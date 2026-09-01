Asics running shoes start from $54 — 19 deals with up to 56% off

If you've been avoiding the great outdoors due to soaring summer temperatures, that's not going to be an issue for much longer. That means now's a great time to score some deals in Amazon's Asics running shoe sale.

I'm seeing running shoes for as low as $49, and I'm pretty sure these deals are going to sell out fast. Scroll down to check out the best deals from Amazon's sale section.

Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose — check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Asics Shoes

Asics Gel-Rocket 12 (Men's): was $85 now $48 at Amazon Is volleyball your sport of choice? These Asics shoes will help you perform your best, and now they're on sale from just $50. They're stable, flexible and supportive, helping you move freely and jump your highest yet. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Contend 9 (Men's): was $75 now $54 at Amazon The ASICS GEL-Contend 9 is a great all around shoe with a breathable upper that moves with your foot and has extra cushioning to keep things soft underfoot. It’s ideal if you’re new to running or want a budget-friendly shoe that feels supportive for workouts, easy miles or long walks. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Venture 10 (Women's): was $80 now $59 at Amazon These shoes are excellent for runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Venture 11: was $90 now $69 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and walks! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Asics GT-1000 13 Running Shoes (Women's): was $109 now $69 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoes around — this deal will be tough to beat, so don't hang around if it's available in your size. The GT-1000 13 shoe features a breathable mesh upper, underfoot cushioning, and Asics’ Gel technology to help absorb impact. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% ($91) Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 (Women's): was $140 now $75 at Amazon While there's a newer model available, a 46% saving on the Gel Nimbus 26 is an absolute steal. Plenty of lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper make this the perfect shoe for longer miles, in my opinion. Read more Read less ▼

Asics GT-1000 14 Running Shoes (Women's): was $89 now $79 at Amazon Asics' affordable series of GT-1000 running shoes are even better with a discount. The 14th iteration of the shoe features a 3D guidance system built in to keep you stable on your feet as you run! Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Dedicate 9 Tennis (Women's): was $90 now $79 at Amazon Asics' Gel-Dedicate 9 are built to improve your tennis game! They feature a simple, streamlined design with plenty of stability and comfort on board. The synthetic leather overlays add extra style points. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $87 at Amazon At 48% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 (Women's): was $140 now $89 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 often gets overlooked because of the popularity of the Novablast and Gel-Nimbus lines, but it's usually available for less than those shoes, and it's a comfortable, fairly lightweight daily trainer in its own right. We've tested the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 model, and it's not a major update on the 27, so this deal on the older shoe is much better value. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Noosa TRI 16 Running Shoes (Women's): was $135 now $99 at Amazon The Asics Noosa TRI 16 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running and packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact. Read more Read less ▼