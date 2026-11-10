3 new to Prime Video thriller movies to stream this week — including two classic 1960s masterpieces and a Ben Stiller crime comedy that’s better than it sounds (Nov. 10-16)

The thriller movie options on Prime Video are on the weaker side of the scale in November 2026. The streaming service might have added more than 100 movies to kick off the month, but seasonal holiday flicks dominate the slate.

Still, I've combed through all the latest arrivals and have been able to find three thrillers worthy of your time. Well, cards on the table, one of them is more of a comedy than a thriller, but it does revolve around a heist at least. Meanwhile, the other two, both released in the 1960s, are true classics.

So, if you want to give your Prime Video watchlist an injection of excitement this week, here are the latest thriller movies on the service to watch now.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

It might be an overstatement to call “The Manchurian Candidate” a foundational thriller, but this 1960s classic is undeniably influential. Its impact can be seen in 21st-century projects such as “Homeland,” and like all the best classics, its brilliance hasn’t waned with age. Starring Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey, Angela Lansbury and Janet Leigh, it’s a twisting watch that was even selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry, which neatly displays the importance of this John Frankenheimer thriller.

In this psychological, politically charged thriller, Sergeant Raymon Shaw (Harvey) returns from the Korean War after being held as a POW. On the surface, it’s a feel-good homecoming, but in reality, Shaw’s return is part of a sinister plot. He’s been programmed as a sleeper agent by his communist captors. Shaw doesn’t know it, but at any moment his programming could be triggered with devastating consequences for the United States. Rated 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Manchurian Candidate” is a masterpiece.

Watch "The Manchurian Candidate" on Prime Video now

‘In the Heat Of The Night’ (1967)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

If one classic 1960s masterpiece wasn’t enough for you this week, how about a second? “In the Heat of the Night” is a five-time Oscar winner, including taking home Best Picture at the 40th Academy Awards, and if you’re talking about timeless watches, this neo-noir mystery makes the cut every time. It finds the perfect balance between spinning an engaging murder mystery and exploring the societal prejudices of the American South in the 1960s.

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Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier in one of his best-ever roles) is an African-American police detective who is wrongly arrested under suspicion of murder by a Mississippi police chief, Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger). After proving his innocence, Tibbs’ superior officer asks him to stick around in the small town of Sparta and assist Gillespie in tracking down the real killer. As their investigation brings them closer to the true culprit, they make new enemies but also develop a strong bond, which forces Bill to reconsider his attitudes.

Watch "In the Heat Of The Night" on Prime Video now

‘Tower Heist’ (2011)

An early-2010s heist comedy starring Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy helmed by Brett Ratner (director of “X-Men: The Last Stand”)? On paper, “Tower Heist” should be absolutely awful. And look, it’s no masterpiece like my two picks above, but when graded on a slightly generous curve, this one does have its charms, mostly found in Murphy's rib-tickling performance as a petty crook. Granted, it’s not a full-blown thriller, but with limited options on Prime Video this week, it makes the cut because it centers on a daring heist, which gives it just enough exciting moments to qualify (but only just).

“Tower Heist” is an ensemble comedy that sees workers at an upscale New York apartment building left devastated after it's revealed they’ve been scammed out of their pensions by a Wall Street billionaire living in the complex. Eager for revenge and to get their money back, they come together to pull off a risky heist that involves breaking into the billionaire’s secure apartment. The high-concept comedy also stars Casey Affleck, Matthew Broderick and Michael Peña.

Watch "Tower Heist" on Prime Video now

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