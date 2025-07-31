You might not be able to use Workout Buddy, even if you have the latest Apple Watch — here’s why

Apple’s new WatchOS 26 Beta rolled out this week, and like any good fitness journalist, I’ve been clocking miles with the new Workout Buddy feature. Yet half of the fitness team haven’t been able to join me, and Apple’s new AI coach is on the run, and it’s not down to the devices on their wrists.

Even if you have the Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch Ultra 2, if your iPhone doesn’t have Apple Intelligence, you won’t be able to use the Workout Buddy feature. That’s because Workout Buddy doesn’t run on your watch at all; it’s all from your iPhone, which is why you have to carry your phone with you on the run if you want to receive the audio prompts.

For that reason, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or one of the iPhone 16 models to use the Workout Buddy feature.

How to enable Workout Buddy

If you do have a newer iPhone and Apple Watch, we’ve highlighted the steps to enable Workout Buddy here. It’s pretty simple; you’ll find it in the Alerts menu from the new Workout screen, located in the bottom right corner. You can toggle Workout Buddy on and off, and select the voice that’s most appealing to you. There are three voices to choose from, and you’ll need a set of Bluetooth headphones for the whole experience to work.

Is it worth it?

I’ve written a longer article summarizing my 15-mile test with Workout Buddy, which will land on Tom’s Guide soon, but in a sentence, Workout Buddy has the potential to be a useful tool.

Like a lot of AI features, it’s not all the way there yet, and I certainly wouldn’t let this be the deal breaker that makes you buy a new iPhone.

