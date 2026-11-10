GTA 6 pre-loads begin today for PS5 — start downloading now and get ready for these big exclusive features

Starting today (Nov. 10), if you've pre-ordered Grand Theft Auto 6 you can now preload the game, which demands up to 212GB of storage. If you got the code-in-a-box version you can preload that as soon as you get the box, according to PlayStation.

This is a massive game, and you may need to tweak your system to run it. We've put together a guide to help you prepare your PS5 (or Xbox) before you preload the game.

If you haven't yet pre-ordered GTA 6, you can still do so and once you've paid, you can immediately pre-load the game before the November 19 launch day.

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PS5 exclusives

(Image credit: Sony)

Speaking of Xbox, those of you on PlayStation might have a slight experiential advantage over those with Microsoft's console. Sony has a made a big deal of marking GTA 6 as "plays best on PS5," especially the PS5 Pro given all the power under the hood.

Specifically, Rockstar highlighted PSSR and ray-traced shadows on the Pro console.

"The PlayStation 5 Pro offers breathtaking visuals, with improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows only available on PlayStation 5 Pro."

Grand Theft Auto VI - Features Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Across the PS5 lineup, GTA 6 utilizes features like the DualSense's integrated speakers, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to make the game more immersive.

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"Grand Theft Auto VI for PS5 includes high-fidelity haptic feedback fully integrated across the game on DualSense controllers and adjustable via accessibility settings, improved spatial audio rendering so all in-game sounds take full advantage of Tempest 3D Audio, and improved load times, making Grand Theft Auto VI play best on PlayStation 5 consoles."

Sony claims the game loads faster thanks to the console's high-speed SSD; that is something we'll have to test and see if it's true.

Xbox players do get to take advantage of Xbox Cloud Gaming, though the game will be streamed at Xbox Series S graphics settings, and could be hampered by connection speeds. The game is supposed to support remote play on both PlayStation and Xbox, so your Portal can get some serious use.

If you've got the console handled, consider this essential GTA 6 gear for the ultimate GTA 6 setup.

The cost of gaming

Unfortunately, if you want to play on a PS5 Pro, availability is an ongoing concern. If you managed to get one at the launch price of $700, or the new $900 price, that's great, but now? Eesh.

At the beginning of October, we reported that third-party sellers were trying to sell used PS5 Pros for over $1,400. Unfortunately, nothing has changed since then. The PS5 Pro is unavailable at most official retailers and the PlayStation Store. So the if you see one for sale it's most likely the third-party price. Honestly, you might still have your best luck on eBay — not that it'll be cheap.

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