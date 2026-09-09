It’s official: Apple has unveiled the latest additions to its wearables lineup — Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Announced today at Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event, both devices are set to launch on September 18.

Introduced alongside the new iPhone 18 Pro, the Apple Watch 12 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, with its price starting at $399 — the same starting price as the Series 11. Apple says the new watch will deliver "the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable," alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features set to arrive later this year.

Also revealed at today's event, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 will start at $799 (also the same price as its predecessor). The ultimate sports and adventure watch includes all the same advanced features as the Apple Watch 12, except it offers a longer battery life of up to 2 days.

Ready to upgrade to Apple's latest wearable? Apple Watch 12 and Ultra 4 preorders start today at Apple. There are also opportunities to trade in an old smartwatch and save up to $430 on your new watch. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Apple Store coupons coverage).

Apple Watch 12 preorders

Apple Watch 12: from $399 @ Apple

Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch 12 is available for preorder now and will ship on September 18. It's available in 42mm and 46mm sizes for $399 and $429, respectively. There are also GPS/Cellular models from $499. You can choose from Aluminum, Titanium and Ceramic finishes, but the latter two options will cost more. You can get up to a $430 credit when you trade-in an eligible device. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Ultra 4 preorders

Apple Watch Ultra 4: from $799 @ Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is now available for preorder and will ship on September 19. It comes with precision dual-frequency GPS + Cellular connectivity and new built-in satellite communications. It's available in a 49mm size starting at $799. You can get up to a $430 credit when you trade-in an eligible device. Read more Read less ▼