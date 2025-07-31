Jason Momoa reveals shocking transformation ahead of 'Dune: Part Three'

"Dune: Part Three" is already starting production ahead of its current Dec. 18, 2026, release date, and one of its stars, Jason Momoa, just made a shocking transformation to get ready for filming.

Momoa was one of the biggest names in the first "Dune" movie (now titled "Dune: Part One"), but his character, sword-master Duncan Idaho, seemingly died off-screen, and he was therefore absent for the sequel, "Dune: Part Two."

But Momoa returns as Idaho for "Dune 3" and to get ready for the part, he has to look the part. And that meant shaving off his iconic facial hair on Instagram for everyone to see.

Based on his Instagram video, he hasn't shaved in "about six years," meaning he's been rocking a beard ever since filming wrapped on the first "Dune" movie. Here's a clip of the last time Momoa went clean-shaven, cutting down the Emperor's Sardaukar soldiers like he's cutting down a 6-year-old beard.

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho Fighting The Sardaukar | Dune: Part One | Max - YouTube Watch On

Now, while Momoa went public with his new look, he still wasn't entirely thrilled about it. "Only for you, Denis," he said, referring to the movie's director, Denis Villeneuve, as he started to shave.

"Goddammit, I hate it!" was his initial response once he was freshly shaved. Still, it's tough to complain too much when you're starring in a major sci-fi franchise and promoting your eco-friendly line of water bottles.

It's especially going to be tough for him to be mad about the new look since this time around, Momoa will be filming with his son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, who has joined the "Dune: Part Three" cast as Leto II Atreides, the son of Paul (Timothée Chalamet), and twin brother of Ghanima (Ida Brooke).

