I’ve walked over 1 million steps in these hybrid walking sneakers across 7 countries and all 4 seasons, and Keen just knocked 50% off
My favorite hiking shoes, hands down
When I'm testing out a new pair of shoes, I evaluate three things very seriously: comfort, functionality, and style. Do the shoes make me feel secure and supported without pinching my toes or heels? Do the shoes have good grip and waterproofing? Last but not least — are the shoes ugly? Do they match my personal style?
So far, the only pair to tick all those boxes is the Keen Jasper Zionic. I unboxed these sneakers last September, and in a year, I've worn them across 7 countries, all 4 seasons, and walked well over a million steps in them. Hey, I wore them just this ten minutes ago! I gave them a near-perfect 4.5 star rating in my review.
Very few shoes are categorically "perfect", but the cult classic Jasper Zionic are the closest of all shoes I've tested thus far. And the best part? Right now, the men's style is up to 50% off at Keen U.S.
Right now, the Keen Jasper Zionic is 50% off in this pictured khaki color, but more color options are 25% off.
The women's style is 50% off in zebra gray, too.
Perfect for city treks, hikes, and everything in between
The Keen Jasper Zionics are my most-worn shoe, and there's very little competition. There are a few key things I love about these sneakers.
- Wide toe box for supreme toe comfort — no pinched toes
- Soft suede upper — no breaking in or blisters
- 4mm grippy rubber lugs on the sole — so long, slips
I'm the clumsiest person in the world. I trip maybe ten times a day. I stumble off sidewalks. I throw things instead of picking them up.
But I haven't fallen over on a hike since I got these sneakers. With the grippy soles, I'm supported across all terrain (spot the wet shale in the main picture above), and thanks to the approach-style toe-to-tongue lacing, my feet don't budge once they're in the shoe.
On top of being super functional, the Keen Jasper Zionics are stylish and funky, too. They've amassed a cult following since their widespread release in fall 2024, and I personally don't see this style going anywhere. More colors forever, please. Keep 'em coming. I'll keep buying.
When I wear my Jasper Zionics down (which hasn't happened yet, by the way), I will buy another pair instantly.
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Erin Bashford is a senior writer at Tom's Guide. She has a Master's in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. She directs Tom's Guide's dedicated coffee video series, The Coffee Lab, which you can find on all social media channels. On top of her passion for coffee, she's a huge music nerd and is most often found wearing earbuds or headphones — or blasting music from her multi-room sound system. When she's not writing about lifestyle culture at Tom's Guide, she's probably reading a fantasy novel, writing a fantasy novel, playing The Sims, practising yoga, or hiking.
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