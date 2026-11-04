The best gifts under $50 for everyone on your holiday list — our top picks for 2026

The holiday season is approaching fast, and if you want to treat your loved ones to some special gifts without blowing your budget — you're in the right place. Tom's Guide reviews hundreds of products every year, from Apple tech to running shoes, and I'm here to share the best of the best options that come in under $50.

Keep scrolling to see all my top gift recommendations this year. Don't forget that you can head straight to your favorite categories to see the most relevant picks for the person you're looking for.

Tech Accessories

Iniu Pocket Rocket P50: was $32 now $29 at Amazon The Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 packs a lot of battery for its size, featuring speedy 45W wired charging to get your devices recharged in no time at all. Not only does it feature a 10,000 mAh battery cell, but it also includes a charging cable that doubles as a lanyard for it. We rank it as one of the best portable chargers.

PopSockets Multi-Surface Suction Phone Mount: $29 at Amazon PopSockets are a phone accessory that you can easily stick onto surfaces by twisting it, which seals the suction to the point that it's nearly impossible to remove. Slap your phone onto it and you can start shooting your TikTok videos.

Tribit PocketGo: was $29 now $22 at Amazon The Tribit PocketGo is a rugged speaker with an IP68 waterproof rating, making it ideal for adventures along with military grade drop protection. After making some minor EQ adjustments in the Tribit app, the speaker sounds great and reaches super loud volumes.

Apparel

EverFoams Fuzzy Slippers (Women's): was $35 now $16 at Amazon Comfortable slippers are absolutely essential footwear, especially when temperatures drop! These EverFoams slippers are a popular buy on Amazon, earning a strong 4.5-star rating from shoppers. Their high-density memory foam footbed makes it feel like you're walking on clouds.

Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandals: was $49 now $34 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They feature 100% genuine suede insoles and a durable outsole, so you can ensure that they will be both comfortable and secure wherever you wear them. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary.

Adidas Essentials Feel Cozy Fleece Pants (Men's): was $50 now $37 at Amazon The name says it all — these Adidas joggers help you feel cozy. With a sporty look, these are great for working out, but also are super comfortable for relaxing days at home. The bright Wonder Alumina/White colorway is extremely pleasing to the eye, too, and just adds to the easy-breezy vibes.

Smart Home

Govee Outdoor String Lights: $49 at Amazon These color outdoor light bulbs make any patio feel like a party destination. Pair them to the companion app and you'll have quick and easy smart controls. They're also weather-proof and shatter-proof, so you can leave them up year-round.

Kasa Smart Power Strip: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Kasa Smart Power Strip is a nice gift for smart home fans, since it'll turn "dumb" devices into smart ones! It comes with outlets plus USB ports, and you can control each connected device individually — plus monitor energy usage.

Wyze Cam V4: $44 at Amazon If you want the most advanced security camera on a budget the Wyze Cam v4 can't be beat. Its built-in loud siren and bright spotlight are powerful enough to deter trespassers, and the onboard AI can automatically zoom in on and follow a subject as they move around your property.

Toys & Games

Elden Ring: was $49 now $39 at Amazon If you're yet to venture into the Lands Between and experience From Software's vast and challenging open-world action-RPG, now's the perfect chance. In Elden Ring you'll play as a Tarnished, choose your preferred combat build, and roam around a huge dark fantasy world. You'll also face down a ton of tough combat encounters and even tougher bosses as you set out to become the Elden Lord.

Hades 2: $49 at Amazon Hades 2 is the remarkable sequel to the best-selling rougelite from Supergiant Games. You play the Princess of the Underworld on a quest to defeat the Titan of Tale. Combining a rich story with dungeon-crawling action set against the compelling "just one more run" structure of a rougelite, Hades 2 will have you play for hours on end, as you inch your way towards the final boss.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2: $49 at Amazon The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is the best gaming headset we've tested for shoppers on a budget. In addition to boasting good sound quality and comfortable earcups, the Cloud Stinger 2 connects via 3.5 mm audio cable, making it suitable for both PC and console play.

Kitchen Gadgets

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.

Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer: $29 at Amazon Place the two included probes into your proteins and you can use your phone to check on the temperatures of your meat while it cooks in your grill, smoker or oven. Set target doneness levels and you'll get a notification when your meat is cooked well enough to your liking.

Yeti Rambler Tumbler with Handle (42 oz): was $45 now $31 at Amazon This Rambler Straw Mug is the perfect stocking stuffer for someone who is always on the go. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.

Dash Stirring Popcorn Maker: was $39 now $33 at Amazon What do you get for someone who has every kitchen gadget? We'll guess they don't have a self-stirring popcorn maker. This can make up to 12 cups of popcorn at once, so family movie night is covered.