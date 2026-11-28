I’ve been practising yoga for 11 years, and Alo’s Black Friday sale knocks 30% off yoga pants, leggings, sports bras, hoodies, and sweatpants
30% off sitewide means I'm refreshing my yoga closet
Black Friday may technically be over, but the deals surely aren't. Huge savings should continue until at least Cyber Monday (Nov 30), but some outlets may continue their sales into next week. We'll be tracking all the best deals here at Tom's Guide, so be sure to check back throughout the sale period to find the biggest discounts.
I've been a yogi since 2015, and I've only had three pairs of yoga pants during that time. Gross? No, obviously I wash them. It's called making the most of your money. I'm a firm believer in "buy it nice or buy it twice", which is why I recommend saving up a little extra to buy the better brands, such as Alo and Lululemon.
I've rounded up the best Alo Black Friday discounts, including essential yoga apparel like yoga pants, leggings, sports bras, hoodies, sweatpants, and more. My favorite deal is the Alo Sway Matching Set for $178, down from $256 — the sweatpants are $89,and the matching hoodie is also $89.
Best Alo Black Friday deals: Quick links
- Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra: was $78 now $46
- Alo All Day Short Sleeve: was $68 now $47
- Alo Aspire Tank: was $68 now $47
- Alo Softsculpt Feel the Heat Halter Bra: was $78 now $54
- Alo Ribbed Modal Long Sleeve: was $78 now $54
- Alo Softsculpt Precision Short Sleeve Top: was $78 now $54
- Alo Alosoft Heart Throb Bra: was $88 now $61
- Alo Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Legging: was $128 now $89
- Alo Airbrush Low-Rise Flare Leggings: was $128 now $89
- Alo Sway Bootcut Sweatpant: was $128 now $89
- Alo Sway Full Zip Hoodie: was $128 now $89
- Alo Yoga Lightweight Warrior Mat: was $128 now $89
- Alo Softsculpt High-Waist Leggings: was $134 now $93
- Alo Softsculpt Define Leggings: was $134 now $93
- Alo Alosoft 7/8 High-Waist Better Together Leggings: was $134 now $93
Best Alo Black Friday deals
This sports bra comes in a whopping 22 colors, and is still available in all sizes. It's light support, so it's better for easy workouts or chilling at home than for intense yoga.
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This stretchy modal tee is ideal for workouts and leisure activities, with a body-skimming soft fabric and maximum breathability. I actually need another versatile yoga shirt, and I'd buy this one.
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This high-neck racerback tank is a summertime staple, with a stretchy ribbed fabric. It's available in a huge 17 colors and every size is still in stock.
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The Softsculpt Halter Bra is a light-support sports bra for chill yoga sessions or Pilates classes. Its breathable fabric is super comfy, too.
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This soft long-sleeved workout shirt is available in gray and white in all sizes. The silky-soft fabric makes it a perfect workout staple.
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The Alo Softsculpt Precision Short Sleeve Top comes in three colors and is still available in all sizes. The fabric is ultra-soft, with medium compression and breathability.
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This supersoft sports bra is available in all sizes and colors, with medium support for both easy workouts and chilling at home.
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The Alo Sway Full Zip Hoodie matches the Bootcut Sweatpant and is still available in all sizes. This hoodie is slim-fit and high-compression, so size up if you want something a little more oversized.
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The Alo Sway Bootcut Sweatpants are available in three colors and all sizes. The flattering bootcut and soft fabric make these ideal for relaxing at home and looking slay whilst doing so.
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The Airbrush Bootcut Leggings are flared yoga pants with medium-compression fabric and 4-way stretch for ultimate flexibility. This style comes in three colors and two leg lengths.
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The Alo yoga mat is lightweight, just five pounds, and has fantastic grip. On top of functionality, it comes in three colors.
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The Airbrush Low-Rise Flare Legging have 4-way stretch for intense workouts, medium compression, and a super soft feel.
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The Softsculp Define leggings have breathable fabric and no seams for supreme comfort and medium compression for support. As an aside, I only buy seamless leggings, so this is the pair I would personally get.
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These soft, medium-compression leggings are available in all sizes and eight colors so you'll be sure to find a pair that matches your closet. The breathable fabric is perfect for workouts and hangouts.
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The Alosoft High-Waist Better Together Leggings are supremely comfortable, with a low-compression fabric, making them perfect for easy workouts or relaxing at home.
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Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Erin Bashford is a senior writer at Tom's Guide. She has a Master's in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. She directs Tom's Guide's dedicated coffee video series, The Coffee Lab, which you can find on all social media channels. On top of her passion for coffee, she's a huge music nerd and is most often found wearing earbuds or headphones — or blasting music from her multi-room sound system. When she's not writing about lifestyle culture at Tom's Guide, she's probably reading a fantasy novel, writing a fantasy novel, playing The Sims, practising yoga, or hiking.
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