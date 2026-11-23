When it comes to TVs, I'll be the first to admit I care more about aesthetics than performance. If I could hide mine entirely, I would. That's why Hisense's Canvas TV was so appealing when it first hit the market. A big, blank screen had become an unwanted focal point in my otherwise thoughtfully decorated living room, and I wanted a better-looking alternative without paying a premium for Samsung's Frame TV.

I’ve incorporated the Canvas TV into gallery walls in multiple apartments and now my own home with ease, surrounding it with matted photographs, framed artwork, and other decorative objects. And just in time for Black Friday, Amazon has the Hisense 55-inch Hi-QLED CanvasTV on sale for $697. That's a massive 53% off with multiple screen sizes on sale.

Save $802 Hisense 55” Hi-QLED S7 Canvas 4K TV: was $1,499 now $697 at Amazon The 2026 update of the Canvas TV pairs a crisp 4K picture with rich, vibrant Hi-QLED color and Dolby Vision support for enhanced contrast and detail. The 144Hz refresh rate helps reduce blur, whether you’re watching sports or playing video games. Plus, the new AI ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and color temperature to suit the lighting in your room, so you don’t have to waste time tweaking with the settings. It also runs on Google TV, giving you access your favorite apps without the need for an additional streaming device.

When we first reviewed the Canvas TV in 2024, we praised it as a value-friendly Samsung Frame TV dupe. It wasn’t without a few shortcomings, though. Our review found that the display could be quite dim, and that darker scenes often lacked detail and a cinematic feel. The original model was also limited to just two size options.

Hisense has made some worthwhile refinements over the years. While we haven’t officially reviewed the 2026 model, the improved Hi-Matte display is designed to do an even better job at minimizing glare and mimicking the appearance of art, while increased brightness should provide a more enjoyable viewing experience. The newer lineup also offers more sizes, ranging from 50 to 85 inches, along with additional frame finishes.

The latest version retains the very details that first made me a fan, however. I’m particularly fond of the included magnetic teak frame (no need to shell out for a separate decorative bezel!) and the ultra-slim wall mount that allows it to sit almost flush against the wall above my fireplace. That said, I was equally happy letting it rest directly on my console in a former rental, where my landlord wouldn't allow TV mounts.

Perhaps my favorite upgrade? The art library has expanded from a few hundred to over 1,000 complimentary choices.

So if you, like me, would rather have art than a giant blank screen as your living room centerpiece, this is the Black Friday TV deal worth considering.