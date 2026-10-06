The Apple Watch Series 12 just dropped to its lowest price ever

The Apple Watch Series 12 is easily one of the best smartwatches of 2026 thanks to cutting-edge smart, safety, and health features, packed into a sleek, user-friendly design. Even though it's only been a month since its debut, this flagship model is already on sale for a sizable discount.

The Apple Watch 12 is $50 off for Prime Day; its lowest price yet. Best of all, the discount applies to both the 42mm and 46mm models.

Save $50 Apple Watch Series 12: was $449 now $399 at Amazon The Apple Watch 12 just crashed to its lowest price ever, but is now the time to buy, or is it worth waiting? That depends: are you okay holding out a few more months to potentially save another $50 off retail? If so, put your piggy bank back on the shelf. After all, 2025's Apple Watch Series 11 hit $299 right before the holiday season late last November. Then again, there is no guarantee the Series 12 will do the same.

The Apple Watch Series 12 is one of only two Apple Watches with the brand’s updated health sensor technology (the other is the Ultra 4), which is more powerful and reads your vitals more frequently for more accurate insights into your daily wellness and long-term health trends.

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Despite the upgraded onboard tech, the Series 12 boasts the same battery life as its predecessor: 24 hours per charge. It's also jam-packed with helpful safety tools, including fall and crash detection, high/low heart rate alerts, hypertension alerts (unique to Apple Watch), and sleep apnea notifications.

One of the thinner full-featured smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch 12 is also fairly lightweight, making for a comfortable all-day wearing experience regardless of which size you choose.

It’s also one of Apple's first smartwatches to ship with the new Siri AI voice assistant, powered by Google Gemini, built in. Of course, if the Apple Watch Series 12 isn’t quite your speed, the Apple Watch SE 3 is also on sale right now for $50 off via Amazon for Prime Day.