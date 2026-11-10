When is 'Godzilla Minus Zero' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

The King of the Monsters is back, and bigger than ever. “Godzilla Minus Zero,” the sequel to 2023’s Oscar-winning “Godzilla Minus One,” stomped into U.S. theaters on November 6, and it's been attracting kaiju-hungry viewers ever since.

Picking up in 1949, two years after the events of the first film, the sequel continues the story of the Shikishima family in a shattered post-war Japan as they face a new threat from the towering kaiju.

The film was shot specifically for IMAX, the first Japanese production ever to do so. It’s playing in theaters right now, but how long before you can watch it from the comfort of your own couch?

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Since it just hit theaters, “Godzilla Minus Zero” isn’t available on any of the best streaming services just yet. Here’s the good news, though: based on how its predecessor rolled out, we can make a solid guess about when you’ll be able to rent, buy, and stream it at home.

If you’re curious about when to start planning for a giant lizard-stomping movie night, we’ve got the answers right here. Keep reading to find out.

When can we expect 'Godzilla Minus Zero' to arrive on streaming?

(Image credit: Toho Co., Ltd.)

North American distributor GKIDS hasn’t announced a digital release date yet, but if “Godzilla Minus Zero” follows the typical pattern for a theatrical release, it should hit premium video-on-demand (PVOD) about a month after it opens, at which point you can rent or buy it on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV.

Counting forward from its November 6 release, that points to a digital debut sometime in December 2026.

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Physical media is a different story. It typically follows a few weeks after the digital release. “Godzilla Minus One” got a well-regarded 4K UHD and Blu-ray release, so its sequel is likely to get the same treatment.

That means a physical release for “Godzilla Minus Zero” around January 2027 seems like a reasonable bet, though nothing has been confirmed just yet. Since it was shot for IMAX, a 4K disc will be the closest most people get to that presentation at home.

As for streaming the movie with a subscription service, our strongest clue for a release date is how the first film was handled. “Godzilla Minus One” landed on Netflix in the U.S. about six months after its theatrical release, and with Netflix having become the streaming home for that movie, its sequel seems likely to follow suit.

If it sticks to the same roughly six-month timeline, “Godzilla Minus Zero” could reach Netflix sometime around May 2027. A ways off, yes, but good things are worth waiting for.

That said, nothing about the streaming date has been officially confirmed, so the exact platform and timing could still change. For now, the only way to see Godzilla’s latest rampage is on the biggest screen you can find. And you can still enjoy the other 30+ movies in the "Godzilla" franchise while waiting.

What is 'Godzilla Minus Zero' about?

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“Godzilla Minus Zero” is a direct sequel to 2023’s “Godzilla Minus One,” so you'll want to make sure you're caught up before watching this movie. It was set in the ashes of World War II and followed Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a former kamikaze pilot consumed by guilt after failing to act during an earlier Godzilla attack.

Back in Tokyo, he builds a family with Noriko (Minami Hamabe) and an orphaned child, only for a mutated Godzilla to rise from the sea and lay waste to the city. A group of civilian veterans ultimately got together to take the monster down and succeeded, so you'll want to watch that play out before diving into this movie.

“Minus Zero” picks the story back up in 1949, two years after those events. The Shikishima family has started to rebuild amid a Japan still struggling to recover, but the peace doesn’t last, and Godzilla returns to threaten the country once again.

With the memory of the last devastation still fresh, a disaster-response team scrambles to prepare for the renewed menace, and the Shikishimas are pulled right back into the fight for survival. And yes, it's just as epic in scale as the last movie, so you'll want to catch this one whether you see it at home or on the big screen.

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