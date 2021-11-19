Epic Tuft & Needle sale knocks up to 20% off bedding and mattresses

We're just a few days away from Thanksgiving and new Black Friday mattress deals are coming in everyday. The latest mattress sale we've spotted comes courtesy of Tuft & Needle and it includes a bed highlighted in our best mattress guide.

For a limited time, Tuft & Needle is taking 20% off select bedding essentials. In addition, they're taking 30% off the Original Mattress via coupon "OG30". Currently, you can get the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress from $451.50 (twin) via coupon "OG30". That's one of the least expensive mattresses we've seen. By comparison, the same mattress was only 10% off during most of the summer with prices that were roughly $180 higher.

Editor's Choice deal: The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $451.50 (was $645), whereas the queen size is $626.50 (was $895). Use coupon "OG30" to get these prices. The coupon is valid on the Original Mattress only.

If you don't need a new mattress, Tuft & Needle is also taking 20% off select bedding. After discount sheet sets start from $48 and pillows from $68.

Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine + Throw Blanket: was $90 now $81 @ T&N Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine + Throw Blanket: was $90 now $81 @ T&N

The new Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine uses natural, real-fan noise to create a relaxing soundscape while muting interruptions. It features an adjustable tone and volume with decibel calibration that's safe for babies and pets. Bundle it with a T&N Throw Blanket and you'll pay just $86, which is $9 off its normal price. (Click on the "add throw blanket" option underneath the price to get this deal).

Tuft & Needle is renowned for producing some of the best bedding and furniture in the U.S. Its mattresses include the T&N Original Mattress, Mint Mattress, and Hybrid Mattress. After discount, the Original Mattress costs as low as $451 for a twin or $626 for a queen.

We like the Original Mattress because it's a great pick for cash-strapped shoppers. It offers a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide pressure relief for all types of sleepers, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back.

