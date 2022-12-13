Fanttik X8 Apex air inflator review

One of the smallest tire inflators available, the Fanttik X8 Apex can fit into a car’s glove box but still manages to fill any tire or inflatable toy — all while including a light and USB power port.

Fanttik X8 Apex Air Inflator: Specs Size: 7.8 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches

Weight: 1.8 pounds

Peak pressure: 150 psi

Time to fill a tire: 3:43

Length of cord: 13 inches

Battery: Internal

USB, AC power ports: USB Type A

Light: Yes

Small enough to stash in a variety of places throughout your car, the Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator is a mighty mite. It might be slow, but it gets the inflating jobs done. The large display shows what’s going on inside and the inflator’s internal battery does double duty with a USB power port and a bright flashlight.

On the downside, The Fanttik X8 cuts several corners with a very short air hose and lacks a cigarette lighter or AC adapter to charge the compressor’s battery.

Fanttik X8 Apex Air Inflator: Price and availability

The $90 Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator is among the smallest inflators available, but manages to be one of the most expensive. Still, it delivers portable air pressure, lighting and USB power in equal measures. The company also sells jump starting battery packs.

Fanttik X8 Apex Air Inflator: Design and features

One of the smallest tire inflators available, the Fanttik X8 Apex is roughly the size of a portable Bluetooth speaker. Measuring 7.8 by 2.4 by 2.4 inches, the tire inflator is about one-tenth the size of the Craftsman V20 Tire Inflator and weighs 1.8 pounds. The top of the compressor also features cooling vents to keep the X8 Apex’s pump and electronics from overheating.

Inside, the air compressor has a 2.6 amp-hour lithium battery pack that, unlike the Craftsman V20 Cordless Inflator or B + D Inflator, can’t be swapped for a fresh battery when it’s out of juice. The battery is charged with an included USB-C cable, but doesn't come bundled with either an AC or 12-volt adapter.

In addition to showing the tire pressure in Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) or Bars, the device’s 4-inch display shows the battery’s charge level in a large four-element bar graph. This blinks when there’s less than 20 percent of charge left.

The screen also shows the mode (bicycle, motorcycle, car, and sports ball), which offers various pressures up to a maximum of 150 PSI

The Fanttik X8 Apex lacks a large adapter for things like air mattresses and beachballs, but has a sports ball needle and an adapter for bicycle tires. The biggest luxury is the X8 Apex’s USB power port. With the ability to deliver 2 amps at 5 volts, it’s more than enough to charge a phone or tablet. It also has an LED flashlight that is surprisingly bright and can be set to blink in an emergency.

Fanttik X8 Apex Air Inflator: Setup

Small and easy to carry around, but still a little too thick to keep in your pocket. Still, the Fanttik X8 Apex compressor is very lightweight compared to the likes of the Craftsman V20 Cordless Inflator.

On the downside, the X8 Apex’s air hose is only 13 inches long, a pittance compared to those that are 15 or 20 feet long. It is OK when the tire’s valve is close to the ground but can leave the pump hanging in certain situations.

Fanttik X8 Apex Air Inflator: Performance

Because it’s so small, it’s simple and straightforward to use the Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator just about anywhere. After screwing the inflator hose onto the car’s wheel, it brought my flat tire to 30 PSI in 3 minutes and 43 seconds. That’s a little on the slow side, but not the slowest inflator we've tested by any measure.

While running the pump put out a low rumble, the unit had the tendency to vibrate in place. The pump was able to fill a soccer ball to 10 PSI in 12.6 seconds.The digital pressure gauge was accurate and was steady.

On the other hand, its one-year warranty can’t compare to RoofPax’s lifetime warranty.

Fanttik X8 Apex Air Inflator: Verdict

Handheld and easy to stash in a car, the Fanttik X8 Apex Air Inflator squeezes a lot into its small and light case. The large display shows the pressure, battery’s status while its light can be a help at night and its USB power port can charge a phone in an emergency.

On the other hand, its short hose can leave the pump hanging and it was among the slowest pumps we looked at. At $90, it’s the one to get if you value traveling light.