to watch Yappy while she visits her grandchildren for the holidays. Yappy ends up playing the role of matchmaker and new best friend, pulling Billie towards her traveling contractor ex-boyfriend from high school, Hutch (Harding). Eager to move on she’s determined to leave Hutch in the past, but when her mother hires him to work on their shed, she finds herself spending more time with him than she ever expected. As the holidays draw closer, Billie begins to question whether chasing her dream of becoming her firm’s number one seller is truly what she wants. When the mysterious Mrs. C leaves her cabin for Billie and Hutch to breathe new life into, her answer may come sooner than expected.

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

"Save the Date for Christmas"

Stars: Jonathan Bennett, Italia Ricci

Logline: Susie (Ricci) has checked out on dating while Alec (Benett) is a hopeless romantic – these longtime friends have both struck out in the love department after failing to meet the right man. After being each other's plus one to what feels like the twentieth wedding this year, they vow to take a break from attending weddings and looking for their respective prince charming. That break doesn’t last long as next day Susie's sister announces a last-minute Christmas wedding…and Susie convinces Alec to tag along. The objective for the week? Survive as the two lone, single people and avoid family matchmaking. Over time, the Christmas wedding duties and time with family during the holidays force these two best friends to forge a new appreciation for love and marriage. Susie finds herself turning over a new leaf in pursuing romance while Alec discovers love can walk into your life when you least expect it.

How to watch Hallmark Christmas movies

The Hallmark Channel comes with most cable packages, but those of you who have cut the cord can tune into the festive network via Sling TV. One of the best streaming services on the market, Sling offers live TV at an affordable price—you can access the Hallmark Channel by adding the Lifestyle Extra bundle ($6) on top of a Sling Orange or Blue package (starting at $45 per month).

Hallmark and Hallmark Movie & Mysteries are also available on Frndly TV, a live TV streaming service that offers over 50 channels for $8.99 a month, as well as Philo for $25 a month, which comes with 70+ channels. And of course, there's always Hallmark Plus, Hallmark's own ad-free streaming service, which costs $8.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Frndly TV is just $7 per month and gives you over 50 channels, including Hallmark, Lifetime, the History Channel and Game Show Network. Get a seven-day free trial to check it out!

Free 7-day trial! Philo: $33 at Philo If you're looking for a way to cut the cord for less without missing out on the Hallmark Channel's slate of holiday favorites, then Philo is also an option worth considering, especially now that it includes an HBO Max (with ads) subscription. Try it out now for seven days, absolutely free.

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