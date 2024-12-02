The 3 best fiberglass-free mattress deals to shop in this year's Cyber Monday sales

Shopping for a fiberglass-free mattress this Cyber Monday? We're rounding up three of our favorite deals that use alternatives to fiberglass. That includes $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva after our exclusive link, dropping prices to as low as $995 for a twin.

Fiberglass is used as a flame barrier in many mattresses because it’s cheap and effective, but the downside is that it is also potentially toxic, and if you ever happen to be exposed to this material, it could cause skin irritation and respiratory issues. The mattresses here use materials like wool, Rayon fibers, and plant-based thistle.

The Saatva Classic has been crowned our best mattress overall for most sleepers — and it's among the best deals in this year's Cyber Monday mattress sales. However, if you're looking for a fiberglass-free that's more affordable or made with natural latex, you'll find those options below, too...

3 fiberglass-free mattress deals to shop this Cyber Monday

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 now from $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic earned the highest score ever from our testing team —and its quality materials certainly play a role in that. Instead of fiberglass, it uses a natural plant-based thistle as a flame barrier. This luxury innerspring hybrid comes in a choice of three firmness levels and two heights, making it a perfect choice for all sleeping styles and positions. In our Saatva Classic Mattress review, we praised its incredible pressure relief, exceptional edge support, and superb temperature regulation. Saatva currently has $400 off all sizes for Cyber Monday thanks to our exclusive link, which means you can get a queen for only $1,695 (MSRP $2,095). It comes with a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free White Glove Delivery.

2. Helix Midnight Mattress: was from $932 now from $680.36 with code TOMS27 + 2 free pillows at Helix Sleep

All Helix mattresses are made without fiberglass, instead using yarn made from a chemical-free Rayon fiber as a flame retardant, per the brand. If you can't quite afford a Helix Midnight Luxe, which we consider the best mattress for side sleepers, the Core Collection Midnight is a sound alternative at a great price. Our tester liked its "dreamy comfort and excellent support" in our Helix Midnight Mattress review. The Helix Cyber Monday Sale cuts 25% off, but with our discount code TOMS27 you'll get 27% off, dropping the price of a queen mattress to $972.36 (MSRP $1,332). You'll also get two free pillows. a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty.

3. Birch Natural Mattress: was from $1,373.33 now from $1,002.53 with code TOMS27 + 2 free pillows at Birch Living

The Birch Natural is an organic mattress that isn't as expensive as many of its eco-friendly rivals. In addition to an organic wool fire barrier, it also uses natural Talalay latex and organic fair-trade cotton. A core of up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils helps give it a responsive, medium-firm feel, which we call ideal for back and stomach sleepers in our Birch Natural Mattress review. Birch is cutting 25% off sitewide for Cyber Monday, but use our code TOMS27 at checkout for 27% off, bringing a queen down to $1,367.54 (was $1,873.33). It also comes with a pair of free pillows, a 100-night trial, and a 25-year warranty.

Why is fiberglass used in some mattresses?

Fiberglass is a composite material made using fine glass fibers have have been woven into fabric-like materials. It’s most commonly used in mattresses as a fire barrier because it’s strong, durable, and cheap. It also meets federal fire standards so it’s a standard material in most US mattresses.

However, whilst it can prevent mattresses from catching fire quickly and potentially saving lives, it can also cause health issues. If a mattress cover is removed or damaged, fiberglass fibers can escape, potentially causing skin irritation, respiratory issues, and eye irritation.

That said, fiberglass is generally considered safe when properly contained within the mattress, but if you don't want to risk exposure, opt for a mattress that uses alternative materials.