How to watch 'Brothers' online — stream the Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson comedy from anywhere

"Brothers" will finally answer the question we've all been wondering: what would happen if Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson were actually related?

Below, we’ll show you how to watch "Brothers" online, plus how to stream it from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

'Brothers' release date and streaming options "Brothers" premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. New episodes then arrive weekly every Wednesday until the finale on November 4, 2026.

• Global stream — Apple TV (7-day free trial)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN for 30 days risk-free

For years, McConaughey and Harrelson have joked about the idea of them being brothers. The pair are great friends and long-time collaborators, as well as looking fairly similar. Then, while on holiday together a few years ago, McConaughey's mother mentioned she knew Harrelson's father many years ago, at a time which would correlate with the conception and birth of her son, Matthew.

While McConaughey is reluctant to take a DNA test as it would hurt the memory of the man who raised him, Harrelson is willing, but the likelihood is we will never really know. Still, at least we have this fictional comedy series to dive into, in which the duo play out that alternate reality where they are related. Across eight episodes of "Brothers" we will see Harrelson's daughter's wedding ruined, the two families spending time at McConaughey's ranch, and long-lost secrets spilled.

Ready for this wild ride? Here's how to watch "Brothers" from wherever you are — and potentially even catch a couple of episodes for FREE.

How to watch 'Brothers' on Apple TV

"Brothers" premieres on Apple TV globally on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, with two episodes. New episodes will land on the streamer each Wednesday from then onwards. New Apple TV customers get a 7-day free trial, so if you time it right you can catch a handful of episodes before deciding whether to carry on with the series and the service. After the trial ends, you'll pay:



U.S. — $14.99/month

U.K. — £9.99/month

CAN — CA$14.99/month

AUS — AU$15.99/month

Watch 'Brothers' from anywhere

Traveling and locked out of your Apple TV account or your usual apps? A VPN can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely access the streaming services you already pay for while abroad.

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'Brothers' trailer

Brothers — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

'Brothers' cast

Matthew McConaughey as himself

as himself Woody Harrelson as himself

as himself Holland Taylor as Ma Mac

as Ma Mac Natalie Martinez as Valentina McConaughey

as Valentina McConaughey Brittany Ishibashi as Joy Harrelson

as Joy Harrelson Oona Yaffe

Highdee Kuan

Nolan Almeida

Ella Grace Helton

Noah Carganilla

'Brothers' episode guide

There is no official synopsis for any of the "Brothers" episodes, but we do have episode titles and release dates...

Episode 1, “On the Road”: Wednesday, September 23

Wednesday, September 23 Episode 2, “The Hunt”: Wednesday, September 23

Wednesday, September 23 Episode 3, “Little Wood”: Wednesday, September 30

Wednesday, September 30 Episode 4, “The Band”: Wednesday, October 7

Wednesday, October 7 Episode 5, “Valentine's Day”: Wednesday, October 14

Wednesday, October 14 Episode 6, “The Dance”: Wednesday, October 21

Wednesday, October 21 Episode 7, "The Interview": Wednesday, October 28

Wednesday, October 28 Episode 8, "On the Road Again": "Wednesday, November 4

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