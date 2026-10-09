Adidas running shoes and sneakers are up to 50% off — 15 deals I'd shop now
Missed Prime Day? You can still find super-cheap deals on Adidas running shoes
We're just off the back of Amazon's October Prime Day sale. If you missed out, not to worry — there are still plenty of deals up for grabs on Adidas running shoes.
Right now you can get up to 50% off sneakers, apparel and accessories from Adidas. One of my favorite deals right now is the Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 Sneakers on sale from $48. They're comfortable, affordable and versatile enough to suit just about anyone!
Note: Prices can vary based on the size and color you choose. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.
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- Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $22
- Adidas Runfalcon 6 Running Shoes (Men's): was $65 now from $39
- Adidas X_PLR Path Sneakers (Women's): was $65 now from $39
- Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 (Men's): was $70 now from $48
- Adidas Zenboost Running Shoes (Women's): was $100 now from $50
- Adidas Adizero Boston 12 (Men's): was $160 now from $80
Adidas running shoe deals
Some of the most affordable Adidas running shoes you'll find, the Runfalcon 6 still provide plenty of comfort thanks to their Cloudfoam cushioning. The durable outsoles give plenty of grip, and the style is both athletic and casual.
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Score a discount on the Adidas X_PLR Path sneakers. With a flexible upper and grippy, durable outsoles, these are the perfect workout companion. The midsole features a hybrid of Adidas' Boost and Bounce tech, giving a springy and responsive feel underfoot.
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The Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner, you might want something a little more expensive, but for casual runners, these will do the job.
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These budget-friendly sneakers are perfect if you're turning over a new leaf and starting running this season. They're breathable, soft and stable underfoot, making them a great choice for trail runs and pavement too.
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Packed with Boost+ cushioning, these running shoes will give tons of energy to your runs. They're also lightweight and have a relaxed feel, so you can take it easy if you want to, as well!
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Speed past the competition with these Adidas running shoes! They're inspired by heritage style, meaning they definitely deserve a place in your wardrobe. Their soft and stretchy flexible upper makes them super comfortable.
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These Adidas sneakers let you take on the mountains, trails and everywhere in between. Their style is super simple but sleek, and feature the Adidas three stripes prominently on the side.
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The Adidas Response 2 are on sale with an 11% discount. They look super clean and come in a cool range of colors, and you get a soft Cloudfoam+ midsole to power your runs and cushion your feet.
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This shoe uses adidas’ Lightstrike Pro and Lightstrike 2.0 foam, which give soft, cushioned support that will go the distance with you. It also features adidas’ Energyrods 2.0, small glass-fiber rods under the foot that help give a springy, propulsive push with each step.
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The Adidas Ultraboost Light are great, but we like these even more. Our Adidas Supernove Prima review praised their durable, stable design, and said they are comfortable for long runs. We also liked their versatility and said they would suit a variety of runners' needs.
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Adidas shoe/sneaker deals
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. The Adilette Shower Slides feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
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The Adidas Adilette Lumia Sandal is now on sale from $26, making them a great pickup. They come in pretty much every color you could want, and have a cool design with chunky soles and a single wide strap.
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There's something incredibly sleek about this Adidas pair, keeping the design simplistic and the soft lining comfy for everyday use. There's also a bunch of different colors to choose from — and Adidas recommend that these shoes tend to run large, so consider dropping down a size.
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These Adidas Grand Court 3.0 sneakers look super-sleek in white — and I love the color options that have different colors and patterns on the stripes. Based on Adidas' Court silhouette, they feature extra cloudfoam cushioning for a super comfortable feel.
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If the awesome color scheme of these Adidas Run 70s 2.0 Sneakers wasn't enough to catch your eye, this price drop should be! For a limited time, you can grab a pair on sale from $52. Reviewers have praised them for their comfortable fit and retro design.
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These skateboarding-style Court sneakers look good and come at an affordable price. With their signature vulcanized soles for an authentic retro look, they're a must-have addition to your wardrobe.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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