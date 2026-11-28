15 REI Black Friday jacket deals — up to 69% off The North Face, Patagonia, Arc’teryx, Columbia, and more
I've found all the best REI jacket deals
I've found discounts as high as 52% in REI's Black Friday sale. It's the best time of year to upgrade your winter closet. If you want a discounted Arc'teryx, Patagonia, or Columbia jacket, I've got you.
One of the most tempting deals is on Patagonia’s lightweight Windseep Jacket for only $119 at REI, reduced from $199 — a massive saving on a pure-cotton DWR jacket. Other deals include Columbia’s cozy, chic Timber Crest Fleece for only $44 at REI or the Arc'teryx Ossa Half-Zip Hoody at $119, down from $200.
And of course, the Columbia Khyex Pro Wind Jacket for $49, down from $160, which is 69% off. To save you scrolling, I've put together a list of all the best brands' biggest discounts, including Patagonia, Columbia, The North Face, and Arc'teryx.
Quick Links
- Columbia Timber Crest Fleece Half-Zip: was $60 now $44
- Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full-Zip Jacket: was $65 now $48
- Columbia Khyex Pro Wind Jacket: was $160 now $49
- The North Face Cedar Trail Grid Fleece Full-Zip: was $90 now $63
- REI Activator Soft-Shell Hoodie: was $169 now $79
- Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip: was $139 now $96
- Arc’teryx Squamish Jacket: was $180 now $99
- The North Face Cabin Fleece Full-Zip: was $140 now $109
- Patagonia Windsweep Jacket: was $199 now $119
- The North Face Highrail Fleece Jacket: was $160 now $104
- Arc’teryx Delta Jacket: was $200 now $139
- The North Face Terra Peak Insulated Jacket: was $220 now $144
- Arc’teryx Squamish Hoody: was $200 now $159
- The North Face Terra Peak Insulated Hoodie: was $240 now $179
Best REI jacket deals
Save 25% on the Columbia Timber Crest Fleece Half-Zip Pullover in three styles, including my favorite, Black Icey Peaks, shown here (alas, my size is sold out). A staple layer, the Timber Crest Fleece is as soft as they come, with a decent amount of water resistance, just in case.
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Columbia's windproof jacket is $81 off — and it has SPF50 protection, a bonded visor, and an elastic hood to protect you from all the elements. It's available in white, sizes XL-XXL.
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If full-zip fleeces are more your vibe, I recommend this deal on the Steens Mountain 2.0 from Columbia. Available in four styles, including two two-tone options, the fleece material is a little thicker/more durable than the Timber Crest above, but just as soft.
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This sleek, sporty full-zip from The North Face is stretchy, sweat-wicking, and 28% off for Black Friday. Available in three styles (for the widest size selection, see "Mushroom Grey"), the grid pattern maximizes breathability, making this a great choice for workouts.
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REI's in-house brand has a reputation for being just as good as more popular name-brand options. Take the Activator Soft-Shell Hoodie; it's about half the price of similar jackets from Patagonia and Arc'teryx on a normal day, but just as comfortable, durable, and functional, in my experience. However, for Black Friday, the Activator is a massive 52% off, making it an even more tempting bargain.
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Real talk: I own three versions of Patagonia's Houdini Jacket, including a full-zip hoodie, full-zip jacket, and the Patagonia Stash Houdini Half-Zip shown here. Weighing just 3.7 ounces, this little wonder crams into a back pocket with ease. Yet, when worn and zipped up, it provides a surprising amount of warmth, wind- and water-resistance.
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The Arc'teryx Squamish Jacket is similar in design to Patagonia's Houdini line of ultra-light packable wind- and rain-resistant shells. And like the Houdini, I'm a huge fan of the Squamish line (I own the hooded one, also on sale below). This deal is on the "Arctic Silk" style for a cool 44% off, available in XL-XXL.
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If you prefer your fleece jackets with a hood, this is the deal for you. The Highrail is a soft, stretchy, breathable multisport fleece that's perfect for everything from hiking to casual layering to lounging. Save 35% right now on this stylish and functional The North Face full-zip.
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The North Face Cabin Fleece Full-Zip is an ultra-plush, heavy-weight option with a stylish diamond pattern along the upper two-thirds. The lower body and arms, meanwhile, are high-pile fleece. Score one for 21% off in "Smokey Brown" or "TNF Black."
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The Arc'teryx Ossa Hoody is available in the pictured icy blue shade in sizes L-XXL. This Hoody is slim-fit and lightweight, perfect as a layering piece when you need extra protection. The UPF 50+ protection is ideal for high-exposure days.
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Full disclosure: I have not personally tested the newish Patagonia Windsweep Jacket; however, it's apparently an all-cotton ripstop version of my favorite Houdini packable jacket above, with a similar water-resistant treatment. 40% off for BF; I'm considering grabbing this deal myself... for research purposes.
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The sporty, workout-friendly Arc’teryx Delta Jacket is a tempting 30% off right now in Bracken/Mongoose (shown here). Similar in design to the Cedar Trail Grid Fleece from The North Face above, the Delta is stretchy, breathable, and sleek. It's available in all sizes.
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The North Face has a reputation for making ultra-warm, high-quality puffers for very cold weather, and the Terra Peak Insulated Jacket is a shining example of what the brand does best. Save a massive 34% on this built-to-last puffer (or save 25% on the hooded version below).
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I've said it before, and I'll say it again, the Arc’teryx Squamish Hoody is one of my all-time favorite featherweight, packable pieces of outerwear, and a staple for outdoor adventures and travel.
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When it comes to cold-weather puffers, I prefer mine to have a hood. If you feel the same way and were tempted by the Terra Peak Jacket deal above, I have good news: The hooded version is also on sale, though for a slightly more modest 25% off.
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Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
- Erin Bashford Senior Writer, Reviews
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