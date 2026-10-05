Apple Watch Prime Day deals: I’ve been covering Prime Day for years, and can’t believe these discounts

If you’ve been waiting for the October Prime Day deals to drop to upgrade your Apple Watch, I’ve got good news: the brand new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 just went on sale, and they are currently both at the lowest price they’ve ever been.

Right now, the Apple Watch Series 12 is discounted to $349 from $399 on Amazon, and the Apple Watch Ultra 4 is down to $699 from $799 on Amazon. These savings won’t last for long, and they aren’t likely to get any cheaper as the week rolls on, so if you’re going to upgrade your watch, now is a good time to buy.

I’ve tested both Apple Watches, and they both include the updated heart rate sensor, S11 chip, and daily readiness scores, and they are both a great price right now.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $349 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 12 is 12% off on Amazon right now. The $50 savings apply to the Space Grey aluminum case with a navy blue Sport band and the light gold aluminum case with a sand Sport band.

Apple Watch Series 12 46mm : was $499 now $399 at Amazon You can also save $50 on the 46mm Apple Watch Series 12. The biggest savings are on the dark bronze aluminum case with an olive sports band and the light gold aluminum case with a sand sports band.

I’ve been testing both Apple Watches since they launched a month ago, and I’m impressed. For both watches, the new heart rate sensors make these worthy upgrades. The new daily Readiness score can help you work out when to rest and when to push, and when comparing the Apple Watch Ultra 4 to a heart rate monitor, I’ve been impressed with the accuracy.

In fact, for the first time, I’d say don’t buy an Apple Watch Series 11 or an Apple Watch Ultra 3 this Prime Day — the better heart rate monitor on the Series 12 and Ultra 4 leads to more accurate health tracking, making these the best smartwatches for most people.

If you're not already a member, make sure you sign up for Prime this week to see more Prime Day deals.