Apple Watch Black Friday deals: I've run hundreds of miles with the Apple Watch Ultra 4, and it has $100 off right now

We’ve still got three weeks to go until Black Friday, but as always, the deals have started early. I’ve been writing about the Apple Watch for the past decade, so I’ll be keeping an eye on the best deals to grab as we get closer to Black Friday.

Today, the best Black Friday deal is on the Apple Watch Ultra 4, which has $100 off, discounted to $699 on Amazon. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is Apple’s newest watch, so it’s surprising to see such a huge discount this early.

Apple Watch Ultra 4: was $799 now $699 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is Apple’s newest smartwatch, launching in September. It has Apple’s newest heart rate monitor and Readiness score, as well as the longest battery life of any Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 looks pretty much identical to last year’s Apple Watch Ultra 3, but it’s a far better choice for most people. It has a new heart rate monitor, a readiness score to help you know when to push and when to rest, two days of battery life for the first time, and new Audio Intelligence features.

During testing, I’ve been impressed with the heart rate monitor on the Apple Watch Ultra 4. When looking at the two monitors side-by-side, the Ultra 4 and the Apple Watch Series 12 have a “32-petal design,” whereas older watches had a two-petal design. This refers to the spoke-like lines coming out of the electrode

(Image credit: Future)

Heart rate data lies at the heart of a lot of health features on the Apple Watch, including HRV, workouts, and ovulation prediction. With the Apple Watch Ultra 4, the new heart rate monitor, along with the S-11 chip, measures your heart rate every five seconds, all day long. You’ll also be able to see your Recovery HRV score, which shows signs of stress and recovery, as well as your overall HRV, which offers insights into your overall health.

With a 50-hour battery life, extended to 84 hours in low power mode, this also has the best battery life of any Apple Watch. I was able to wear it for a full marathon without worrying about running out of charge.

With $100 off, this is a great price for the latest model. I doubt it’ll get much cheaper as we get nearer to Black Friday.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.