The Apple Watch Series 12 just dropped to its lowest price ever
Save $50 off Apple’s flagship smartwatch right now
The Apple Watch Series 12 is easily one of the best smartwatches of 2026 thanks to cutting-edge smart, safety, and health features, packed into a sleek, user-friendly design. Even though it's only been a month since its debut, this flagship model is already on sale for a sizable discount.
The Apple Watch 12 is $50 off for Prime Day; its lowest price yet. Best of all, the discount applies to both the 42mm and 46mm models.
The Apple Watch 12 just crashed to its lowest price ever, but is now the time to buy, or is it worth waiting? That depends: are you okay holding out a few more months to potentially save another $50 off retail? If so, put your piggy bank back on the shelf. After all, 2025's Apple Watch Series 11 hit $299 right before the holiday season late last November. Then again, there is no guarantee the Series 12 will do the same.
The Apple Watch Series 12 is one of only two Apple Watches with the brand’s updated health sensor technology (the other is the Ultra 4), which is more powerful and reads your vitals more frequently for more accurate insights into your daily wellness and long-term health trends.
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage, and a whole lot more.
Despite the upgraded onboard tech, the Series 12 boasts the same battery life as its predecessor: 24 hours per charge. It's also jam-packed with helpful safety tools, including fall and crash detection, high/low heart rate alerts, hypertension alerts (unique to Apple Watch), and sleep apnea notifications.
One of the thinner full-featured smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch 12 is also fairly lightweight, making for a comfortable all-day wearing experience regardless of which size you choose.
It’s also one of Apple's first smartwatches to ship with the new Siri AI voice assistant, powered by Google Gemini, built in. Of course, if the Apple Watch Series 12 isn’t quite your speed, the Apple Watch SE 3 is also on sale right now for $50 off via Amazon for Prime Day.
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Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
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