Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (November 10-16)

Netflix's top 10 shows list is always changing, which can make it tricky to know what’s actually worth adding to your watchlist. With new releases arriving every week and hit shows climbing back up the rankings, there’s usually plenty to choose from. But if you’re anything like me, you don’t always have time to sift through dozens of titles to find your next binge-watch.

So, I’ve taken a look at what’s currently trending on Netflix and picked out three shows that deserve your attention this week. Whether you’re after a twist-filled spy thriller about a secret agent, a warm-hearted comedy set in a small Arctic community, or a gripping prison drama, there’s something here for you. These are the three Netflix top 10 shows I’d put at the top of my watchlist right now.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

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Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘Black Doves’

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The second season of “Black Doves” is here, which means you have six new episodes to binge-watch this week. Originally planned as a limited series, the spy thriller proved popular enough to earn a second outing, with creator Joe Barton and production company Sister returning for another chapter. I’d also argue it deserves a place among this year’s Christmas viewing, thanks to its wintry London backdrop, complete with sparkling festive displays and freezing streets. The story itself is far from cozy, but that contrast makes it an interesting choice for the holiday season.

Helen Webb (Keira Knightley) leads a double life as an undercover spy for a secretive organization that sells stolen intelligence to the highest bidder. When her secret lover is murdered, Helen teams up with her longtime friend Sam (Ben Whishaw), a professional hitman, to investigate his death. Season 2 sees Helen continue passing government secrets to the Black Doves as her husband Wallace prepares to become prime minister. When her handler, Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire), becomes caught up in a plot to undermine her position, Helen reunites with Sam.

Stream "Black Doves" season 2 on Netflix

‘North of North’

North of North: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“North of North” is also back for season 2, giving fans another chance to spend time with its quirky Arctic community. The comedy-drama made history as Netflix’s first Canadian original series produced directly in Nunavut, and its distinctive setting is a big part of what makes it stand out. Director Anya Adams, whose credits include “Yellowjackets” and “Abbott Elementary,” helps bring plenty of personality to the ensemble. With the show already making an appearance in Netflix’s top 10, there’s plenty of reason to give this one a try.

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Siaja (Anna Lambe) is a young Inuk mother who makes a very public exit from her marriage and attempts to start afresh with her young daughter in the small Arctic town of Ice Cove, Nunavut. Between finding a job and adjusting to single parenthood, she quickly discovers that rebuilding her life won’t be straightforward. In season 2, Siaja is determined to take on more responsibility at the community center while getting to know a half-sister she never knew existed. Newly divorced, she’s also open to dating again, all while raising Bun.

Stream "North of North" season 2 on Netflix

‘Rectify’

“Rectify” is a critically acclaimed Southern Gothic drama that deserves more attention from fans of character-driven TV. The series was the first fully owned original scripted drama developed for SundanceTV and ran for four seasons, with 30 episodes in total. Its slower pace and cinematic approach give the story room to explore its characters in a way that feels closer to independent filmmaking than traditional cable drama. The show also received a Peabody Award in 2014, securing it as one of the standout dramas of its era.

Daniel Holden (Aden Young) is released from death row after spending 19 years in prison for the alleged murder of his teenage girlfriend. New DNA evidence overturns his conviction, allowing him to return to his childhood home and reunite with his family. However, adjusting to life outside prison proves difficult, particularly as he faces suspicion and hostility from a community still divided over his alleged crime. Meanwhile, his younger sister Amantha (Abigail Spencer) stands by him, while other family members struggle to accept his return.

Stream "Rectify" seasons 1-4 on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "Taken: Natalee Holloway" (2026)

2. "Black Doves" (2024)

3. "Love is Blind" (2020)

4. "From" (2022)

5. "Nobody Wants This" (2024)

6. "The One About Matthew Perry" (2026)

7. "Mistletoe Murders" (2024)

8. "The Neighborhood" (2018)

9. "North of North" (2025)

10. "Rectify" (2013)

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