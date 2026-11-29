Gym-goers, get your wallets ready. Cyber Weekend is officially underway, and there are plenty of great activewear deals from some of Australia's biggest fitness brands.

Notably, our favourite activewear makers — Gymshark, Asics, Lululemon and Puma — started their Cyber Sales on Black Friday, with discounts of up to 71%. There are already plenty of great buys — and delaying might see your preferred size or colourway sell out.

﻿• Shop all the best Cyber Weekend deals here﻿

Whether you're after a new pair of bike shorts, leggings, tank tops, running shoes, or even a gym bag to carry your favourite gear, the Black Friday/Cyber Monday (a.k.a. Cyber Weekend) sales are a great time to shop.

I've gathered 27 of the best activewear deals available right now, and included some enticing retailer quick links too. You'll need to act fast to nab a bargain, though, as most of these discounts are set to end tomorrow, Cyber Monday, November 30.

Best Cyber Weekend Activewear deals

Best Cyber Weekend running shoe deals

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