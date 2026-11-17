Buying gifts for loved ones is hard enough, especially when said loved ones are obsessed with coffee. The coffee world is overwhelming at the best of times, and downright impenetrable at the worst, and navigating its jargon-heavy terrain can be impossible.

That's where I come in. I'm an ex-barista and Tom's Guide's resident coffee expert, so I'm here to help you figure out which brands the coffee lovers in your life really want. I've personally tested many of these products and showcased them in The Coffee Lab, my series dedicated to all things Java. I've tested the best coffee makers, coffee grinders, espresso machines, and everything in between.

So, this holiday season, don't stress out over what to get the coffee lover in your life. I've rounded up all the best coffee gifts of 2026 — under $20, under $50, under $100, over $100. Shopping for yourself? Don't fret — I've even included mischievous "treat yourself" kind of prices.

Best coffee gifts under $20

Barista Cleaning Cloths: $8 at Amazon Taking care of your espresso machine is easily overlooked, but these cute barista microfiber cloths bring a little sweetness back into cleaning. The embroidered coffee designs are whimsical and cute, and if I had these cloths, I would always remember to clean my machine.

Bluepolar Iced Coffee Tumbler: $9 at Amazon Although there's matcha in the product image, you can obviously put whatever you want in this iced coffee glass tumbler. It's 13oz/400ml, so will hold a decent latte with ice, and it comes with a glass straw. It's even dishwasher-safe.

Hario V60: was $13 now $11 at Amazon The Hario V60 is an essential product in any coffee lover's toolkit. This unassuming cone transforms coffee into a juicy, fruity masterpiece, backed up by a litany of coffee nerds online. You can get extremely granular about grind size, ratios, and water temperature, so this is a great manual coffee maker for serious coffee lovers. You'll need filters, which are around $7 for 100.

Glass Straws: $12 at Amazon At less than $1 a straw, this 14-pack of multicolored straws yearns for a place in my kitchen. The straws are shatter-resistant and even come with two pipe cleaners for easy maintenance.

De'Longhi Espresso glasses: was $24 now $15 at Amazon I personally own De'Longhi's coffee glasses, and I adore them. The double-walled glass keeps coffee warmer for longer while being cool to the touch. These 3oz glasses are perfect for pulling shots like a pro.

KitchenTour Coffee Scale: $19 at Amazon The KitchenTour coffee scale is the cheapest coffee scale I've ever reviewed. It's big, it's reliable, and it's oh-so affordable. At under $20, this will have the coffee lover in your life nerding out over their espresso ratios without breaking the bank.

Best coffee gifts under $50

House Gem Mug Warmer: $21 at Amazon Ever get so locked in at work you forget about your coffee? Yeah, me too. This mug warmer keeps your drinks hot — between 130°F, 150°F, and 176°F — for up to 12 hours.

Coffee Clutter Organizer: $21 at Amazon I hope my loved ones are reading this, because this is what I want. This coffee unit organizer holds your syrups, espresso equipment like tamper and WDT tool, and cleaning cloths without causing clutter.

Easyworkz Milk Jug: $24 at Amazon If you want barista-beating latte art, you need a milk jug like this one with an angled spout. This Easyworkz model is $24 and can teach you how to get those florettes and tulips to a T.

KitchenTour Coffee Scale Mini: $25 at Amazon If the KitchenTour Coffee Scale is a little big for your coffee lover's machine, don't fret. KitchenTour also makes a Mini, which weighs, times, and tares all the same. It's a little pricier, but smaller is worth those extra six bucks.

Thoughtfully Syrup Sampler: $24 at Amazon I rarely buy coffee syrups for myself, so I'd love a sampler assortment like this. You get all the standard flavors: vanilla, salted caramel, mocha, almond, pumpkin spice, and some unique ones like amaratti and peppermint.

Thoughtfully Holiday Syrup Sampler: $24 at Amazon This syrup sampler is even more festive, with flavors like tiramisu, cinnamon, toasted marshmallow, and gingerbread. I would run to the espresso machine after unwrapping this on Christmas morning.

Subminimal Flick WDT Tool: $29 at Amazon Got an espresso nerd on your hands? Then, I'm sure they'll be plenty delighted by this Medieval-torture-device-looking thing: a WDT tool. This distributes coffee evenly in the portafilter basket (the silver thing where you put coffee before you put it in the espresso machine). This is a cheaper version — a pricier model is further down.

Nespresso Lume Collection Capsule Dispenser: $35 at nespresso.com Essential for any Nespresso machine owner, the Lume dispenser holds up to 30 Vertuo capsules or 60 original capsules. Display pods for easy access when it's 7 a.m., you're bleary-eyed, and you've not had your coffee yet.

Subminimal Nanofoamer Go: $37 at Amazon I've personally reviewed the Subminimal Nanofoamer Go. It's a portable, rechargeable milk frother with detachable heads, also available in an array of cute colors. The best part? It's not just for coffee. I made soufflé eggs and cold foam with this versatile frother.

Normcore V4 Coffee Tamper: $42 at Amazon You'll need to know your loved one's espresso machine portafilter size before purchasing, but that's easily solved by a quick search. Simply type in "espresso machine name portafilter millimeter size", and it'll pop up. Once you know that, this spring-loaded tamper is a one-way ticket to fancy espresso every time, with a perfect 20 pounds of pressure.

Wacaco Exagram Pro: $49 at Amazon Coffee scales may seem super nerdy and over the top, but that's actually not true. Anyone who cares about espresso, even a little bit, will want an espresso scale in their life. This Wacaco model is my personal scale — I've used it every day for almost two years, and it's still going strong. It weighs my espresso, times my espresso, and is wipe-clean. Win, win, win.

Best coffee gifts under $100

IKAPE WDT Tool: $59 at Amazon Unlike the Subminimal WDT tool above, you'll need to know your coffee lover's espresso machine make before purchasing this WDT tool. Different machines have different-sized baskets (the place where you put the coffee). These are usually 51mm, 54mm, or 58mm. Don't worry, just search the machine name with "portafilter size" and it'll come up. This model has tons of sizes. What does this contraption actually do? Well, it evenly distributes all the coffee pre-extraction — and coffee nerds love it.

From $65-$260 Atlas Coffee Club Coffee Subscription: $65 at atlascoffeeclub.com Although I've not had the chance to sample Atlas Coffee Club — I'm based in the U.K., and Atlas is a U.S.-only coffee subscription — my colleagues across the pond have recommended Atlas time and time again. You can buy a coffee subscription for your loved one; they'll receive artisan, single-origin coffee beans, a postcard from each bean's origin, and tasting profile cards. A 3-month subscription is $65, increasing to $260 for a whole year.

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister: $69.95 at Amazon Every serious barista needs a vacuum canister for keeping beans fresher for longer, and the Fellow Atmos is perfect for that. It keeps air out for a week between uses, is made of food-grade stainless steel, and the lid even has a live seal tightness alert.

8-Piece Espresso Accessories Kit: $69 at Amazon Again, you'll need to know your loved one's espresso machine size, but that's easily discoverable via a quick search. This 8-piece kit has a spring-loaded tamper, brush, puck screen, WDT tool, tamping coller, distributor, and even a latte art pen. This is ideal for the beginner barista wanting to dive into the world of coffee nerdiness.

Supsonic 16oz Smart Mug: $69 at Amazon The Supsonic smart mug can keep drinks from 113°F-149°F for 3 hours (113°F) or 90 minutes (149°F). It holds 16 ounces of liquid (a Starbucks Grande) to keep you sipping on hot coffee all morning long.

Best coffee gifts over $100

Lavazza Tabli: $129 at Amazon I haven't stopped talking about the Lavazza Tabli since I reviewed it a few weeks ago, and I don't see myself stopping any time soon. This pod coffee machine is unlike anything else I've ever tested. Unlike Nespresso and Keurig, it uses 100% coffee pods, minimizing waste and after-use cleaning. Also unlike Nespresso and Keurig, its espresso actually tastes stellar. This is a near-perfect machine.

Fellow EKG Stagg Gooseneck Kettle: $179 at Amazon The Fellow EKG Stagg is the kettle for coffee nerds. The gooseneck spout allows for precision pour, ensuring those pour-overs, Americanos, long blacks, and even specialty teas are oh-so perfect.

Breville Bambino: $299 at Amazon I've tested over 50 coffee makers — guess how many have received a perfect 5-star rating from me? 3... 2... 1... Okay, did you say one? If you said one, you win! If you said anything else, try again next time. But in all seriousness, this is the only coffee machine I've given a perfect 5 stars. The Breville Bambino is a premium machine wrapped up in a budget package — and it could be the perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life.

Breville Bambino Plus: $499 at Amazon The Breville Bambino Plus is another near-perfect espresso machine: this one has automatic milk frothing, ideal if you'd rather kick back and let the machine put in a hard shift, and all the same premium features like a PID controller and customizable pre-infusion as the Bambino.

Best "treat yourself" gifts

Lelit Mara X3: $1,999 at seattlecoffeegear.com Does "Mara" translate to "beauty" or something? Because it should. The Lelit Mara X3 is... I mean, just look at it. The floral espresso/steam knobs, the manometer, the brushed metal finish... everything about this machine screams premium. And that's exactly what you'll get. The machine has a customizable steam texture, totally manipulable pressure throughout extraction, and three heat settings. This is a work of art and a talking point.

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