I've found discounts as high as 52% in REI's Black Friday sale. It's the best time of year to upgrade your winter closet. If you want a discounted Arc'teryx, Patagonia, or Columbia jacket, I've got you.

One of the most tempting deals is on Patagonia’s lightweight Windseep Jacket for only $119 at REI, reduced from $199 — a massive saving on a pure-cotton DWR jacket. Other deals include Columbia’s cozy, chic Timber Crest Fleece for only $44 at REI or the Arc'teryx Ossa Half-Zip Hoody at $119, down from $200.

And of course, the Columbia Khyex Pro Wind Jacket for $49, down from $160, which is 69% off. To save you scrolling, I've put together a list of all the best brands' biggest discounts, including Patagonia, Columbia, The North Face, and Arc'teryx.

Best REI jacket deals

Save 27% Columbia Timber Crest Fleece Half-Zip Pullover: was $60 now $44 at REI Save 25% on the Columbia Timber Crest Fleece Half-Zip Pullover in three styles, including my favorite, Black Icey Peaks, shown here (alas, my size is sold out). A staple layer, the Timber Crest Fleece is as soft as they come, with a decent amount of water resistance, just in case. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full-Zip Jacket: was $65 now $48 at REI If full-zip fleeces are more your vibe, I recommend this deal on the Steens Mountain 2.0 from Columbia. Available in four styles, including two two-tone options, the fleece material is a little thicker/more durable than the Timber Crest above, but just as soft. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% REI Activator Soft-Shell Hoodie: was $169 now $79 at REI REI's in-house brand has a reputation for being just as good as more popular name-brand options. Take the Activator Soft-Shell Hoodie; it's about half the price of similar jackets from Patagonia and Arc'teryx on a normal day, but just as comfortable, durable, and functional, in my experience. However, for Black Friday, the Activator is a massive 52% off, making it an even more tempting bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Save $43 Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip: was $139 now $96 at REI Real talk: I own three versions of Patagonia's Houdini Jacket, including a full-zip hoodie, full-zip jacket, and the Patagonia Stash Houdini Half-Zip shown here. Weighing just 3.7 ounces, this little wonder crams into a back pocket with ease. Yet, when worn and zipped up, it provides a surprising amount of warmth, wind- and water-resistance. Read more Read less ▼

Save $81 Arc'teryx Squamish Jacket: was $180 now $99 at REI The Arc'teryx Squamish Jacket is similar in design to Patagonia's Houdini line of ultra-light packable wind- and rain-resistant shells. And like the Houdini, I'm a huge fan of the Squamish line (I own the hooded one, also on sale below). This deal is on the "Arctic Silk" style for a cool 44% off, available in XL-XXL. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% The North Face Highrail Fleece Jacket: was $160 now $104 at REI If you prefer your fleece jackets with a hood, this is the deal for you. The Highrail is a soft, stretchy, breathable multisport fleece that's perfect for everything from hiking to casual layering to lounging. Save 35% right now on this stylish and functional The North Face full-zip. Read more Read less ▼

Save $31 The North Face Cabin Fleece Full-Zip: was $140 now $109 at REI The North Face Cabin Fleece Full-Zip is an ultra-plush, heavy-weight option with a stylish diamond pattern along the upper two-thirds. The lower body and arms, meanwhile, are high-pile fleece. Score one for 21% off in "Smokey Brown" or "TNF Black." Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Arc'teryx Ossa Half-Zip Hoody Men's: was $200 now $119 at REI The Arc'teryx Ossa Hoody is available in the pictured icy blue shade in sizes L-XXL. This Hoody is slim-fit and lightweight, perfect as a layering piece when you need extra protection. The UPF 50+ protection is ideal for high-exposure days. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Patagonia Windsweep Jacket: was $199 now $119 at REI Full disclosure: I have not personally tested the newish Patagonia Windsweep Jacket; however, it's apparently an all-cotton ripstop version of my favorite Houdini packable jacket above, with a similar water-resistant treatment. 40% off for BF; I'm considering grabbing this deal myself... for research purposes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Arc'teryx Delta Jacket: was $200 now $139 at REI The sporty, workout-friendly Arc’teryx Delta Jacket is a tempting 30% off right now in Bracken/Mongoose (shown here). Similar in design to the Cedar Trail Grid Fleece from The North Face above, the Delta is stretchy, breathable, and sleek. It's available in all sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Save $76 The North Face Terra Peak Insulated Jacket: was $220 now $144 at REI The North Face has a reputation for making ultra-warm, high-quality puffers for very cold weather, and the Terra Peak Insulated Jacket is a shining example of what the brand does best. Save a massive 34% on this built-to-last puffer (or save 25% on the hooded version below). Read more Read less ▼

Save $41 Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody: was $200 now $159 at REI I've said it before, and I'll say it again, the Arc’teryx Squamish Hoody is one of my all-time favorite featherweight, packable pieces of outerwear, and a staple for outdoor adventures and travel. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% The North Face Terra Peak Hoodie Insulated Jacket: was $240 now $179 at REI When it comes to cold-weather puffers, I prefer mine to have a hood. If you feel the same way and were tempted by the Terra Peak Jacket deal above, I have good news: The hooded version is also on sale, though for a slightly more modest 25% off. Read more Read less ▼