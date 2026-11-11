If you’re planning to host any holiday gatherings this season, having the right kitchen appliances can make all the difference. That’s where Ninja comes in. Whether you’re cooking, baking or meal prepping all your holiday favorites, the brand offers everything you need to make hosting easier than ever.

Luckily, Amazon is kicking off the festive season with a lineup of early Black Friday deals on Ninja appliances. From high-performance blenders and air fryers to pizza ovens and coffee makers, there are plenty of deals worth shopping — especially with discounts reaching up to 40% off.

I've been scouring the sale and have found the best cooking deals to help you in the kitchen this holiday season and beyond. I've listed all my favorites below, so keep scrolling to check them out.

Ninja Deals

Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Professional Blender: was $109 now $79 at Amazon Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a versatile kitchen appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With its 5-quart capacity, it cooks food quickly using hot air circulation, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep! Read more Read less ▼

Ninja BlendBOSS Blender: was $129 now $109 at Amazon The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. Its' compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Create healthy juices from the comforts of your home with the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro. It features a powerful high torque motor and includes two one-touch programs that make it easy to operate. We also like that it has a pulp control that allows you to customize your juice with pulp or without. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $249 now $149 at Amazon The Ninja Flip stainless steel model is also on sale. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. When you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $149 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set: was $218 now $169 at Amazon This hard anodized set of cookware is non-stick, durable and oven safe to 500°F. The non-stick surface won’t stick, chip or flake and is designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing. The cookware can go from stovetop to oven to finish off cooked meats, brown-off or bake. And what's more, this premium cookware comes with a 10-year guarantee. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven: was $279 now $199 at Amazon Ninja's French Door Premier Air Fryer is the brand's first-ever French door fryer. It comes in a classy stainless steel finish and has ten cooking settings to choose from. With a top temperature of 450°F, it can be used to cook everything from cookies to pizza. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System, 12 piece: was $299 now $219 at Amazon Ninja's 12-piece knife set has a built-in sharpener, so you never have to use a dull knife again. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, a 5-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife, plus 6 steak knives with a 4.5 inch blade. A pair of shears completes the set. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Ninja's Artisan Electric Pizza Oven will give you a 12-inch pizza in 3 minutes. That’s super quick if you’ve got a whole crowd to feed at a pizza party. Choose from five pizza crust settings and five cooking functions, with complete temperature control, you're be the best pizzaioli in town. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi Pro: was $299 now $259 at Amazon Taking a step above the original Ninja Crispi, the Pro offers 6 different functions, like Recrisp, Air Fry and Roast, and comes with three larger glass containers, making it the perfect size for families or meal prep. It comes with an interchangeable stand which allows you to fit everything from 2.5 quart to 10 quart containers to the cooking lid. Now discounted by $40 ahead of Black Friday, this is a certified steal. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Creami Scoop & Swirl: was $349 now $279 at Amazon The Ninja Creami Swirl is now on sale for a discount! It features 13 one-touch programs and a soft-serve handle that's designed to dispense up to 4 small cones from one container. Read more Read less ▼