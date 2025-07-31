Qualcomm announces Xiaomi will have the first phone featuring the next Snapdragon 8 Elite

As we enter the doldrums of summer, Qualcomm, like many companies, is sharing revenue and future forecasting in its quarterly earnings call (via Android Central). The company hit double-digit growth, earning $10.4 billion in Q3 2025.

Qualcomm announced that the next Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will come out at the end of September and that Xiaomi will be the first OEM to get the powerful chip.

"We are already working with several OEMs for launch of new devices based on a tremendous interest in it," Amon said. "And what you are seeing is really people getting ready for launch of new devices."

The company announced that Chinese phone maker Xiaomi will be the "first OEM to launch with our next Snapdragon 8 Elite chip." Not a huge surprise since the Xiaomi 15 was announced as the first device to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite last year. It was quickly followed by options from Honor and OnePlus.

Some details of the expected Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 have already leaked, hinting at a huge performance boost. The chip could have a CPU running at 4.6GHz and a GPU at 12GHz, faster than the current chip, which is set at 4.47GHz.

Qualcomm earning notable information

The company revealed that chipset sales accounted for the bulk of its revenue, with CEO Cristiano Amon noting that the company's push into AI processing is contributing to growth.

"Our leadership in AI processing, high-performance and low-power computing, and advanced connectivity positions us to become the industry platform of choice as AI gains scale at the edge," Amon said in a statement.

We'll know more when the company holds its annual Snapdragon Summit, which is expected to take place at the end of September.

