9 best smartwatch deals on Amazon right now — save up to 50% on Garmin, Apple, Samsung and more
These Amazon smartwatch deals are worth a look
If you’ve been eyeing a smartwatch, there’s a good reason to check Amazon before paying full price. The retailer is currently offering massive discounts on top brands like Garmin, Apple, Google and more.
For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is currently 46% off. It will still cost you $349 but it's a pretty hefty discount. On the more wallet-friendly side, Garmin’s tried-and-true entry-level Forerunner 55 is just $161 on Amazon (was $199). Plus, Apple Watch SE 3 is sporting a $50 discount. Keep scrolling to check out more smartwatch deals on Amazon.
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- Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $132
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $161
- Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS/42mm): was $249 now $199
- Garmin Forerunner 165 Music: was $249 now $199
- Google Pixel Watch 3 (GPS/45mm): was $399 now $199
- Garmin Instinct 3: was $449 now $299
- Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $349
Best Smartwatch Deals
The easy-wearing Fitbit Charge 6 boasts accurate heart rate tracking, support for Google Maps and Google Wallet, a bright and well-saturated display, and impressive sleep insights.
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The Garmin Forerunner 55 has been in the brand's lineup for quite a few years (and was recently replaced by the Forerunner 70). Unlike most of the other watches on this list, it doesn't feature a flashy AMOLED screen or even a touchscreen at all. It also doesn't have NFC or music storage, but what it does offer is outstanding fitness tracking reliability and excellent battery performance in an easy-to-use, rugged, comfy, no-frills package.
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The Forerunner 165 was replaced by the newer Forerunner 170, but it remains a very good smartwatch for the money, especially at this price. You don't get as advanced training and recovery features as the newer model, but the Forerunner 165 is an attractive, reliable, comfortable, and long-lasting smartwatch nonetheless, especially for beginner runners.
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The Apple Watch SE 3 sports a lot of new features that redefine Apple's entry-level smartwatch. Among them, you'll find an always-on display, S10 processor, and better health features, such as support for Sleep Score and Workout Buddy. (The latter is powered by Apple Intelligence and requires an iPhone 15 Pro or higher). In our Apple Watch SE 3 review, we called it the best smartwatch value around. It's available in 40mm and 44mm designs.
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The third-generation Google Pixel smartwatch is a huge step up from previous iterations. Impressive health features include an extremely accurate heart rate sensor and advanced running metrics. You'll also get 6 months of Fitbit Premium free when you register your new Pixel Watch 3. Plus, the watch's battery can last about 24 hours with normal use, or up to 36 hours in battery saver mode and.
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The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a hybrid between a traditional watch and a smartwatch, with mechanical timekeeping and a digital display. You'll get access to smart features like GPS and NFC for payments, as well as incredible 70 day battery life thanks to the solar panel.
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The Instinct 3 is the best Garmin smartwatch for battery life and our Fitness Writer's favorite model in the brand's current lineup. Tough-built with rock-solid tracking accuracy, the Instinct 3 also supports just about any outdoor activity you could think of. This is why it's the go-to on-wrist companion for cycling, hiking, snowboarding, climbing, and more.
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In our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2024 review, we had a ton of praise for this device. Its attractive features include a BioActive health sensor, 3nm processor and greater storage capacity. The watch also has an added quick button, personalized heart rate zones and a long battery life that lasts up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode (or just over 4 days.)
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The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has several features that make it an epic smartwatch, including a 42-hour battery life and the largest, brightest display of any Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 also comes with precision dual-frequency GPS + Cellular connectivity and new built-in satellite for emergency communications.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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