Black Friday may technically be over, but the deals surely aren't. Huge savings should continue until at least Cyber Monday (Nov 30), but some outlets may continue their sales into next week. We'll be tracking all the best deals here at Tom's Guide, so be sure to check back throughout the sale period to find the biggest discounts.

I've been a yogi since 2015, and I've only had three pairs of yoga pants during that time. Gross? No, obviously I wash them. It's called making the most of your money. I'm a firm believer in "buy it nice or buy it twice", which is why I recommend saving up a little extra to buy the better brands, such as Alo and Lululemon.

I've rounded up the best Alo Black Friday discounts, including essential yoga apparel like yoga pants, leggings, sports bras, hoodies, sweatpants, and more. My favorite deal is the Alo Sway Matching Set for $178, down from $256 — the sweatpants are $89,and the matching hoodie is also $89.

Best Alo Black Friday deals

Matching set Alo Sway Full Zip Hoodie: was $128 now $89 at Alo Yoga The Alo Sway Full Zip Hoodie matches the Bootcut Sweatpant and is still available in all sizes. This hoodie is slim-fit and high-compression, so size up if you want something a little more oversized. Read more Read less ▼

Matching set Alo Yoga Bootcut Sweatpant: was ₹128 now ₹89 at Alo Yoga The Alo Sway Bootcut Sweatpants are available in three colors and all sizes. The flattering bootcut and soft fabric make these ideal for relaxing at home and looking slay whilst doing so. Read more Read less ▼