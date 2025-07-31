Netflix drops fresh look at new mystery thriller with Keira Knightley — and this movie turns a luxury cruise into a nightmare

Netflix is on a roll lately when it comes to thrillers, and honestly, it’s no surprise. Viewers eat this genre up like it’s the most irresistible treat on streaming. As someone who dives into thrillers regularly, I’m usually all in when Netflix drops something new.

That’s exactly the case with “The Woman in Cabin 10,” an upcoming murder mystery that follows Keira Knightley’s character as she witnesses someone being thrown off a luxury yacht, only for no one to believe her. Sure, it’s not the most original premise, but since it’s based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel, I’ve got high hopes it’ll at least be a gripping watch.

And with Knightley at the center (coming off her strong performance in the Netflix thriller series “Black Doves”), this one’s definitely on my radar. We got a first-look image back in January, but now there’s a fresh batch of photos to check out and a release date set for October 10.

(Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / Netflix)

The official synopsis for this thriller reads: “While on a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for. Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.”

Netflix’s newly released images show more of Knightley’s character, Lo, looking increasingly worried. We also get a better look at other key characters, including David Ajala as Adam, Guy Pearce as Bullmer, Hannah Waddingham as Heidi and David Morrissey as Thomas.

I was already intrigued thanks to the stacked cast and the mystery at its core, but these new images have only ramped up my excitement.

What else do we know about ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’?

(Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / Netflix)

“The Woman in Cabin 10” is based on some pretty strong source material. After all, Ruth Ware’s novel was a No. 2 New York Times bestseller and helped catapult her books onto multiple bestseller lists worldwide. It has sold well as part of Ware’s overall catalog, which exceeds ten million copies globally.

Although the book was published a decade ago, Ware feels its themes still hit home today. “The fear of not being believed is perennial, unfortunately,” she tells Netflix Tudum.

“Cabin 10, at its heart, is about a woman who experiences something wrong, reports it truthfully, and isn’t taken seriously because of who she is. Too many people know what that feels like and I think we want vindication for ourselves as much as Lo.”

(Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / Netflix)

Simon Stone directed the movie and also co-wrote the script alongside Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

Stone’s previous movies like “The Daughter” and “The Dig” show his skill at crafting emotionally charged, character-driven stories with a strong sense of atmosphere and tension. His past work shows he focuses a lot on character and atmosphere, so it’s likely “The Woman in Cabin 10” will pay close attention to the characters’ emotions and relationships, not just the suspenseful plot.

Other cast members include Gitte Witt, Art Malik, Daniel Ings, Christopher Rygh, Paul Kaye, Kaya Scodelario, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, John Macmillan, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters.

(Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / Netflix)

Ware also talked more about her excitement for the adaptation: “I’ve said in acknowledgements before that it takes a village to make a book, but what I learned going on set for Cabin 10 is that it takes a whole town to make a film — it’s truly amazing seeing so many people working so hard on something you created.

“It’s also a big leap of faith, of course — like handing your baby over to strangers. But I feel Lo [played by Knightley] and company are in good hands.”

Hopefully, in the coming week,s Netflix releases a trailer for “The Woman in Cabin 10,” because I’m keen to see more. At least we know it arrives on October 10, and until then, I’ll be streaming other mystery thrillers on Netflix to keep my excitement levels at bay. This seems like a deadly cruise you don't want to miss in fall.

Stream “The Woman in Cabin 10” on Netflix starting October 10.

