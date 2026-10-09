Adidas running shoes and sneakers are up to 50% off — 15 deals I'd shop now

We're just off the back of Amazon's October Prime Day sale. If you missed out, not to worry — there are still plenty of deals up for grabs on Adidas running shoes.

Right now you can get up to 50% off sneakers, apparel and accessories from Adidas. One of my favorite deals right now is the Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 Sneakers on sale from $48. They're comfortable, affordable and versatile enough to suit just about anyone!

Note: Prices can vary based on the size and color you choose. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Adidas running shoe deals

Adidas Runfalcon 6 Running Shoes (Men's): was $65 now $39 at Adidas US Some of the most affordable Adidas running shoes you'll find, the Runfalcon 6 still provide plenty of comfort thanks to their Cloudfoam cushioning. The durable outsoles give plenty of grip, and the style is both athletic and casual. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas X_PLR Path Sneakers (Women's): was $65 now $39 at Amazon Score a discount on the Adidas X_PLR Path sneakers. With a flexible upper and grippy, durable outsoles, these are the perfect workout companion. The midsole features a hybrid of Adidas' Boost and Bounce tech, giving a springy and responsive feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 (Men's): was $70 now $48 at Amazon The Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner, you might want something a little more expensive, but for casual runners, these will do the job. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Adidas Zenboost Running Shoes (Women's): was $100 now $50 at Adidas US Packed with Boost+ cushioning, these running shoes will give tons of energy to your runs. They're also lightweight and have a relaxed feel, so you can take it easy if you want to, as well! Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Adidas Swift Run 1.0 Sneakers (Men's): was $90 now $52 at Amazon Speed past the competition with these Adidas running shoes! They're inspired by heritage style, meaning they definitely deserve a place in your wardrobe. Their soft and stretchy flexible upper makes them super comfortable. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Response 2 Running Shoe (Women's): was $75 now $67 at Amazon The Adidas Response 2 are on sale with an 11% discount. They look super clean and come in a cool range of colors, and you get a soft Cloudfoam+ midsole to power your runs and cushion your feet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Adidas Adizero Boston 12 (Men's): was $160 now $80 at Adidas US This shoe uses adidas’ Lightstrike Pro and Lightstrike 2.0 foam, which give soft, cushioned support that will go the distance with you. It also features adidas’ Energyrods 2.0, small glass-fiber rods under the foot that help give a springy, propulsive push with each step. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas shoe/sneaker deals

Save 27% Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $22 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. The Adilette Shower Slides feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Adilette Lumia Slide Sandal: was $35 now $26 at Amazon The Adidas Adilette Lumia Sandal is now on sale from $26, making them a great pickup. They come in pretty much every color you could want, and have a cool design with chunky soles and a single wide strap. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Daily 4.0 Shoes (Men's): was $65 now $33 at Adidas US There's something incredibly sleek about this Adidas pair, keeping the design simplistic and the soft lining comfy for everyday use. There's also a bunch of different colors to choose from — and Adidas recommend that these shoes tend to run large, so consider dropping down a size. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Grand Court 3.0 (Women's): was $70 now $39 at Amazon These Adidas Grand Court 3.0 sneakers look super-sleek in white — and I love the color options that have different colors and patterns on the stripes. Based on Adidas' Court silhouette, they feature extra cloudfoam cushioning for a super comfortable feel. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Run 70s 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $70 now $52 at Amazon If the awesome color scheme of these Adidas Run 70s 2.0 Sneakers wasn't enough to catch your eye, this price drop should be! For a limited time, you can grab a pair on sale from $52. Reviewers have praised them for their comfortable fit and retro design. Read more Read less ▼