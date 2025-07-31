Samsung just announced early Galaxy S25 FE launch — confirms new tri-fold is coming this year

Anyone waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is in for a treat, as the company has revealed an expedited timeline for the launch. While the executives didn't reveal a launch date, Daniel Araujo, VP of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, did say it would launch early.

"For the Galaxy S25 series, we will focus on maintaining sales momentum with seasonal promotions as well as an earlier launch of the S25 FE," Araujo said to investors during an earnings call (via Android Authority).

In the case of the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung released the phone in October. Considering we're almost in August, the phone would have to come out later this month or next month to be considered "earlier."

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

And it's not just the Galaxy S25 FE that Samsung spoke about. Samsung plans to reveal several other high-profile devices in the second half of 2025. It even called out the tri-fold — a highly anticipated device that could bring the new form factor to a more mainstream audience. Of course, we expect that device to be prohibitively expensive, so it might not penetrate the market that quickly.

The company hasn't forgotten its XR headset yet, either. Araujo mentioned that it plans to drop its long-anticipated Project Moohan XR headset later this year.

Samsung's 2025 back half

Samsung has a strong lineup for the back half of 2025 if all of these devices launch. There's no reason to think the Galaxy S25 FE would be delayed, but given how long we've been waiting for the tri-fold and Project Moohan XR headset, it's a case of 'I'll believe it when I see it.'

If they all come out — plus the teased budget-friendly A-series phones — Samsung could be in for a great year. And let's not forget that the company just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

And once 2025 is in the rearview mirror, Samsung still has the Galaxy S26 series of phones coming in 2026 — we expect big things from these devices.

