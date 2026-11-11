3 best shows to stream in Prime Video’s top 10 this week — including ‘The Lord of the Rings’ prequel series that just dropped season 3 (Nov. 11-17)

Prime Video’s top 10 is a good place to start if you’re looking for something new to stream, but not every popular show deserves a spot at the top of your watchlist. If you’re struggling to decide what to watch this week, I’ve picked out three series worth your attention.

This week’s picks include a college romance about a heartbroken student who unexpectedly moves in with the charming creator of a popular campus app, a biographical drama charting the rise of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, and a fantasy adventure returning with its third season. So, here are three shows you should add to your Prime Video watchlist this week.

This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

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Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Campus Drivers’

Campus Drivers - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Campus Drivers” is another steamy young-adult romance for fans of Prime Video’s growing collection of relationship dramas. The French series is based on C.S. Quill’s bestselling five-book collection, which has sold nearly one million copies across Europe. Season 1 adapts the first novel, introducing viewers to the central group of drivers and their romantic entanglements. There’s also plenty of potential for future seasons, as the books shift their focus to different members of the group. Much like “Off Campus,” it’s a format that gives the story room to explore more than one couple.

Set at the prestigious Belrose University, this French college drama follows Loïs (Carmen Kassovitz), a new student whose plans quickly fall apart when her longtime boyfriend Max dumps her and she loses her accommodation. With nowhere else to turn, she ends up sharing an apartment with Lane O’Neill (Baptiste Masseline), a popular student and the founder of Campus Drivers, a successful ride-hailing app run with his closest friends. Known for keeping relationships casual, Lane isn’t exactly thrilled about his unexpected new housemate. However, as Loïs settles into university life, the pair grow closer.

Watch "Campus Drivers" on Prime Video

‘The Greatest’

The Greatest - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Sports drama fans should make time for “The Greatest,” a biographical series exploring the early life and rise of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. It follows his journey from Olympic gold medallist Cassius Clay to one of the most celebrated heavyweight champions in sporting history. The attention to historical detail is particularly impressive, with key boxing matches and press conferences recreating the look and atmosphere of archival footage. It’s also a moving account of his journey, making this a worthwhile watch even if you’re not a regular boxing fan.

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“The Greatest” follows the life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali (Jaalen Best), beginning with his return to Louisville after winning Olympic gold at the 1960 Rome Games. Then known as Cassius Clay, the young fighter sets his sights on becoming heavyweight champion while navigating the pressures of newfound fame in 1960s America. As he builds his professional boxing career, he also develops relationships with influential figures, including trainer Angelo Dundee (Giovanni Ribisi) and Malcolm X (Michael Ealy). The eight-episode series charts his journey from a promising young boxer to a global sporting icon.

Watch "The Greatest" on Prime Video

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for an epic fantasy binge, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is an easy choice. Based on the extensive appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, the Prime Video series explores Middle-earth’s Second Age, bringing familiar locations, characters and legendary events to the screen. Season 3 has also arrived today, with the first four episodes available to stream now and two more dropping every Wednesday until November 25. That's a pretty good excuse to revisit the earlier seasons and catch up before the next episodes arrive.

Set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” this fantasy series explores Middle-earth during its Second Age. It follows an ensemble of familiar and new characters, including elf warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), as they investigate the return of the Dark Lord Sauron. Across the kingdoms of elves, dwarves and men, alliances are formed, ancient enemies resurface and powerful rings are forged. As Sauron (Charlie Vickers) builds his forces and seeks control over Middle-earth, the characters must prepare for an increasingly dangerous conflict that threatens the future of their world.

Watch "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "The Terminal List" (2022)

2. "Campus Drivers" (2026)

3. "The Greatest" (2026)

4. "Carrie" (2026)

5. "Neagley" (2026)

6. "Off Campus" (2026)

7. "Reacher" (2022)

8. "Love in Disguise" (2026)

9. "Wild Cards" (2024)

10. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

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