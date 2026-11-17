The best Apple Watches are capable of some pretty remarkable things, like sending for help if you take a nasty fall, predicting your daily readiness, and logging physical fitness.

But with so much capability, some of the most useful Apple Watch tools and apps inevitably fly under the radar. That's where I come in. I'm Dan, and I lead TG's smartwatch review coverage. I'm also an avid Apple Watch wearer with strong opinions and a knack for tinkering with settings.

With that in mind, here are five favorite lesser-known Apple Watch features that I absolutely swear by. Some were added via the recent watchOS 27 release, while others are old standbys.

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Note: This list expands my previously published 7 hidden Apple Watch features I swear by round-up from earlier in the year.

1. Calculator tip button to handle checks like a pro

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Dividing up a check between friends can be a tedious task, especially if you and your pals aren't math whizzes. If only there were a super-simple way to calculate a tip and split a check without breaking a sweat.

There is! Your Apple Watch's boring old Calculator app features a built-in tip button. Simply enter the total amount of the check and tap "Tip." This brings up a screen where you can enter your desired tip percentage and the number of individuals paying for an instant calculation.

And just like that, you'll never fumble a check again.

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2. Single-tap gesture to open for favorite widgets

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Apple first introduced the double-tap gesture control for Apple Watch back in 2023. Simply tap your index finger and thumb together twice on your watch-wearing wrist to execute actions like answering a call, closing an app, stopping a timer, or pausing a song.

In 2026, Apple added a single-tap gesture that works in exactly the same way, minus the second tap. To set it up, head to Settings > Gestures. Super-useful, I have my double-tap programmed to open the Smart Stack, while the single-tap opens my most recent/active widget, all without interacting with the screen or buttons.

3. Check in with friends for safety

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When it comes to on-wrist safety, I'd argue that Apple and Google lead the pack, and one of my favorite Apple Watch personal safety features, Check In, often gets overlooked.

Check In is a reliable and simple way to keep friends and/or loved ones looped into your location at critical times. For example, I can set a Check In when I leave my apartment that automatically alerts my partner when I arrive at my set destination.

Or, if you're an avid runner, you can use the feature to automatically keep those you trust informed of when you both depart and arrive safely back home. Here's a deeper dive into how to use one of Apple's best safety features.

4. Compass backtrack to find your way

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While on the subject of safety, I'd be remiss not to mention Apple's equally valuable Backtrack safety feature, which is particularly useful when exploring new places, if for nothing else, peace of mind.

Backtrack works like a digital breadcrumb trail, allowing you to retrace your steps back to your starting location via turn-by-turn directions in the event you get lost. Best of all, it works both in urban environments and out in nature.

Here's more on how to set up and use Apple's Backtrack tool.

5. Silent/vibration alarm for a better, brighter morning

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Last but not least, and perhaps the easiest to miss, we have Apple's silent, vibration-based alarm clock. This is by no means a new feature, but it's one I adore and use daily.

As a U.S. West Coast-based writer with colleagues primarily in New York and London, my days tend to start quite early. Rather than risking waking my sleep partner or puppy, I schedule my alarm and set my Apple Watch 12 to silent. This switches the wake-up alert from an audible one to a vibration-based one, which I also find to be a gentler way to snap into reality.

What's your favorite lesser-known Apple Watch feature or app? Let me know in the comments below.

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