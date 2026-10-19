The best tech gifts for everyone on your list — and every budget

Finding the best tech gifts isn’t easy, but don’t worry — I’ve done the searching for you. The Tom’s Guide team reviews hundreds of tech products every year, and I’m here to vet the best of the best to make your holiday shopping experience easy as pie.

From game consoles to iPhone accessories, there are gift ideas for everybody on your list here, and I’m striving to serve every budget, too. There’s no minimum price to put on making your loved ones smile!

I’m sharing the best tech gifts in the list below. To make it easier to search, I’ve also divided the list into categories, so you can skip right to the sections that are most relevant to you and your interests.

Mobile and Tech

Iniu Pocket Rocket P50: was $32 now $29 at Amazon The Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 packs a lot of battery for its size, featuring speedy 45W wired charging to get your devices recharged in no time at all. Not only does it feature a 10,000 mAh battery cell, but it also includes a charging cable that doubles as a lanyard for it. We rank it as one of the best portable chargers.

SPONSORED Surface Pro 12-inch The Surface Pro 12-inch is a great holiday pick for anyone who wants one device for work, streaming and everyday browsing. Powered by Snapdragon X2 Plus, this compact 2-in-1 gives you the flexibility of a tablet with the power of a Windows laptop. The 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen gives you more room to scroll, sketch and multitask, while the built-in kickstand reclines up to 165 degrees for easy viewing, typing or note-taking. Add the optional Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard and Slim Pen to complete the setup.

Belkin MagSafe 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad: $149 at Amazon For an organized charging solution, Belkin's 3-in-1 wireless charging pad is perfect gift of convenience for the person who either can't keep track of all their gadgets, or who's nightstand is always mess of charging cables.

Amazon 7" Kindle Paperwhite: $199 at Amazon The new Kindle Paperwhite is thinner and lighter than the previous model. This waterproof e-reader also features an adjustable warm light for comfortable reading at any hour. It sports the highest contrast ratio in a Kindle Paperwhite — delivering deep blacks, crisp text, and images that pop off the screen. You'll get up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge.

Smart Home

Govee Outdoor String Lights: $49 at Amazon These color outdoor light bulbs make any patio feel like a party destination. Pair them to the companion app and you'll have quick and easy smart controls. They're also weather-proof and shatter-proof, so you can leave them up year-round.

Kasa Smart Power Strip: $29 at Amazon The Kasa Smart Power Strip is a nice gift for smart home fans, since it'll turn "dumb" devices into smart ones! It comes with outlets plus USB ports, and you can control each connected device individually — plus monitor energy usage.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th gen): $179 at Amazon The Echo Show 8 (4th Gen) has been completely redesigned from the ground up with a larger display, a slimmer profile and more powerful speakers. It also has a brand new interface powered by Alexa+ and has a new Omnisense sensor platform you can use to create more complex routines.

Audio and Home Entertainment

Tribit PocketGo: was $29 now $22 at Amazon The Tribit PocketGo is a rugged speaker with an IP68 waterproof rating, making it ideal for adventures along with military grade drop protection. After making some minor EQ adjustments in the Tribit app, the speaker sounds great and reaches super loud volumes.

New AirPods! Apple AirPods 5 w/ ANC: $129 at Amazon The brand new Apple AirPods 5 with active noise canceling are officially available. They feature improved noise cancellation, better sound/call quality, Live Translation, and hands-free access to Siri AI. You get 4 hours of battery life on a charge.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Roku has refreshed its Streaming Stick Plus with a sleek and slim new design. It's equipped with loads of features, like Backdrops, Roku smart home compatibility, and HDR10+ support. We rank it as the best streaming device you can buy — it's worth grabbing this over a Fire TV Stick due to the better streaming interface and lesser reliance on ads.

Gaming

Meta Quest 3S: $349 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3S is one of the best VR headsets for gamers, with many of the Quest 3 features in a more affordable package. Read our full Meta Quest 3S review to learn more.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: $549 at Amazon The most popular Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is the Mario Kart World package. You're getting the Editor's Choice console, a copy of the latest entry in the popular kart racing series, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's a $37 saving compared to buying each piece of the bundle individually.

Sony PS5 Digital Edition (825GB): $599 at Amazon The PS5 (Digital Edition) is the same great console, just minus the disc drive. While this model cannot play physical discs, it's the cheapest way to get into PlayStation gaming. You get 825GB of storage for your digital games.

Lifestyle

Breo Foot Massager Machine: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Every day at home can feel like a spa day with this heated foot massager machine. From deep kneading and compression to scraping and rolling, this massager can do it all. Plus, the foot sleeves are washable.

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock: $169 at Amazon For the person who hits snooze twelve times, the Hatch Restore 3 is a total game-changer. It’s a sunrise alarm, sound machine, reading light and meditation coach all in one sleek bedside gadget. It lulls you to sleep with soft light and rain sounds, then wakes you gently. This is the definition of a gift that someone didn’t even know how much they needed.

Dyson AirStrait: $499 at Amazon The Dyson Airstrait isn't your average hair straightener. Its technology powers wet to dry straightening with air — that's right, no hair-damaging hot plates. It's a good alternative gift to the entire Dyson Airwrap system, too.

Price check: $499 @ Dyson

Fitness

Theragun Mini Plus: $279 at Amazon The Theragun Mini Plus is an ultra-portable massager that packs a serious punch. Not only does it offer percussive therapy, but it even has a heat function for even deeper relief. With multiple attachments, it’s the perfect gift for parents, athletes, travelers, or anyone who sits at a desk too long.

Oura Ring 5: $399 at Amazon The Oura Ring 5 is our go-to recommendation for a smart ring. The latest model in the line, it includes improved sensors and battery life — making it the perfect fitness and sleep tracker. However, note that some features require a monthly membership fee of $5.99 (the first month is free.)

Kitchen Gadgets

Ninja BlendBOSS Blender: $129 at Amazon The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. It's compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point.