What to watch tonight: 58 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more (Nov. 11)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with movies you can watch for free on Tubi.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 11), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the biggest new shows to stream this week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘The Gospel of Christmas’ (2026) (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Christmas drama movie

What it's about: "The Gospel of Christmas" follows Isaac (Durrell “Tank” Babbs), a struggling pastor who inherits his family’s church in a troubled New York neighborhood. Alongside his wife Rebecca (Fantasia Barrino), he attempts to rebuild the struggling congregation and protect it from a sinister adversary. But with his faith wavering and his family facing mounting challenges, Isaac must find the strength to save the church and its community before Christmas.

Why you should watch it: If you're a fan of gospel music, this Tyler Perry holiday drama deserves a spot on your watchlist. The film boasts an impressive lineup of gospel talent, including Fantasia Barrino, Tank, CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams and The Clark Sisters. With Kirk Franklin producing the soundtrack, there's plenty to look forward to on the musical front, with some powerful vocal performances adding to its uplifting story.

Watch "The Gospel of Christmas" on Netflix now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ (season 3 premiere) (Prime Video)

The Rings of Power - Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Fantasy adventure series

What it's about: In season 3 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," Middle-earth is engulfed in war as Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) armies conquer more territory. Five years after the fall of Eregion, the Dark Lord is secretly working to forge the One Ring, which he hopes will give him control over all life. Meanwhile, Elves, Dwarves, Men and Wizards must unite to stop his growing power before he achieves total domination.

Why you should watch it: "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" continues to deliver the kind of sweeping fantasy adventure that's perfect for a weekend binge. Season 3 raises the stakes with impressive battle sequences, stunning visuals and a darker story as Sauron continues his rise to power. If you've been waiting for another reason to return to Middle-earth, this latest season is a strong excuse.

Watch "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" S3 on Prime Video now

‘Rivals’ (season 2 part 2 premiere) (Hulu)

Rivals Season 2 - New Episodes | Official Trailer | Disney+ UK - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Period comedy-drama series

What it's about: In part two of "Rivals" season 2, the battle between rival television companies Corinium and Venturer reaches boiling point following Lady Monica Baddingham’s tragic death. Tony (David Tennant) becomes increasingly ruthless, while Rupert (Alex Hassell) faces difficult decisions about his future with Taggie (Bella Maclean). As affairs unravel, family secrets emerge and new alliances form, the residents of Rutshire find themselves caught up in even more scandal.

Why you should watch it: "Rivals" returns for season 2 with even more scandal and messy relationship drama. There's no shortage of outrageous affairs, bitter rivalries and unexpected twists in these new episodes, all set against the show's wonderfully flashy 1980s backdrop. It's gloriously over-the-top entertainment and an easy binge if you enjoy your period dramas with a healthy dose of chaos.

Watch "Rivals" season 2 part 2 on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, November 11

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Alicia's Law" (Netflix series)

"Avedon" (Netflix documentary)

"The Body" (Netflix series)

"ChiaroScuro" (Netflix series)

"The Gospel of Christmas" (2026)

"Kijsada Paradise" (2026)

"Rodeo Christmas Romance" (2025)

"How to Fall In Love By Christmas" (2023)

PRIME VIDEO

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (season 3 premiere)

"The Book Of Clarence" (2024)

PARAMOUNT+

"Sacrifice" (season 2 new episode)

"Survivor" (season 51 new episode)

"The Amazing Race" (season 31 new episode)

UEFA Women's Champions League: OH Leuven Women vs. HB Køge Women (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Juventus Women vs. OL Lyonnes (3 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"Big Bargain Holiday Showdown" (season 1) (HGTV)

"My Big Fat Fabulous Life" (season 14) (TLC)

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Utah Mammoth vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET)

AEW Dynamite (8 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Stick" (season 2 new episode)

"Where's Wanda?" (season 2 new episode)

HULU

"All’s Fair" (season 2 new episode)

"All’s Fair Podcast" (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"The Lowdown" (season 2 new episode)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"The Remarried Empress" (new episodes)

"Rivals" (season 2, part 2) (three-episode premiere)

"Style Wars" (series premiere)

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"Pokémon the Series: The Beginning" (season 2 new episodes)

"Pupstruction" (season 3 new episodes)

"The Remarried Empress" (new episodes)

"Style Wars" (series premiere)

"VisionQuest" (final episode)

PEACOCK

Gymnastics: Youth Olympic Games: Mixed Team Final (12 p.m. ET)

College basketball: Colgate vs. No. 13 St. John's (6:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors (7 p.m. ET)

Soccer: DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC (time TBC)

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets (9:30 p.m. ET)

College basketball: Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. No. 22 UCLA (9 p.m. ET)

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m. ET)

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets (9:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: New York Rangers vs. Calgary Flames (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET)

NHL: Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET)

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET)

College Football: Buffalo vs. Ball State (7:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: Sacramento State vs. Central Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. East Texas A&M (11:30 a.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Dartmouth vs. Albany (1 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: North Carolina A&T vs. East Carolina (4 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Jacksonville State vs. Houston (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: USC vs. California (11 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Mount Vernon Nazarene vs. Miami (OH) (10:30 a.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Stony Brook vs. Niagara (12 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Bryant vs. Providence (7 p.m. ET)

Women's College Soccer: Utah Tech vs. Idaho (1:30 p.m. ET)

Women's College Soccer: BYU vs. Colorado (3:30 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Dope" (2015)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.