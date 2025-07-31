AI models can secretly influence each other — new study reveals hidden behavior transfer

News
By published

AI models are quietly influencing each other in unexpected ways

AI voice generation
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A new study from Anthropic, UC Berkeley, and others reveals that AI models may also be learning from each other, via a phenomenon called subliminal learning, not just from humans.

Not exactly gibberlink, as I've reported before, this communication process allows one AI (“teacher”) to pass behavioral traits, such as a preference for owls, or even harmful ideologies, to another AI (“student”).

All of this influencing is done through seemingly unrelated data, such as random number sequences or code snippets.

How “subliminal learning” works

ai models

(Image credit: Freepik)

In experiments, a teacher model was first tuned with a trait (e.g., loving owls) and then asked to generate “clean” training data, such as lists of numbers, with no mention or reference to owls.

A student model trained only on those numbers later exhibited a strong preference for owls, compared to control groups. The effect held even after aggressive filtering.

The same technique transmitted misaligned or antisocial behavior when the teacher model was deliberately misaligned, even though the student model’s training data contained no explicit harmful content.

Why this matters

AI will be part of our everyday lives in future

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The study seems to indicate that filtering isn’t enough. Most AI safety protocols focus on filtering out harmful or biased content before training.

But this study shows that even when the visible data looks clean, subtle statistical patterns, completely invisible to humans, can carry over unwanted traits like bias or misalignment.

And, it creates a chain reaction. Developers often train new models using outputs from existing ones, especially during fine-tuning or model distillation. This means hidden behaviors can quietly transfer from one model to another without anyone realizing.

The findings reveal a significant limitation in current AI evaluation practices: a model may appear well-behaved on the surface, yet still harbor latent traits that could emerge later, particularly when models are reused, repurposed, or combined across generations.

Final thoughts

For AI developers and users alike, this research is a wake-up call; even when model-generated data appears harmless, it may carry hidden traits that influence future models in unpredictable ways.

Platforms that rely on outputs from other models, whether through chain-of-thought reasoning or synthetic data generation, may unknowingly pass along biases or behaviors from one system to the next.

To prevent this kind of “behavioral contamination,” AI companies may need to implement stricter tracking of data origins (provenance) and adopt safety measures that go beyond simple content filtering.

As models increasingly learn from each other, ensuring the integrity of training data is absolutely essential.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 134 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
1
Apple MacBook Air M4
Amazon
$999
View
Deal ends Sat, Aug 9, 2025
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
2
Apple MacBook Air M4
Amazon
$1,199
View
Deal ends Sat, Aug 9, 2025
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
3
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(512GB OLED)
4
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 2TB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i...
Amazon
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
6
HIDevolution [2024] ASUS ROG...
Amazon
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(16GB RAM SSD)
8
Apple MacBook Air (2025) 15...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,199
View
Dell XPS 13
(13.4-inch)
9
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
$1,249.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
10
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Show more
See more AI News
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.

Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.

Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.