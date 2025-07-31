Dropbox Passwords is shutting down — what you need to do

After just five years, it’s time to say goodbye to one of the best password managers as Dropbox Passwords is officially calling it quits.

Users of the password manager should start planning on transferring their passwords, usernames and sensitive data to other services as the company has announced the service will begin shuttering services starting on August 28, 2025 when users will no longer be able to add new passwords.

Both the mobile app and the browser extension will become read-only at this point, and the autofill function will also be deactivated on this date.

Beginning on September 11 the mobile app will stop working, though users will still have access to their information through the browser extension, and on October 28, the password manager service will be fully discontinued when both the mobile app and browser extension will have logins deleted.

The dark web monitoring tool will also be discontinued on this date. According to reporting from Android Authority, Dropbox will be permanently and securely purging all customer data from its servers.

Dropbox has stated that the decision to close the service was made so the company can focus on “enhancing other features in our core product,” and according to PCMag, they recommend migrating user data over to 1Password – even including a tool to assist users with the process.

Dropbox Password customers can also create a CSV file of all their passwords to import into any other password manager of their choice by clicking Preferences > Account > Export then selecting > Export to confirm that you want all of your data downloaded as a CSV file. The mobile app offers a similar process, simply use the settings icon, then select Export twice to confirm the download.

When you’ve found a new password manager, there should be an import option that allows for CSV files.