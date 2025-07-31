Qualcomm announces Xiaomi will have the first phone featuring the next Snapdragon 8 Elite
Xiaomi gets first crack at the next Qualcomm chip
As we enter the doldrums of summer, Qualcomm, like many companies, is sharing revenue and future forecasting in its quarterly earnings call (via Android Central). The company hit double-digit growth, earning $10.4 billion in Q3 2025.
Qualcomm announced that the next Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will come out at the end of September and that Xiaomi will be the first OEM to get the powerful chip.
"We are already working with several OEMs for launch of new devices based on a tremendous interest in it," Amon said. "And what you are seeing is really people getting ready for launch of new devices."
The company announced that Chinese phone maker Xiaomi will be the "first OEM to launch with our next Snapdragon 8 Elite chip." Not a huge surprise since the Xiaomi 15 was announced as the first device to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite last year. It was quickly followed by options from Honor and OnePlus.
Some details of the expected Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 have already leaked, hinting at a huge performance boost. The chip could have a CPU running at 4.6GHz and a GPU at 12GHz, faster than the current chip, which is set at 4.47GHz.
Qualcomm earning notable information
The company revealed that chipset sales accounted for the bulk of its revenue, with CEO Cristiano Amon noting that the company's push into AI processing is contributing to growth.
"Our leadership in AI processing, high-performance and low-power computing, and advanced connectivity positions us to become the industry platform of choice as AI gains scale at the edge," Amon said in a statement.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
We'll know more when the company holds its annual Snapdragon Summit, which is expected to take place at the end of September.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.