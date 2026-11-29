The best Cyber Weekend Activewear deals — shop up to 71% off Lululemon, Gymshark, Puma, Nike, Adidas and more
Save big on leggings, running shoes and accessories
Gym-goers, get your wallets ready. Cyber Weekend is officially underway, and there are plenty of great activewear deals from some of Australia's biggest fitness brands.
Notably, our favourite activewear makers — Gymshark, Asics, Lululemon and Puma — started their Cyber Sales on Black Friday, with discounts of up to 71%. There are already plenty of great buys — and delaying might see your preferred size or colourway sell out.
• Shop all the best Cyber Weekend deals here
Whether you're after a new pair of bike shorts, leggings, tank tops, running shoes, or even a gym bag to carry your favourite gear, the Black Friday/Cyber Monday (a.k.a. Cyber Weekend) sales are a great time to shop.
I've gathered 27 of the best activewear deals available right now, and included some enticing retailer quick links too. You'll need to act fast to nab a bargain, though, as most of these discounts are set to end tomorrow, Cyber Monday, November 30.
Retailer quicklinks
- Asics: score up to 30% off during the Asics Black Friday sale
- Adidas: knock up to 50% off shoes, apparel and accessories in Adidas' sale
- Elite Eleven: shop up to 60% off sitewide during Elite Eleven's BFCM sale
- Gymshark: shop up to 50% off sitewide, and score an extra 25% off using code EXTRA25
- Hoka: shop up to 50% off select styles during Hoka's Cyber Sale event
- Lorna Jane: shop up to 40% off selected styles during Lorna Jane's sale
- Lululemon: the brand's Black Friday sale has slashed prices on women's and men's clothing, accessories and shoes
- Matte Collection: save up to 40% off Matte Collection's leisurewear during its Matte Friday sale
- Muscle Nation: shop up to 80% off sitewide during Muscle Nation's sale
- New Balance: take up to 50% off select styles on New Balance's website
- Nike: Nike's Black Friday sale slashes 30% off select clothing, shoes and accessories, plus an extra 20% off sale styles
- P.E. Nation: score an extra 20% off discounted styles in P.E. Nation's Black Friday sale
- Puma: shop up to 50% off + an extra 10% using code PLUS10 during Puma's sale
Best Cyber Weekend Activewear deals
Best Cyber Weekend running shoe deals
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Lucy Scotting is the editor of Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dogs.
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