If you’ve been eyeing a smartwatch, there’s a good reason to check Amazon before paying full price. The retailer is currently offering massive discounts on top brands like Garmin, Apple, Google and more.

For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is currently 46% off. It will still cost you $349 but it's a pretty hefty discount. On the more wallet-friendly side, Garmin’s tried-and-true entry-level Forerunner 55 is just $161 on Amazon (was $199). Plus, Apple Watch SE 3 is sporting a $50 discount. Keep scrolling to check out more smartwatch deals on Amazon.

Best Smartwatch Deals

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $132 at Amazon The easy-wearing Fitbit Charge 6 boasts accurate heart rate tracking, support for Google Maps and Google Wallet, a bright and well-saturated display, and impressive sleep insights. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $161 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 55 has been in the brand's lineup for quite a few years (and was recently replaced by the Forerunner 70). Unlike most of the other watches on this list, it doesn't feature a flashy AMOLED screen or even a touchscreen at all. It also doesn't have NFC or music storage, but what it does offer is outstanding fitness tracking reliability and excellent battery performance in an easy-to-use, rugged, comfy, no-frills package. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Forerunner 165 was replaced by the newer Forerunner 170, but it remains a very good smartwatch for the money, especially at this price. You don't get as advanced training and recovery features as the newer model, but the Forerunner 165 is an attractive, reliable, comfortable, and long-lasting smartwatch nonetheless, especially for beginner runners. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS/42mm): was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 3 sports a lot of new features that redefine Apple's entry-level smartwatch. Among them, you'll find an always-on display, S10 processor, and better health features, such as support for Sleep Score and Workout Buddy. (The latter is powered by Apple Intelligence and requires an iPhone 15 Pro or higher). In our Apple Watch SE 3 review, we called it the best smartwatch value around. It's available in 40mm and 44mm designs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Google Pixel Watch 3 (GPS/45mm): was $399 now $199 at Amazon The third-generation Google Pixel smartwatch is a huge step up from previous iterations. Impressive health features include an extremely accurate heart rate sensor and advanced running metrics. You'll also get 6 months of Fitbit Premium free when you register your new Pixel Watch 3. Plus, the watch's battery can last about 24 hours with normal use, or up to 36 hours in battery saver mode and. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar: was $449 now $279 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a hybrid between a traditional watch and a smartwatch, with mechanical timekeeping and a digital display. You'll get access to smart features like GPS and NFC for payments, as well as incredible 70 day battery life thanks to the solar panel. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $349 at Amazon In our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2024 review, we had a ton of praise for this device. Its attractive features include a BioActive health sensor, 3nm processor and greater storage capacity. The watch also has an added quick button, personalized heart rate zones and a long battery life that lasts up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode (or just over 4 days.) Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Ultra 3: was $899 now $699 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has several features that make it an epic smartwatch, including a 42-hour battery life and the largest, brightest display of any Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 also comes with precision dual-frequency GPS + Cellular connectivity and new built-in satellite for emergency communications. Read more Read less ▼

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