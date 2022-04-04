Wow! LG C1 OLED TV is $800 off right now

April has barely started, but it's already proving to be an epic month for OLED TV deals. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are slashing the price of various LG OLED TVs, including one that sits at the top of our list of best OLED TVs.

For a limited time, you can get the LG C1 65-inch 4K OLED TV for just $1,696.99. That's $803 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. If that's too high for your budget, Amazon also has the LG C1 48-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $996. That's $200 and one of the best TV deals we've seen this month.

LG C1 65" 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,696 @ Amazon

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Various sizes are on sale, but the 65-inch model is a whopping $803 off and at its lowest price ever. Additionally, purchase this TV and you'll get $150 off the LG 5.1-channel Soundbar (SP9YA). Best Buy offers it for $1,699, but includes a 30-day trial of FuboTV and a 3-month trial of Apple TV Plus.

LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,196 now $996 @ Amazon

If the 65-inch model is still too pricey, Amazon has the 48-inch LG C1 on sale for $996, which is $200 off and an all-time price low. Best Buy offers it for $999, but includes a 30-day trial of FuboTV and a 3-month trial of Apple TV Plus.

The LG C1 OLED easily beats some of the best TVs on the market. In fact, we concluded that it's the best OLED out there. In our LG C1 OLED vs. LG CX OLED face-off, we found that the C1 model's newer a9 processor helps it deliver a better performance compared to the older version.

The LG C1 OLED also packs upgraded AI-enabled features and delivers a new and refreshed look for its interface. Plus, you can easily control it with just the sound of your voice, thanks to its integrated support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI.

This particular configuration sports a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display and a blazing-fast refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The LG C1 OLED also offers support for Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG, which should make your viewing experience that much more enjoyable.

In our LG C1 OLED review, we were impressed with this TV's superb picture quality as well as its top-of-the-line gaming performance. And although the LG's native webOS app library falls on the short side, this is a minor disadvantage that can easily be overlooked.

The LG C1 OLED also features four HDMI 2.1 inputs, which means you can pair your new OLED TV with one of the best soundbars and have plenty of room left for streaming sticks and gaming consoles.

And speaking of consoles, thanks to the fast response times and the automatic Low-Latency mode, gaming on next-gen consoles such as the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED will be an absolute breeze.

TV sales like this don’t typically stick around for long, so make sure to act fast if you want to score our favorite OLED gaming TV for a fraction of its price.