What to watch tonight: 49 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max and more (Nov. 10)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with movies you can now buy or rent at home.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 10), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the biggest new shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Reminders of Him’ (2026) (Netflix)

Reminders of Him | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic drama movie

What it's about: Kenna (Maika Monroe) returns to her hometown seven years after a tragic accident sent her to prison. Hoping to reconnect with the young daughter she has never known, she faces resistance from the child's grandparents. However, Kenna finds unexpected support in Ledger (Tyriq Withers), a local bar owner with connections to her past, and the two develop a secret romance.

Why you should watch it: "Reminders of Him" brings Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel to the screen, with Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers at the heart of its emotional story. Their performances give the complicated relationship plenty of weight, while the film explores the challenges of rebuilding a life and finding a way forward after difficult experiences. It's not exactly light viewing, but if you enjoy heartfelt romances with plenty of emotional moments, this one is worth making time for.

Watch "Reminders of Him" on Netflix now

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‘The Company of Wolves’ (1984) (Shudder)

The Company of Wolves (1984) - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Gothic fantasy-horror movie

What it's about: Teenage Rosaleen (Sarah Patterson) dreams of a mysterious village surrounded by dark woods. Her grandmother (Angela Lansbury) tells her unsettling stories about werewolves and warns her against trusting certain men. When Rosaleen encounters a handsome huntsman during a journey through the forest, she discovers that the dangers in her grandmother's tales may be closer than she imagined.

Why you should watch it: "The Company of Wolves" is a fascinating alternative to more conventional werewolf movies, taking inspiration from the dark side of classic fairytales. Neil Jordan creates an unsettling fantasy world, with elaborate production design and practical effects that give the film a distinctive look. Angela Lansbury and Sarah Patterson are among the standout performers, while its unusual reimagining of Little Red Riding Hood makes for a memorable viewing experience.

Watch "The Company of Wolves" on Shudder now

‘Heart of the Beast’ (2026) (PVOD)

Heart of the Beast (2026) | Official Trailer (feat. Brad Pitt) | Watch At Home - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Survival drama movie

What it's about: Special Forces veteran James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, become stranded in the Alaskan wilderness after a devastating plane crash. With rescue seemingly out of reach, the pair must navigate freezing conditions, dangerous wildlife and treacherous terrain while searching for safety. Directed by David Ayer, the adventure thriller also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe.

Why you should watch it: "Heart of the Beast" is a strong choice if you enjoy survival stories set in the wilderness. Brad Pitt leads the film with a compelling performance, but much of its appeal comes from his relationship with canine co-star Uber. Their bond gives the adventure an emotional centre, while director David Ayer delivers some tense encounters that keep the journey gripping. It’s an entertaining watch for fans of survival thrillers with a bit of heart.

Buy/rent "Heart of the Beast" on Amazon now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, November 10

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The Devil's Plan" (season 3)

"Janelle James: How Romantic" (Netflix comedy special)

"Last One Standing" (season 4)

"Reminders of Him" (2026)

"Rock On 2" (2016)

PARAMOUNT+

Women's soccer: Häcken vs. Chelsea (12:45 p.m. ET)

Women's soccer: Real Madrid vs. Paris FC (12:45 p.m. ET)

Women's soccer: Roma vs. Servette (3 p.m. ET)

Women's soccer: Inter Milan vs. Manchester City (3 p.m. ET)

Women's soccer: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (3 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

Men's college basketball: La Salle vs. Villanova (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Between Steps" (final episode)

"Clues" (new podcast episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Phony" (new episode)

"Reasonable Doubt" (season 4 new episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Between Steps" (final episode)

"Clues" (new podcast episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode) – streaming live @ 8pm ET

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to United with Wayne Rooney" (new podcast episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

Big 12 Men's Basketball: Illinois vs. Texas Tech (7:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8 p.m. ET)

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Men's College Basketball: Florida vs. Florida State (6 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Michigan State vs. Duke (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Memphis vs. Vanderbilt (7:15 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Northern Arizona vs. Arizona (9 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Queens vs. BYU (9 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Kansas vs. Kentucky (9:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: Kent State vs. Bowling Green (7 p.m. ET)

College Football: Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) (8 p.m. ET)

NHL: Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs. BK Häcken (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Roma vs. Servette (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan (3 p.m. ET)

College Hockey: No. 6 Quinnipiac vs. Sacred Heart (11 a.m. ET)

SHUDDER

"The Company of Wolves" (1984)

"The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" (season 7 new episode)

PVOD

"American Doctor" (2026)

"Crawlers" (2026)

"Falling" (2026)

"Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty" (2026)

"Heart of the Beast" (2026)

"The Incomer" (2026)

"Other Mommy" (2026)

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth 20th Anniversary" (2026)

"V/H/S Mixtape" (2026)

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