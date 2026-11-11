Get ready for holiday hosting with up to 40% off Ninja Creami, Foodi, Air Fryer Pro and more — 17 early Black Friday deals to shop now
Make holiday hosting a breeze with Ninja deals starting at $49
If you’re planning to host any holiday gatherings this season, having the right kitchen appliances can make all the difference. That’s where Ninja comes in. Whether you’re cooking, baking or meal prepping all your holiday favorites, the brand offers everything you need to make hosting easier than ever.
Luckily, Amazon is kicking off the festive season with a lineup of early Black Friday deals on Ninja appliances. From high-performance blenders and air fryers to pizza ovens and coffee makers, there are plenty of deals worth shopping — especially with discounts reaching up to 40% off.
I've been scouring the sale and have found the best cooking deals to help you in the kitchen this holiday season and beyond. I've listed all my favorites below, so keep scrolling to check them out.
Quick Links
- shop all Ninja deals at Amazon
- Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $69 now $49
- Ninja Professional Blender: was $109 now $79
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89
- Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker Pro: was $129 now $99
- Ninja Iced Coffee Maker: was $129 now $99
- Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $249 now $149
- Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $149
- Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven: was $299 now $249
Ninja Deals
Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.
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Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.
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The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a versatile kitchen appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With its 5-quart capacity, it cooks food quickly using hot air circulation, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep!
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This stylish Ninja coffee maker comes in a gorgeous Sage colorway and is now on sale for $30 off. Whether you prefer pods or grounds, this device makes tasty brews in 7 sizes (6-oz. to 24-oz) and has a built-in, fold-away milk frother!
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Designed to de-clutter your kitchen, this multi-cooker is a tour-de-force when it comes to versatility. It has: slow cook, saute, braise, white rice, brown rice, oats, and pasta settings, eradicating the need for separate appliances.
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The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. Its' compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point.
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Create healthy juices from the comforts of your home with the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro. It features a powerful high torque motor and includes two one-touch programs that make it easy to operate. We also like that it has a pulp control that allows you to customize your juice with pulp or without.
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The Ninja Flip stainless steel model is also on sale. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. When you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.
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Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes.
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This hard anodized set of cookware is non-stick, durable and oven safe to 500°F. The non-stick surface won’t stick, chip or flake and is designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing. The cookware can go from stovetop to oven to finish off cooked meats, brown-off or bake. And what's more, this premium cookware comes with a 10-year guarantee.
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Ninja's French Door Premier Air Fryer is the brand's first-ever French door fryer. It comes in a classy stainless steel finish and has ten cooking settings to choose from. With a top temperature of 450°F, it can be used to cook everything from cookies to pizza.
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Ninja's 12-piece knife set has a built-in sharpener, so you never have to use a dull knife again. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, a 5-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife, plus 6 steak knives with a 4.5 inch blade. A pair of shears completes the set.
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Ninja's Artisan Electric Pizza Oven will give you a 12-inch pizza in 3 minutes. That’s super quick if you’ve got a whole crowd to feed at a pizza party. Choose from five pizza crust settings and five cooking functions, with complete temperature control, you're be the best pizzaioli in town.
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When we got our hands on the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven, we were super impressed by its capacity, range of cooking functions and intuitive, easy-to-use controls. It's a great alternative for anyone not wanting a full-size oven or an XL air fryer in their kitchen. And right now the best toaster oven is $180 off.
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Taking a step above the original Ninja Crispi, the Pro offers 6 different functions, like Recrisp, Air Fry and Roast, and comes with three larger glass containers, making it the perfect size for families or meal prep. It comes with an interchangeable stand which allows you to fit everything from 2.5 quart to 10 quart containers to the cooking lid. Now discounted by $40 ahead of Black Friday, this is a certified steal.
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The Ninja Creami Swirl is now on sale for a discount! It features 13 one-touch programs and a soft-serve handle that's designed to dispense up to 4 small cones from one container.
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The newly-launched Fireside360 is a smokeless firepit and heater in one neat unit. There are three heat modes, you can feel the warmth up to 13ft. away, and since its powered by propane, there's nothing to clean away.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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